LOOK: Texas signee Arch Manning officially arrives on campus

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The consensus No. 1 overall recruit in the country for the 2023 recruiting class has arrived to his new home in Austin, Texas.

Five-star quarterback Arch Manning is enrolling early to participate in Texas’ offseason workout program and spring ball. On Thursday, he officially arrived on campus to begin his collegiate career.

While many are expecting Manning to redshirt his true freshman season, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian mentioned that he will hold a quarterback competition between Quinn Ewers, Maalik Murphy and Arch Manning this offseason.

A new era of Texas football has begun.

