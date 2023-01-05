Read full article on original website
houstonherald.com
TCMH welcomes first baby of 2023
Kabin Olivia Myres took the honors as the first baby born at Texas County Memorial Hospital in 2023, arriving at 5:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Her mother and father, Haylee and William Myres, of Plato, welcomed Kabin, their first child into this world. Dr. Christopher Baldwin, obstetrics and gynecology physician at the TCMH Medical Complex in Houston, delivered baby Kabin, she was 6 pounds, 9 ounces, and 19 inches long.
KTLO
29 dogs recovered from breeder in Ozark County
Wednesday the Ozark County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force to recover 29 Lakeland Terriers from a formerly licensed breeder in Ozark County. The Missouri Department of Agriculture, who also assisted with the recovery efforts, placed the dogs in the custody of the Humane Society of Missouri.
KTLO
Former owner of MH pizza store killed in plane crash
The former owner of Papa John’s Pizza in Mountain Home was killed in a plane crash Friday evening in northwest Arkansas. According to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Lewis Brant Barnes of Tontitown was the lone occupant of a Beech M35 fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft when it crashed off North Smokey Bear Road southeast of Fayetteville.
Nearly 30 Dogs Rescued from Missouri Breeder, Many Injured
According to reports, it took a dozen hours to accomplish, but nearly 30 dogs were rescued from a Missouri breeder with many of the animals showing terrible injuries. FOX 2 St. Louis shared the story of the Humane Society of Missouri as teams traveled from Maryland Heights to Ozark County on a rescue mission. They report it was a formerly licensed breeder with animals in allegedly different states of abuse and neglect.
houstonherald.com
Houston police investigate storage unit tampering; fake $100 bill
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •On Dec. 29, an officer investigated a report of tampering with storage units at a U.S. 63 storage facility. The officer observed damage to locking plates on three units. There are no suspects. •A 67-year-old Houston woman...
Humane Society of Missouri rescues 29 dogs from Ozark County dog breeder
It was a 12-hour rescue mission for the Humane Society of Missouri's team in Maryland Heights, which traveled to Ozark County to rescue nearly 30 dogs.
KTLO
Two people injured in Taney Co accident Wednesday
Two people were injured in an accident Wednesday afternoon in Taney County on U.S. Highway 65 just 2.5 miles south of Hollister. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 30-year-old Mathew Campbell from Harrison was traveling southbound when he failed to stop at a traffic signal and struck the drivers side door of 60-year-old Harold Davis of Reed Springs, Mo.
KYTV
Summersville, Mo. superintendent charged with assaulting a student at a basketball game
SUMMERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Summersville Superintendent Dr. Rick Stark has been charged after an incident with a student in December 2022. Court documents show Stark is charged with fourth-degree assault. A probable cause statement from the Summersville Police Department shows that on December 6, 2022, Summersville Police Chief David Garrett...
KTLO
Man stabbed by wife wants couple to reunite
A Lakeview woman charged with stabbing her husband with a piece of broken glass appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Thursday asking that a no contact order be lifted so the couple can reunite. Earlier — at the request of the husband/victim — 56-year-old Tricia Lynn Clark was given a...
houstonherald.com
Fire department called after burn is not longer controlled
The Houston Rural Fire Department was called at mid-afternoon Monday to a controlled burn that spread. The location was about seven miles south of Houston along U.S. 63.
KTLO
Man pleads guilty to charges in several cases, gets prison time
A 21-year-old Mountain Home man who has had criminal charges filed against him in several Arkansas Counties pled guilty to charges in three Baxter County cases during a session of circuit court Thursday. David “Zack” Peifer was sentenced to six years in prison and, in one case, ordered to pay...
933kwto.com
Branson Man Killed In Crash Near Bruner
A man is dead after a crash of Highway 14 east of Bruner. The Highway Patrol says a car driven by 59 year old Bryan Baker of Branson ran off the road and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
