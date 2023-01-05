Exhibitors and spectators alike can expect an entirely new experience during the 2023 HITS Ocala Winter Circuit at Post Time Farm. From the newly renovated Post Time Café to a weekly Sunday Brunch at Overlook Club, guests at HITS Ocala will have the opportunity to enjoy top-quality hospitality alongside the top-quality competition. The goal of Post Time Farm’s revitalization was to blend the facility improvement while maintaining its distinctive Florida charm and heritage. The HITS Winter Circuit gets underway on January 17 and will feature 10 weeks of hunter/jumper action with footing produced by Wordley Martin, as well as Glenn and Thomas Metzger.

OCALA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO