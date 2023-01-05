ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, IA

Estherville Man Charged with Repeated Violations of Protection Order

(Estherville)--An Estherville man has been arrested for repeated violations of a protection order. Estherville Police began their investigation following a report of Criminal Mischief where the suspect attempted to make entry into a residence in November of 2022. Following that incident, the court issued an order of protection against the suspect.
ESTHERVILLE, IA
Survey Shows EAB Spreading in Fairmont

(Fairmont, MN)--Emerald Ash Borer was first sighted in Fairmont last June and since then infested trees have been found throughout the city. According to the Fairmont Sentinel, a survey conducted by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) in late December found EAB in trees throughout the surveyed area. The MDA now expects signs of infestation to become increasingly visible in the next two to three years and predicts almost all ash trees in the city will be dead in the next five to ten years.
FAIRMONT, MN
Cheerleaders Announced for U of O Winter Games

(Arnolds Park)--The cheerleaders have been announced for the 2023 University of Okoboji Winter Games. The eight selected by a public vote include Scott Nolte, Sheree Sanderson, Laurie and Brad Simington, Cathy Thee; Brad and Susan Travis and Alyssa Umsheid. Voting was held Wednesday and Thursday of this week. The cheerleaders...
OKOBOJI, IA

