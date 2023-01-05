Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Judge Makes Ruling, Denying Dismissal of 250 Million Lawsuit which has been brought against Donald TrumpPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
Gunman Threatens Vape Store Employee in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Kevin Durant Out For Extended Time After Major Injury DiagnosisOnlyHomersDenver, NY
New Jersey Teacher Overdoses In Front of StudentsAron SolomonWestfield, NJ
Kevin Durant Suffers Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersBoston, NY
Hailey Bieber Wades Into the Nepo Baby Discourse
Hailey Bieber knows what you’ve been saying about her. The model, daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, stepped out in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon wearing a baby tee that read “Nepo Baby.” Short for nepotism baby, the term has become a popular, semi-derogatory way to describe someone who has well-connected parents in their chosen field (though it’s mostly ascribed to actors, models, anyone who would be seen on the Oscars red carpet). Recently, New York magazine devoted a viral magazine package to the term, in which Bieber was labeled a “double nepo,” referring not only to her father, but also her husband Justin Bieber. What’s a girl to do but wear the label with pride and a pair of low-rise jeans?
Can We Finally Admit It Was Never About Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton?
Prince Harry had a lot of things he wanted to clear up in his 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper. Chief among them? That the disintegration of his role with the royal family was a long time coming. The bonds between Harry and his brother, father, and the institution itself had frayed over the decades, he explained. The eventual collapse of those relationships had not come about because of his wife, Meghan Markle.
Let Bella Hadid’s Beachy Blonde Waves Inspire Your Vacation Look
Vacation don’t come much more exotic than the trip Bella Hadid has just enjoyed. Having joined her boyfriend, Marc Kalman, and friends on a tropical winter holiday, the model documented herself drinking piña coladas, relaxing poolside, doing reformer Pilates, and even plunging into cold water pools. Of course, Bella also found time to let her hair down—literally. With her new beige blonde locks—dubbed “Aspen blonde” by Jenna Perry, the colorist behind the December transformation—the model showed off the kind of beachy texture that we all seek to achieve on holiday. With gentle waves and a wispy fringe, Hadid looked glowy and happy in her Instagram snaps.
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Take Luxe Leather to the Gym
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue on this article and commission when you buy something. Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber sported cosy shearling, colorful snow gear and wild-card footwear during their recent holiday to Aspen. But, since returning to Los Angeles, they’ve packed away their puffers in favor of gym kits, ready to tackle January blues head on with a workout.
How Kaia Gerber Came to Star in the Spring 2023 Alaïa Campaign
Anyone who watches the red carpet will remember Kaia Gerber’s star turn at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles three months ago. Fresh from the spring 2023 Alaïa runway, the plum-colored draped skirt and sheer black voile jersey bodysuit she wore fit Gerber like a glove, as Alaïa designs often do. What made the look uncanny—and iconic—was that in it Gerber bore a stronger-than-usual resemblance to her mother Cindy Crawford, who made her own star turns in Alaïa. See spring 1987 and fall 1989, for starters.
Prince Harry reveals that Meghan Markle misled viewers about Kate Middleton feud during 2021 'Oprah' special
Prince Harry revealed in "Spare" that Meghan Markle did not mention an "offensive" remark that she made to Kate Middleton during the 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Kate Middleton’s Reported Reaction to Prince Harry’s Accusations Proves the Royal Family Is Feeling the Sting of His Memoir
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The royal family may be keeping a stiff upper lip in public after Prince Harry’s recent round of interviews for his memoir, Spare, but behind the palace walls, they are reportedly reacting to his claims. Kate Middleton, who was once close to her brother-in-law, apparently is having a hard time digesting all of the private family stories going public. The Princess of Wales now doesn’t know who to trust in the monarchy because Prince Harry was once a confidante of hers....
Prince Harry Writes That Prince William Was “Drunk” on the Morning of His Wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011
To Harry, William’s wedding day represented “yet another farewell.”
housebeautiful.com
Prince Harry Was "Embarrassed" by His IKEA Furniture After Visiting the Cambridges' Museum-Like Apartment
Prince Harry's book is out tomorrow, January 10, but much of the major talking points have already been leaked. And according to the Daily Mail, Harry chats about this one uncomfortable time he and Meghan Markle visited Prince William and Kate Middleton at their Kensington Palace apartment. "The wallpaper, the...
Prince Harry Reveals Alleged Text Messages From Kate Middleton That Left Meghan Markle ‘Sobbing On The Floor’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here. There’s a lot more to that bridesmaid dress story you’ve heard about. According to Prince Harry in his new memoir Spare, per an excerpt obtained by The Daily Mail, Meghan Markle had it out with Kate Middleton via text message — and the whole thing left the future Duchess of Sussex in a pool of tears in May of 2018. According to the Prince, Kate texted Meghan four days before the big event to complain that Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress didn’t fit. “Charlotte’s dress is too big, too long, too baggy,” she allegedly wrote. “She cried when she tried it on a home.”
