Citra, FL

theplaidhorse.com

New Hospitality Experiences Unveiled Ahead of 2023 HITS Ocala Winter Circuit—Plus, Sunday Brunch

Exhibitors and spectators alike can expect an entirely new experience during the 2023 HITS Ocala Winter Circuit at Post Time Farm. From the newly renovated Post Time Café to a weekly Sunday Brunch at Overlook Club, guests at HITS Ocala will have the opportunity to enjoy top-quality hospitality alongside the top-quality competition. The goal of Post Time Farm’s revitalization was to blend the facility improvement while maintaining its distinctive Florida charm and heritage. The HITS Winter Circuit gets underway on January 17 and will feature 10 weeks of hunter/jumper action with footing produced by Wordley Martin, as well as Glenn and Thomas Metzger.
OCALA, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
ocala-news.com

Pine Tree On Evening Walk In Ocala

It was a beautiful night to be out walking when this pine tree was photographed in an Ocala neighborhood. Thanks to Kay Milush for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Homosassa, FL

Homosassa in Citrus County, Florida, is a coastal paradise rich in culture and beautiful attractions. The sea is a way of life here in Homosassa; whether you're after fishing, scalloping, boating, or paddling, this place has it all!. But that doesn't mean this quaint community is only limited to seafood...
HOMOSASSA, FL
WCJB

A collision in Ocala left 2 in the hospital

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 drivers are recovering after a crash in Ocala. A Nissan minivan and a Ford pickup truck collided on the 24-hundred block of NE 49th Terrace just before 3 p.m., on January 8th. The driver of the minivan could not get out, so crews used spreaders...
OCALA, FL
mynews13.com

Trailer of musical instruments stolen from Volusia Community Arts group

DELAND, Fla. — Volusia Community Arts members are missing thousands of dollars of musical instruments and equipment after leaders said someone stole their trailer full of property last week. Members are reeling from the loss, characterizing it as “a major kick in the gut” and “a profound sense of...
DELAND, FL
flcourier.com

Remembering a dark moment in Florida’s history

ROSEWOOD – Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate. The 84-year-old’s expression changed as...
FLORIDA STATE
theplaidhorse.com

Wordley Martin Completes HITS Post Time Farm Renovation

Wordley Martin, a leading developer of equestrian properties and premier riding surfaces, has completed a significant renovation project at HITS Post Time Farm in Ocala, Florida, ahead of the 2023 edition of the popular HITS Ocala Winter Circuit, which features 10 weeks of US Equestrian (USEF) rated hunter/jumper competition beginning on January 17.
OCALA, FL
247Sports

Gators rise up 247Sports Team rankings with latest commitment

The Florida Gators entered the day with the No. 13 ranked high school recruiting class, and 20 verbal commits in the fold. However, after landing a commitment from New Orleans (LA) De La Salle three-star offensive tackle Caden Jones, the Gators class rose up to No. 11 with him in the fold. The Gators jumped Texas A&M and Oregon on their climb up.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ocala Jockey Club development appeal will likely be postponed

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The legal appeal over Marion County’s decision to approve a major development likely will be postponed. Marion County Commissioners approved the development of the Ocala Jockey Club property last June. An appeal was filed by neighbors who oppose the development. A law judge hearing was...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Miniature horse turns heads during walk at Lake Sumter Landing

Villagers are used to seeing dog walkers at the corner of Canal Street and Old Mill Run, near Johnny Rockets. But this week some were startled by a young lady walking her horse. Make that a miniature horse. Regardless, as the old song says: “A horse is a horse/Of course,...
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Deputies: Man holds woman against her will at Gainesville Hotel

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman ran to the lobby of a hotel she was staying at in Gainesville to ask for help after she was held against her will in one of the rooms. According to the arrest report, Richard Nico, 45, and the victim went to the La Quinta Inn on Northwest 69th Terrace. On Saturday, the two got into an argument, at which point, Nico held her down and refused to let her leave for hours.
GAINESVILLE, FL

