dequeenbee.com
Sarah Huckabee Sanders to be inaugurated as Governor of Arkansas Tuesday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Tuesday, Jan. 10, is inauguration day for Arkansas' first female governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Monday afternoon, dozens of newly installed Arkansas and United States flags were seen flying at the state capitol building, along with other decorations and staging. A rehearsal inauguration ceremony and address...
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas Gov.-elect Sanders lays out education, criminal justice road map
Look for fundamental, conservative changes to state policy in the areas of education and public safety, Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders said in a statewide interview that aired Sunday on Talk Business & Politics and Capitol View. Sanders, who will be sworn in as the 47th governor of Arkansas on Tuesday, sat...
KHBS
What Arkansas lawmakers are saying about their priorities for 2023
40/29 News talked to lawmakers from across the area to hear about their top priorities for the 2023 legislative session. Sen. Bart Hester (R - Cave Springs) Bart Hester is the incoming senate president. He said his priorities include higher teacher pay, early reading, a large new state prison, and cutting income taxes. Read more here.
Kait 8
New faces and changes coming for Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - There will be a few changes and new faces coming to the Arkansas legislature when lawmakers convene on Jan. 9 for the 94th General Assembly. Over one-quarter of the Arkansas House and Senate will be new faces. Some legislators are moving from the House to the Senate while others are leaving due to term limits and the challenges that come with the job.
KHBS
Arkansas Secretary of State has plans for campaign finance, voter rolls
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston plans to overhaul two parts of the state's elections systems, campaign finance and voter rolls. Thurston will be sworn into his second term in office on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Campaign Finance. Thurston's office is working with a new...
abc17news.com
From Trump to governor: Sanders prepares to take on new role
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she wants to keep the focus on Arkansas as she prepares to take office as the state’s 47th governor. Sanders will be sworn in Tuesday, becoming Arkansas’ first woman governor. She’s also ascending to the post her father, Mike Huckabee, held for more than a decade. Sanders served nearly two years as White House press secretary under Donald Trump, yet has largely avoided weighing in on the ex-president who endorsed her bid. She told The Associated Press in a recent interview that her focus at the present is strictly on Arkansas and hitting the ground running when she’s sworn in.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk:1-8-23
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk:1-8-23 Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: 1-8-23 Exhibit at Fayetteville museum honors local veteran. Exhibit at Fayetteville museum honors local veteran. Petition to stop the use of ARPA funds to build Washington …. Petition to stop the use of ARPA funds to...
magnoliareporter.com
What is the minimum wage in Arkansas?
For several years in a row, Arkansas’ minimum wage rose on New Year’s Day as part of a gradual increase approved by voters in two statewide elections. Minimum hourly pay rose incrementally from $6.25 in 2014 to $11 per hour in 2021 as a result of two citizen-initiated state laws. And that’s where the hourly rate will stay without an increase from legislators or another statewide ballot issue.
KHBS
Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks about her priorities for education, prisons and taxes
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas' next governor sees education and literacy as the keys to growing the state's economy. Incoming Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders talked one-on-one with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 On The Record days ahead of her inauguration. Watch the interview in the video player above.
LIHEAP begins for parts of Central Arkansas | Here's what to know
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The winter LIHEAP Utility Assistance Program is set to begin for eligible Arkansans in 19 different counties around the state. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) works to lower energy burden for lower income households. The announcement originally came from the Central Arkansas Development...
Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders names Daryl Bassett for Secretary of Department of Labor and Licensing
Arkansas governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Thursday her intention to reappoint Daryl Bassett as Secretary of the Department of Labor and Licensing.
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Jan. 1 - 7: 1. Sam Walton's truck moved from Bentonville Square. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Famous Sam Walton pickup truck has been moved from Bentonville Square Thursday, our content partner 40/29 News reported.
KHBS
New Fort Smith legislator prepares for 2023 General Assembly in Little Rock
FORT SMITH, Ark. — As a newly elected Arkansas State Representative for District 50, Zack Gramlich (R) is getting ready to represent central and south Fort Smith in the 2023 General Assembly in Little Rock while also learning how to be a new father. "This is Bonnie Lynn Gramlich,...
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas residents receive appointments
Governor Asa Hutchinson on Friday appointed several South Arkansas residents to government positions -- his final appointments as governor. They include the following. Karrie Jamison, Nashville, to the Arkansas State Board of Dental Examiners. Term expires on September 1, 2027. Reappointment. Dr. Christine Holt, Hope, to the Criminal Justice Institute...
Arkansas politicians react to newly elected house speaker Kevin McCarthy
In his acceptance speech, newly-elected Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy thanked Arkansas congressmen Bruce Westerman and French Hill for helping with negotiations.
The Daily South
8 Restaurants That Prove Arkansas Barbecue Is Here To Stay
With Memphis to the east and Texas to the west, Arkansas often gets skipped in discussions of Southern barbecue—and unfairly so, for the state has plenty of smoky treasures to share. Stylistically, the Arkansas version has much in common with its neighbors across the Mississippi River. Ribs and rib...
Arkansas recovery group using settlement money to fight opioid addiction
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As the battle against opioid addiction in Arkansas continues, the Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership (ARORP) has stepped up to provide some much-needed assistance. Back in November, ARORP announced its plans to disperse money from an opioid settlement. "Arkansas is still number two in opioids as...
The Year End Report: 2022 Top 10 Most Dangerous Towns in Arkansas
Looks like crime is up in the state of Arkansas. The year-end report is out and some things have changed over the past year on what towns are the most dangerous in Arkansas. This new report shows that a higher crime rate is not necessarily in the larger more populated towns. The increase in violent crime and property crime should seriously have us worried.
One cool cave in Missouri you’re not allowed to enter
DANVILLE, Mo — Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. One, in particular, is strikingly beautiful in all four seasons, not to mention it’s full of history. However, you’re not allowed to go inside. Graham Cave State Park in Danville, Missouri (just west of the Saint Louis area) is an exciting place. […]
Arkansas mother of Hunter Biden’s child asks court to give daughter his last name
An Arkansas mother of a child whose father is Hunter Biden has filed a motion in court requesting that the child be given Biden's last name.