Kim Kardashian’s New Look Is All About Vintage Tees
Nobody does a fashion era quite like Kim Kardashian. Over the years, the reality star and beauty mogul has experimented with many different looks—obsessing over one particular designer or aesthetic for a prolonged period of time. She goes through phases of almost exclusively wearing one brand only: She’s been a Balmain muse, an archival Jean Paul Gaultier fanatic, and most recently, a Balenciaga devotee. But her brand new fashion mantra for 2023? It’s all about rocking the vintage tee.
The Bride Wore Custom Carolina Herrera for This “Very New York” Wedding
A casual date at the Mermaid Oyster Bar in Greenwich Village was how Julia Cordry and Samuel Bomes first began their New York romance. Mutual friends first connected them after Sam moved to the city for work back in 2017—and by the third date, the pair had already walked the Brooklyn Bridge together, on a beautiful October day that Julia notes she’ll “always remember.”
Blake Lively Offers a Playful Peek Into Her Pregnancy Workout
It seems Blake Lively’s exercise routine isn’t providing the results one might expect. In the spirit of the “New Year, New You!” mentality we all tend to embrace in the early days of January, the actor shared a post to Instagram featuring a tongue-in-cheek take on the classic before-and-after shot with trainer Don Saladino.
Get To Know Benjamin Coy
In the spotlight today: Multi-hyphenate style star Benjamin Coy is longing to own a Brandon Blackwood trunk bag—the perfect finishing touch for his simple and sophisticated day-to-day look, no? Scroll down for the need-to-know designers on this Vogue Club member’s fashion wish list, plus: Why classical music will always be his first love…
Cate Blanchett Nails High-Low Airport Style
Over the years, Cate Blanchett has repeatedly demonstrated her offbeat elegance on the red carpet (she deserves kudos for championing the art of re-wearing looks.) But, when out in the wild, the actor tends to favour more classic silhouettes. Her most recent appearance, while in transit, is testament to her chic yet practical off-duty style.
Michelle Yeoh’s Latest Outfit Belongs in ‘Everything, Everywhere All at Once’
Michelle Yeoh has entered the multiverse of ever-changing and indelible red carpet looks.The celebrated actor attended the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Thursday night wearing an absurdist Schiaparelli Couture outfit that felt fit for a quantum leap straight out of Everything Everywhere All at Once. Fresh from...
Collection
Nicolas di Felice found his pre-fall inspiration in an obscure 1970 movie. According to its IMDB description, A Swedish Love Story follows two teenagers who fall in love in spite of the disapproval of the cynical adults around them. In her leather motorcycle jacket, white shift dress, and ballet skimmers, its young star Ann-Sofie Kylin is so fetching, it’s a wonder the Swedish film isn’t referenced by designers more often.
Is Camilla the Villain Once Again?
Several salacious nuggets from Prince Harry’s new memoir, Spare, were leaked ahead of his promotional 60 Minutes interview on Sunday night—perhaps most notably, the allegation that his brother, Prince William, pushed him to the ground in a physical altercation at Nottingham Cottage, breaking his dog bowl, his necklace and, evidently, his spirit. I anticipated more anecdotes about his strained relationship with his brother and his father, King Charles. Instead, Prince Harry appears to have pivoted to an unexpected—though hardly new—narrative: singling out his stepmother, Queen Camilla.
How Barbara Walters Turned a Chanel Suit Into a Surprising Statement
In 1989, I was an associate producer at 20/20, the weekly ABC newsmagazine. Five years prior, Barbara Walters had given me my first job in broadcasting when I was hired to fill in for her assistant over the summer. Now, I frequently traveled on assignment with Barbara for her big, news-making interviews and was learning at the shoulder of the country’s most celebrated and influential broadcast journalist, who would soon turn 60.
Shalom Harlow’s Life in Looks—From Grunge to Glamour
“I wasn’t a blond, and I was on the cover of Vogue. It was…significant,” notes Shalom Harlow, with a smirk in her Life in Looks. The video follows a grunge-to-glamour through line, as it starts with the model’s appearance in Marc Jacobs’s infamous 1993 collection. “This is how I looked in my off-hours,” says Harlow of that historic runway. She also talks about the pre-Instagram moment she had at Alexander McQueen’s spring 1999 show, where she stood on a rotating platform while two robots sprayed her with paint. Twenty years later, in 2018, Harlow would go viral with a Versace video that marked her joyous return to modeling.
