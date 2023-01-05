ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnsboro, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfxb.com

Suspects Identified In North Myrtle Beach Robbery

Two suspects have now been identified in connection to an assault and robbery incident. The attempted robbery occurred on December 20th at a Burlington Coat Factory in North Myrtle Beach. The police report states the complainant heard a merchandise alarm going off and saw a woman in a black blazer...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WRDW-TV

2 charged in trafficking of minor in Orangeburg County

BOWMAN, S.C. (WIS) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Monday that two people are being charged with human trafficking in Orangeburg County. SLED’s announcement came on the same day state officials released an annual report showing that human trafficking increased 400% last year in South Carolina.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

SLED charge two in human trafficking case in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) have announced that two people are being charged with human trafficking in Orangeburg County. According to SLED, both of the suspects knowingly placed the victim in harm that could have impacted the child’s life. Alana Ann...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

Death In Florence County Opened Homicide Investigation

An investigation has been opened after a body was discovered on Sunday in the Pee Dee area. Officers were called to the 600 block of Brunson Street in Florence County around 3p.m. responding to reports of a cardiac arrest. A victim was discovered dead at the scene. Florence County Coroner,...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

RCSD investigating shooting that left one man injured

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one man injured. According to officials, deputies responded to an apartment complex at 2012 Faraway Drive in northeast Columbia on Saturday at 11 p.m. after receiving reports that a person had been shot. When officials arrived, they found a man lying in a hallway, shot in the lower body. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com

Update in ongoing Lauren Ridge Apartments homicide Investigation

Chief Terrence Green is providing additional information on an ongoing homicide investigation from July 9, 2022, at the Lauren Ridge Apartments off Augusta Road in the Town of Lexington. At approximately 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the complex and found a man in the outside stairway...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Officers searching for stolen jewelry in connection with Town of Lexington homicide investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is further investigating a homicide incident that happened at a Town of Lexington apartment complex. Officials said on July 9, 2022, around 2:00 a.m., Tyler “T-Rob/T-Rob Smooth” Robinson, a music promoter in Columbia, had been shot multiple times outside of the Lauren Ridge Apartments off Augusta Road. Officers provided aid to Robinson until Lexington County EMS arrived and transported him to the hospital where he later was pronounced dead.
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

Search continues for suspect in Columbia-area music promoter's murder

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police have provided new details in the murder of a Columbia-area music promoter, who was shot multiple times at Augusta Road apartment complex in July 2022 and later died in the hospital. Officials believe several people were involved in the planned murder of 29-year-old...
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter teen who left home Friday night found safe

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter officers say a teen who went missing from his home after a disagreement has been found and is OK. According to a statement from the Sumter Police Department, the teen was last seen leaving his West Oakland Avenue home around 9:45 p.m. Authorities confirmed to...
SUMTER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy