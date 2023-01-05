ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

WMBF

Police investigating after body found in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Pee Dee on Sunday. The Florence Police Department said officers were called to the 600 block of Brunson Street at around 3 p.m. after reports of a cardiac arrest. A victim was found dead at the scene.
WCBD Count on 2

1 in custody, 1 injured following shooting in Andrews

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was arrested following a reported shooting in Georgetown County on Sunday. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting at a residence on Smokethorn Street Sunday afternoon. Details are limited but deputies say the incident left one injured with a gunshot wound to the […]
WIS-TV

Shooting in Santee leaves teen victim dead

SANTEE, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting in Santee left a 16-year-old dead over the weekend. Santee Police Chief Joseph Serrano said Dre’Morean Smalls,18, turned himself in on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Officers were called to Cecelia St. at around 3:15 p.m. on reports of a shooting. The victim was...
WBTW News13

‘Critical injuries’ reported in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — “Critical injuries” were reported Saturday night after a crash in Marion County, according to Marion Fire Rescue. It happened at about 9 p.m. in the area of Highway 501 and Old Corner Court, according to Marion Fire Rescue. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and at least one person […]
News19 WLTX

Sumter teen who left home Friday night found safe

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter officers say a teen who went missing from his home after a disagreement has been found and is OK. According to a statement from the Sumter Police Department, the teen was last seen leaving his West Oakland Avenue home around 9:45 p.m. Authorities confirmed to...
wfxb.com

Death In Florence County Opened Homicide Investigation

An investigation has been opened after a body was discovered on Sunday in the Pee Dee area. Officers were called to the 600 block of Brunson Street in Florence County around 3p.m. responding to reports of a cardiac arrest. A victim was discovered dead at the scene. Florence County Coroner,...
wpde.com

Driver hits more than 8 cars, 2 people at Walmart in Florence

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A driver crashed into eight cars and hit two women Saturday afternoon at the Neighborhood Walmart on South Cashua Drive in Florence, according to witnesses. The witnesses said one of the women was taken to the hospital by Florence County EMS. No word on her...
wfxb.com

Suspects Identified In North Myrtle Beach Robbery

Two suspects have now been identified in connection to an assault and robbery incident. The attempted robbery occurred on December 20th at a Burlington Coat Factory in North Myrtle Beach. The police report states the complainant heard a merchandise alarm going off and saw a woman in a black blazer...
live5news.com

Man pleads guilty to 2019 shooting of 18-year-old Moncks Corner woman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges of manslaughter after pleading guilty to shooting an 18-year-old woman on James Island. Brandon Dashaun Olumide Simmons appeared Charleston County Court Monday morning where he pleaded guilty to shooting and killing 18-year-old Jamyiah Smith of Moncks Corner in January 2019. Simmons...
WBTW News13

Chesterfield County deputy fired after allegedly driving impaired, sheriff says

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Chesterfield County deputy was fired after a traffic stop Saturday led to the deputy being arrested for allegedly driving impaired, according to Chesterfield County Sheriff Cambo Streater. Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Jefferson area and requested South Carolina Highway Patrol after a driver appeared to be under […]
WIS-TV

Deputies search for missing 15-year-old Pawleys Island boy

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Matthew Henry, 15, was last seen at approximately 11:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies say. A family member told investigators he first noticed Henry wasn’t in his room at 5 a.m. Sunday.
