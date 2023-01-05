Read full article on original website
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - All week long, people are honoring the lives of the victims of the Rosewood Massacre. At the University of Florida law school, a free Rosewood traveling museum is available to the public, starting Monday and lasting until Saturday. It features the hidden history of the town.
theplaidhorse.com
New Hospitality Experiences Unveiled Ahead of 2023 HITS Ocala Winter Circuit—Plus, Sunday Brunch
Exhibitors and spectators alike can expect an entirely new experience during the 2023 HITS Ocala Winter Circuit at Post Time Farm. From the newly renovated Post Time Café to a weekly Sunday Brunch at Overlook Club, guests at HITS Ocala will have the opportunity to enjoy top-quality hospitality alongside the top-quality competition. The goal of Post Time Farm’s revitalization was to blend the facility improvement while maintaining its distinctive Florida charm and heritage. The HITS Winter Circuit gets underway on January 17 and will feature 10 weeks of hunter/jumper action with footing produced by Wordley Martin, as well as Glenn and Thomas Metzger.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
ocala-news.com
Pine Tree On Evening Walk In Ocala
It was a beautiful night to be out walking when this pine tree was photographed in an Ocala neighborhood. Thanks to Kay Milush for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Breakfast in Lake County, Florida
Where is your favorite place to go for breakfast in Lake County, Florida? I have a few, but I’m always looking for suggestions for good places to go. Please share your favorites and tell our readers why you enjoy them in the comments so I can hopefully include them in a future article.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Homosassa, FL
Homosassa in Citrus County, Florida, is a coastal paradise rich in culture and beautiful attractions. The sea is a way of life here in Homosassa; whether you're after fishing, scalloping, boating, or paddling, this place has it all!. But that doesn't mean this quaint community is only limited to seafood...
WCJB
A collision in Ocala left 2 in the hospital
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 drivers are recovering after a crash in Ocala. A Nissan minivan and a Ford pickup truck collided on the 24-hundred block of NE 49th Terrace just before 3 p.m., on January 8th. The driver of the minivan could not get out, so crews used spreaders...
WCJB
New ‘Jimmy Carnes Track’ unveiled at the Alachua County sports & event center
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -People gathered at the Alachua County sports and event center for the unveiling of a new track to honor the university of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes. The 220-meter track was constructed in Italy and then shipped to Gainesville just in time for the track...
mynews13.com
Trailer of musical instruments stolen from Volusia Community Arts group
DELAND, Fla. — Volusia Community Arts members are missing thousands of dollars of musical instruments and equipment after leaders said someone stole their trailer full of property last week. Members are reeling from the loss, characterizing it as “a major kick in the gut” and “a profound sense of...
WCJB
‘This is history’: Hundreds of people remember the Rosewood Massacre on its 100th anniversary
ROSEWOOD, Fla. (WCJB) - The ‘Remembering Rosewood’ foundation invited people from across the state to remember the horrific massacre in the town of Rosewood in Levy County. Rosewood was a predominantly black town in levy county before an angry mob of white people from the town of Sumner...
flcourier.com
Remembering a dark moment in Florida’s history
ROSEWOOD – Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate. The 84-year-old’s expression changed as...
theplaidhorse.com
Wordley Martin Completes HITS Post Time Farm Renovation
Wordley Martin, a leading developer of equestrian properties and premier riding surfaces, has completed a significant renovation project at HITS Post Time Farm in Ocala, Florida, ahead of the 2023 edition of the popular HITS Ocala Winter Circuit, which features 10 weeks of US Equestrian (USEF) rated hunter/jumper competition beginning on January 17.
Gators rise up 247Sports Team rankings with latest commitment
The Florida Gators entered the day with the No. 13 ranked high school recruiting class, and 20 verbal commits in the fold. However, after landing a commitment from New Orleans (LA) De La Salle three-star offensive tackle Caden Jones, the Gators class rose up to No. 11 with him in the fold. The Gators jumped Texas A&M and Oregon on their climb up.
WCJB
Ocala Jockey Club development appeal will likely be postponed
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The legal appeal over Marion County’s decision to approve a major development likely will be postponed. Marion County Commissioners approved the development of the Ocala Jockey Club property last June. An appeal was filed by neighbors who oppose the development. A law judge hearing was...
Temperatures drop overnight into the weekend, warming back up on Sunday
ORLANDO, Fla. — Meteorologist Tom Terry said we will have some 30s in Marion County Friday night, and some patchy frost is possible there. Otherwise, it will be a chilly 40s for most of Central Florida and a nice warm-up into the mid/upper 70s by Sunday. Our average is...
villages-news.com
Miniature horse turns heads during walk at Lake Sumter Landing
Villagers are used to seeing dog walkers at the corner of Canal Street and Old Mill Run, near Johnny Rockets. But this week some were startled by a young lady walking her horse. Make that a miniature horse. Regardless, as the old song says: “A horse is a horse/Of course,...
First newborn surrendered to Florida Safe Haven Baby Box
Two years after being installed, a Safe Haven Baby Box in Florida was used for the first time.
wuft.org
‘This many Black folks have not been in Rosewood since the massacre’: Rosewood centennial events begin
This month marks the 100th anniversary of the destruction of Rosewood. Rosewood was a majority Black community in Levy County. In January of 1923, a white vigilante mob murdered Black residents and set fire to the town. Listen above to a report from the Sunday wreath laying ceremony in Rosewood...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Gainesville
Gainesville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Gainesville.
WCJB
Deputies: Man holds woman against her will at Gainesville Hotel
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman ran to the lobby of a hotel she was staying at in Gainesville to ask for help after she was held against her will in one of the rooms. According to the arrest report, Richard Nico, 45, and the victim went to the La Quinta Inn on Northwest 69th Terrace. On Saturday, the two got into an argument, at which point, Nico held her down and refused to let her leave for hours.
