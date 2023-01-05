Read full article on original website
Major discount retail chain opening new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersHomestead, FL
Gucci Mane Brings the Heat to Miami: Rapper's Epic Concert on January 14thDylan BarketMiami, FL
The Miami Dolphins: From Expansion Team to Super Bowl ChampionsDylan BarketMiami, FL
The Magic of Miami: A Fascinating Look at the History of the Sun and Fun CapitalDylan BarketMiami, FL
Miami man arrested after fatal stabbing at Orange Park hotelZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Miami football signee Mark Fletcher stock up after All-American Bowl
Four-star running back Mark Fletcher who signed with the Miami football program in the class of 2023 improved his stock following his performance in the All-American Game on Saturday per Charles Power of On3. Fletcher showed versatility with an 81-yard touchdown reception where he beat the linebacker. Fletcher is the...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week so if you have never been to any of them before definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Pompano Beach.
WSVN-TV
Victim who was shot 3 times at The Licking in Miami Gardens released from hospital
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - New details about a mass shooting outside a Miami Gardens restaurant are coming to light. One of the victims was an innocent bystander. Twenty-five-year-old Carl Leon, according to his attorney Josiah Graham, was at the Licking restaurant to watch a music video that was being filmed.
“Most Haunted Road In Miami”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Miami, the vibrant city known for its beautiful beaches and nightlife, is also home to some haunted roads that are rumored to be frequented by ghosts and other supernatural beings. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Miami:
WSVN-TV
Police: Caller in Miami says he shot female, has child
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a caller in a Miami neighborhood told them he shot a female and has a child. Cellphone video sent in by a 7News viewer showed several City of Miami Police cruisers from an apartment balcony, Saturday night. Police said the incident...
sflcn.com
2nd Annual BlackLuxe Picnic and Music Festival Hits Boca Raton
WEST PALM BEACH – Last February, Palm Beach County was privy to a fabulous event, The Blackluxe Picnic Festival (formerly Blackniq). Blackluxe Picnic Festival, which celebrates Black History Month and the excellence of the Black culture, saw roughly 1500 people travel from around the country to celebrate. With the...
TMZ.com
French Montana Blamed by Police for Miami Gardens Shooting
French Montana is coming under fire from the Miami Gardens Police for not securing permits for his video production that turned into a bullet festival with 10 people shot. Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt just blamed the rapper and his crew for all the violence and chaos. Noel-Pratt said...
Click10.com
Miami Gardens shooting leaves 1 man dead
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Miami Gardens on Friday night. Police said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. near the 18000 block of Northwest 41st place. Police received a call about a fight and upon arrival, they spotted a...
Seven Bridges Delray: Attorney Threatens Board Member With “ShaNaNa” Singer’s Report
EXTORTION? “IF YOU DON’T RESIGN…” BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Seven Bridges Delray Beach just crossed from a community with lots of drama to a community with musical theater. A Miami Attorney — in what some are calling “extortion” — demanded that […]
WSVN-TV
Hotel in Coral Gables vandalized with graffiti, could be linked to national hate group
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Curse words, symbols and the phrase “stop cop city” in all capital letters have been spray-painted on the side of the Colonnade hotel. The Hotel Colonnade was vandalized in the middle of the night on Thursday. Coral Gables Police said they have zero...
Florida man cashes out $1M Publix lottery ticket
One lucky Florida man is starting his year off right after claiming a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game.
WPBF News 25
Booming Boca: Here are the plans for Midtown Boca in the coming years
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Several new businesses are coming to Boca Raton in 2023, and developers and city leaders say this expected growth is just a snapshot of what to expect in the coming years. Restaurant Row off of Town Center Road in Boca Raton will have four new...
2 South Florida restaurants ordered shut: Violations include flies landing on bagel prep table, employee touching raw eggs
State inspectors shut down two South Florida restaurants last week. Among the issues cited were live flies seen swarming the kitchen at a Coconut Creek wing joint and landing on a bagel prep table at a Hallandale Beach bakery. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and ...
Violent NW Miami-Dade crash, one dead
MIAMI - One person was killed, three others injured, in a violent crash late Wednesday night in northwest Miami-Dade. According to police, a driver heading east on NW 103rd Street and made a left turn at NW 10th Avenue in front of oncoming traffic. The driver and another car collided. The impact caused one of the cars to crash through the fence of a nearby home. One man was killed in the crash and another was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he was listed as stable. A juvenile male and female were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, according to police.
WSVN-TV
Driver OK after 18-wheeler overturns on Turnpike in Miramar, spilling haul
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A tractor-trailer ended up on its side on the Florida Turnpike in Miramar. The tractor-trailer overturned on Thursday afternoon from the ramp that connects the Turnpike Extension to the northbound main line of the Turnpike near Calder Race Track and Hard Rock Stadium. As a result,...
This Is Florida's Best Restaurant For Pasta
24/7 Wall St. curated a list of the best Italian restaurants for pasta lovers.
keysweekly.com
BOAT CRASH IN KEY LARGO KILLS A HIALEAH GARDENS MAN
A Hialeah Gardens man riding on a jet ski died after a center console with two people on board collided with him near Key Largo on Jan. 2. An accident report by the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission states that the two-vessel crash occurred around 4:45 p.m. at Blackwater Sound, west of Moon Bay Condominium. The 25-foot Skeeter, with a Key Largo man and Pembroke Pines woman on board, was traveling south parallel to the eastern shoreline of Blackwater Sound as the Yamaha jet ski was traveling east to shore near Rowell’s Waterfront Park. The two vessels ended up colliding — the boat’s starboard bow impacting the jet ski’s bow and throwing all three individuals into the water.
NBC Miami
Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities
While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
WSVN-TV
2 hospitalized after head-on crash on Miami caught on camera; multiple people seen fleeing scene
MIAMI (WSVN) - A head-on collision in Miami that was caught on surveillance video sent two people to the hospital, but not everyone involved remained at the scene. The security footage captured the crash off Northwest 22nd Avenue, near 13th Street, at around 5:15 a.m., Saturday. The driver of one...
