WMBF
Police investigating after body found in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Pee Dee on Sunday. The Florence Police Department said officers were called to the 600 block of Brunson Street at around 3 p.m. after reports of a cardiac arrest. A victim was found dead at the scene.
WMBF
2 hospitalized, lanes closed after multiple crashes at 501 and Savannah Bluff Rd
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people are headed to the hospital after two different crashes on Hwy 501 and Savannah Bluff Road. Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes are closed after two different car crashes, one crash involving two vehicles and another involving three. HCFR crews were dispatched to the...
Coroner IDs man found dead in Florence; homicide investigation underway
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Officials are investigating a homicide after a body was found Sunday in Florence, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. The body was found in the 600 block of Brunson Street, Brandt said. Police were called at about 3 p.m. for a cardiac arrest call and found a […]
1 in custody, 1 injured following shooting in Andrews
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was arrested following a reported shooting in Georgetown County on Sunday. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting at a residence on Smokethorn Street Sunday afternoon. Details are limited but deputies say the incident left one injured with a gunshot wound to the […]
WIS-TV
Shooting in Santee leaves teen victim dead
SANTEE, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting in Santee left a 16-year-old dead over the weekend. Santee Police Chief Joseph Serrano said Dre’Morean Smalls,18, turned himself in on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Officers were called to Cecelia St. at around 3:15 p.m. on reports of a shooting. The victim was...
‘Critical injuries’ reported in Marion County crash
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — “Critical injuries” were reported Saturday night after a crash in Marion County, according to Marion Fire Rescue. It happened at about 9 p.m. in the area of Highway 501 and Old Corner Court, according to Marion Fire Rescue. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and at least one person […]
Sumter teen who left home Friday night found safe
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter officers say a teen who went missing from his home after a disagreement has been found and is OK. According to a statement from the Sumter Police Department, the teen was last seen leaving his West Oakland Avenue home around 9:45 p.m. Authorities confirmed to...
wpde.com
Son didn't fall, but thrown off balcony at West Florence High School: Parents
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The parents of a 16-year-old boy said the district's statement that their son fell off of a balcony Wednesday morning at West Florence High School during a physical exchange with another student is not the truth. Kay Kennedy said her son was thrown over...
wfxb.com
Death In Florence County Opened Homicide Investigation
An investigation has been opened after a body was discovered on Sunday in the Pee Dee area. Officers were called to the 600 block of Brunson Street in Florence County around 3p.m. responding to reports of a cardiac arrest. A victim was discovered dead at the scene. Florence County Coroner,...
wpde.com
Deputies searching for truck involved in Florence County larceny
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County deputies are looking for a vehicle involved in larceny. Deputies said on Dec. 29, the pickup truck was seen at a business on Wall Street. The car appears to be a 2003-2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with step rails and a large...
wpde.com
Driver hits more than 8 cars, 2 people at Walmart in Florence
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A driver crashed into eight cars and hit two women Saturday afternoon at the Neighborhood Walmart on South Cashua Drive in Florence, according to witnesses. The witnesses said one of the women was taken to the hospital by Florence County EMS. No word on her...
wfxb.com
Suspects Identified In North Myrtle Beach Robbery
Two suspects have now been identified in connection to an assault and robbery incident. The attempted robbery occurred on December 20th at a Burlington Coat Factory in North Myrtle Beach. The police report states the complainant heard a merchandise alarm going off and saw a woman in a black blazer...
wpde.com
Teen charged in balcony incident at West Florence High School will remain in custody
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — S.C. Family Court Judge FitzLee H. McEachin ruled Friday morning that a 16-year-old boy accused of throwing another 16-year-old off of a second-floor balcony Wednesday morning at West Florence High School will remain in custody at the S.C. Dept. of Juvenile Justice. The hearing took...
live5news.com
Man pleads guilty to 2019 shooting of 18-year-old Moncks Corner woman
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges of manslaughter after pleading guilty to shooting an 18-year-old woman on James Island. Brandon Dashaun Olumide Simmons appeared Charleston County Court Monday morning where he pleaded guilty to shooting and killing 18-year-old Jamyiah Smith of Moncks Corner in January 2019. Simmons...
Darlington man jailed on attempted murder, other charges after alleged shooting on Saturday
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington man is facing attempted murder and other charges after allegedly firing two gunshots at a person on Saturday, according to Sheriff James Hudson Jr.’s office. Ryan Tadlock was arrested after deputies were called to a home on Bronco Road in the Darlington area about a reported shooting. No […]
Conway man sentenced to prison for assault, carjacking in Myrtle Beach in 2021
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man was sentenced to prison Mondy after pleading guilty to a 2021 assault and carjacking in Myrtle Beach and was sentenced to prison, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Javon Gibbs, 28, pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, carjacking and first-offense possession […]
Chesterfield County deputy fired after allegedly driving impaired, sheriff says
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Chesterfield County deputy was fired after a traffic stop Saturday led to the deputy being arrested for allegedly driving impaired, according to Chesterfield County Sheriff Cambo Streater. Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Jefferson area and requested South Carolina Highway Patrol after a driver appeared to be under […]
WIS-TV
Deputies search for missing 15-year-old Pawleys Island boy
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Matthew Henry, 15, was last seen at approximately 11:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies say. A family member told investigators he first noticed Henry wasn’t in his room at 5 a.m. Sunday.
SC woman's body found in donation bin after 9-month disappearance
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina authorities are investigating who put a woman's body in a clothing donation bin on New Year's Eve. The victim was reported missing in March and the circumstances of her death remain a mystery. Leslie Lemoine's daughter Hannah Gates said she drove by the...
Crash with downed power line blocks Highway 151 in Hartsville, fire officials say
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Traffic on Highway 151 in Hartsville is blocked at 4th Street because of a crash that knocked utility lines, according to the Hartsville Fire Department. No additional information was immediately available. The fire department advises motorists to use an alternative route.
