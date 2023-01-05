Read full article on original website
Disabled people among hardest hit by cost of living crisis, finds study
Disabled people in the UK are much more likely to struggle to heat their homes and cut back on food this winter, according to a report highlighting “massive” income gaps amid the cost of living squeeze. Research from the Resolution Foundation found people with disabilities had an available...
‘We’re being hammered’: cost of living crisis in one of England’s most deprived areas
Food banks in Birmingham Hodge Hill tell of soaring demand amid highest rates of child poverty and fuel poverty in country
My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
Researchers found that 43% of people who have a stroke notice the same symptoms a week earlier
If you have an ischemic stroke, the result of blood clots or narrowed arteries that reduce blood flow to the brain, your brain has only minutes to die from lack of oxygen. And due to the sudden onset of stroke symptoms, it can sometimes seem like it happened without warning. However, studies show that many people saw warning signs about a week before a life-threatening situation. Symptoms may be easier and temporary, but if you know how to find and seek medical help in time, you can avoid a more serious situation in a day.
I have 102 children but can’t have more kids — because of inflation
A polyamorous farmer, 67, has declared he’s done having children — after fathering 102 — because of the “rising cost of living.” Musa Hasahya — who also has 568 grandchildren — has asked all 12 of his wives to go on the birth control pill to avoid another pregnancy because he claims he is unable to feed his massive family, The Sun reports. Hasahya — who lives in Lusaka, Uganda, where polygamy is legal — says his salary doesn’t stretch as far anymore. “My income has become lower and lower over the years due to the rising cost of living, and my family has become bigger and...
The 8 signs of autism in women that most people miss
FOR years experts wrongly believed autism only affects boys. This means hundreds of thousands of women and girls with the developmental condition have gone their entire lives undiagnosed. Autism is an incurable, lifelong developmental condition that affects how people perceive the world and how they interact with others. It affects...
Signs of Trauma in Children
Childhood trauma is a disturbing event experienced by a child that is perceived as life-threatening, violent, and/or dangerous. Trauma causes fear and significant psychological, physical, or emotional harm. The traumatic event can be a one-time occurrence like a car accident, the death of a loved one, or a natural disaster such as an earthquake or hurricane. The traumatic experience can also be ongoing such as being a victim of physical or sexual abuse, neglect, racism, or bullying or living in an unstable neighborhood.
Women's Health
How Does The Abortion Pill Work? Everything To Know About The Cost And Retail Pharmacy Sales, Per Ob-Gyns
On Tuesday, January 3, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finalized a first-of-its-kind ruling that allows retail pharmacies to offer abortion pills in the United States. The decision comes in light of the 2022 overturning of Roe v. Wade and has the potential to expand abortion access. To start providing...
ER overcrowding: A crisis for health workers and the public
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — First COVID, and this winter, add the respiratory virus RSV and the flu. Emergency rooms across the country are bursting. ER overcrowding has been a health care problem for years, but now, health experts say it's reaching crisis levels. Imagine racing into your local emergency...
The US still has a pandemic-level child care problem
The number of employed people in the US missing work due to child care problems is at the level it reached in fall 2020, during the heights of the Coronavirus pandemic:. This chart, based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, comes from economist Kathryn Ann Edwards, who studies labor markets and inequality. Like many American parents, she’s seen the surge in respiratory illnesses among children—besides covid, medical authorities report high levels of flu and a virus called RSV. Amidst local shortages of children’s cold medicine, she visited four different stores before she could find Tylenol for her own kids.
Average household to be £2,100 worse off by end of financial year, think tank warns
The average household across the country will be left £2,100 worse off by the end of the next financial year, new research suggests.Analysis shows the biggest impact of dramatically falling living standards for households is yet to hit, according to a report from the Resolution Foundation think tank.The report also suggests families across the UK have only experienced half of the lost income they are expected to suffer during the cost of living crisis.After housing costs, the typical income for a working-age household is set to drop by 3 per cent in the financial year to the end of...
Mental Health Matters: Check on the moms
I had a particularly hard day recently, and despite waking up at 5 a.m., I stayed up late that night because I needed to be alone. I craved time where nobody was grabbing on me, demanding my attention or asking me to do something. I found myself in my movie room, buried under blankets, a heating pad and my favorite cat, Sassafras. It was so dark, in my mind and the room. I thought of the other...
Good Parental Leave Gives Big Boost to Moms' Mental Health
THURSDAY, Jan. 5, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Generous parental leave policies at work can do wonders for a new mom's mental health. This is among the key messages from a new review of 45 studies examining how parental leave policies affect mom and dad’s mental health and well-being. Mothers working for companies with generous parental leave policies were less likely to experience symptoms of depression, poor mental health, psychological distress,...
Using Mental Health as an Excuse for Bad Behavior
Using mental health can shield an individual from taking responsibility for actions, behaviors, or moods. Blaming others for affecting your mental health can be a form of psychological avoidance. Taking responsibility for your mental health means looking beyond immediate distressing situations to broader psychological origins and roots. We are surrounded...
The Link Between Emotional Trauma and Addiction
Originally Posted On: https://stairwayrecovery.com/blog/trauma-and-addiction/. Does emotional trauma lead to addiction and substance use? If you are someone who has a heightened sense of your emotions due to trauma, it may seem as if life is a desolate desert island beach that stretches on and on. Many times, people are able to find that rescue boat that brings them to safety as they cope with the undulating waves of life’s ups and downs. Unfortunately, it can be difficult to see the rainbow on the other side of the storm of trauma that looms just offshore. That perpetual feeling like nothing will ever change or improve can wash over you, and regardless of the support system you have, you may feel like you will simply never leave that island.
Worst yet to come for families struggling with cost of living, think tank warns
The biggest impact of dramatically falling living standards is yet to hit, according to new research which shows that families across the UK have only experienced half of the lost income they are expected to suffer during the cost-of-living crisis.New analysis from the Resolution Foundation think tank suggests the average household across the country will be left £2,100 worse off by the end of the next financial year.After housing costs, the typical income for a working age family is set to drop by 3% in the year to the end of March, followed by a 4% drop over the following...
Labour hoping to tempt retirees back to workforce with right to work from home
Labour is hoping to tempt early retirees back to the work force with the right to work from home.The shadow work and pensions secretary, Jonathan Ashworth, has outlined plans to entice over-50s to take up employment again.Speaking with The Daily Telegraph, Mr Ashworth said Labour will launch a series of proposals aimed at encouraging older people to return to the workplace, saying they are “hugely experienced” and should be “championed” by ministers.Middle-aged workers quit the workplace in droves since the pandemic, with two in five saying sickness or disability was their reason for leaving.Labour is hoping to tempt them back...
Mother of autistic son weighs in on lawsuit blaming Tylenol
(NewsNation) — Tens of thousands of mothers are suing the makers of Tylenol in a class-action lawsuit that claims its use during pregnancy led babies to be born with autism. A study from the NIH found that pregnancy exposure to acetaminophen, the main ingredient in Tylenol, may increase a child’s risk for autism and ADHD.
