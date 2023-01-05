ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Canton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kristen Walters

Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Ohio

A popular discount supermarket chain is opening another new grocery store location in Ohio later this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the rapidly-expanding discount grocery store chain Aldi will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Ohio supermarket location in Oberlin, according to the company's website. They also have some great giveaways planned for the event.
OBERLIN, OH
Farm and Dairy

Real estate on 4 acres, furniture, antiques, tractors, tools, and misc.

Pole Barn – Nimishillen Twp. – Stark Co. On-Site And Online Bidding Available On Real Estate. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders on location: 9530 State St. NE, Louisville, OH 44641 Directions: Take State St. west of Rt. 62 or east of Rt. 44 to auction. Please park in the County Auction Barn lot. Watch for KIKO signs.
CarBuzz.com

Numerous Luxury Cars Stolen From Another Ohio Dealership

A string of car thefts plaguing Northeast Ohio continues unabated after three MY2023 Mercedes-Benz vehicles were stolen from Mercedes-Benz of Akron on Thursday. WKYC Channel 3 reports that the vehicles were stolen overnight. According to police, two of the stolen cars were found on Cleveland's east side on Thursday. This...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Gervasi Vineyard sets ice cream, Bourbon pairing events

CANTON, Ohio – Gervasi Vineyard has a couple of food-drink pairing events on two Sundays in March. Gervasi Spirits will be paired with frozen desserts from Pav’s Creamery on March 5. Menu. • BLU Liquor with watermelon sorbet. • Wine Barrel Bourbon with double dark chocolate cake gelato.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Massillon chef launches pop-up chef’s table with first event on Valentine’s Day

MASSILLON, Ohio -- Chef Bri Welk of Fire and Fig | Private Events in Massillon is starting a pop-up culinary venture, The Chef’s Table. She’s planning to take fine dining events to unique venues in communities with limited brick-and-mortar fine dining. She’s starting small with an intimate Valentine’s Day gathering, on Feb. 14, at The Barrel Room on Canal in Canal Fulton. There she’s hosting six couples for a five-course dinner with wine pairings. Reservations are open.
MASSILLON, OH
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-77 in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — A crash caused a lot of problems on a stretch of I-77 Tuesday morning in Canton, Ohio. The northbound lanes of I-77 were shut down between Exit 101 Faircrest St and Exit 103 OH-800 Cleveland Ave. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned...
CANTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Akron-Canton Airport advises booking spring travel ASAP

AKRON, Ohio — Travel experts say January is the prime time to make "spring break" plans and start searching for the best airfare deals. Spectrum News spoke with Ren Camacho, president and CEO of the Akron-Canton Airport. Besides highlighting the airport's international flight options through American Airlines and United,...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron man robbed trying to buy PlayStation 4

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Akron Police Department, a 25-year-old man was robbed trying to buy a PlayStation 4 on Jan. 6. Police say they received a call from a 25-year-old man and reported a social media-related robbery. Officers arrived at the 800 block of Raymond Street around...
AKRON, OH
Jake Wells

Where to go for the best fine dining restaurants around Akron

Want some fine dining in and near Akron? Look no further! Here are the three of the best restaurants to enjoy in the area. Sérénité Restaurant was established in 2018 and is steeped in tradition and care for the community. Restaurateur Brandon E. Chrostowski offers a unique experience with seasonal, classic French cuisine in the midst of Medina's Historic District.
AKRON, OH
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Polish Boy Sandwiches in Cleveland, OH

Who Has The Best Polish boy Sandwiches in Cleveland, Ohio?. If you're a fan of good food, you should head to Little Polish Diner in Cleveland, Ohio. This spot offers home-cooked food for reasonable prices. There's a good atmosphere here, and the staff is friendly. The Little Polish Diner is also great for getting your fill of pierogis. These dumplings are made from noodle dough filled with potatoes and onions. You can choose from a variety of fillings and flavors. They also have fruit-filled pastries. Besides pierogis, the diner serves a variety of sandwiches. One of them is the Polish Boy. It's a classic Cleveland sandwich that's been praised by many chefs.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy