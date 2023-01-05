(Fairmont, MN)--Emerald Ash Borer was first sighted in Fairmont last June and since then infested trees have been found throughout the city. According to the Fairmont Sentinel, a survey conducted by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) in late December found EAB in trees throughout the surveyed area. The MDA now expects signs of infestation to become increasingly visible in the next two to three years and predicts almost all ash trees in the city will be dead in the next five to ten years.

FAIRMONT, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO