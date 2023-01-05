ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Miami football signee Mark Fletcher stock up after All-American Bowl

Four-star running back Mark Fletcher who signed with the Miami football program in the class of 2023 improved his stock following his performance in the All-American Game on Saturday per Charles Power of On3. Fletcher showed versatility with an 81-yard touchdown reception where he beat the linebacker. Fletcher is the...
MIAMI, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week so if you have never been to any of them before definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Police: Caller in Miami says he shot female, has child

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a caller in a Miami neighborhood told them he shot a female and has a child. Cellphone video sent in by a 7News viewer showed several City of Miami Police cruisers from an apartment balcony, Saturday night. Police said the incident...
MIAMI, FL
sflcn.com

2nd Annual BlackLuxe Picnic and Music Festival Hits Boca Raton

WEST PALM BEACH – Last February, Palm Beach County was privy to a fabulous event, The Blackluxe Picnic Festival (formerly Blackniq). Blackluxe Picnic Festival, which celebrates Black History Month and the excellence of the Black culture, saw roughly 1500 people travel from around the country to celebrate. With the...
BOCA RATON, FL
TMZ.com

French Montana Blamed by Police for Miami Gardens Shooting

French Montana is coming under fire from the Miami Gardens Police for not securing permits for his video production that turned into a bullet festival with 10 people shot. Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt just blamed the rapper and his crew for all the violence and chaos. Noel-Pratt said...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

Miami Gardens shooting leaves 1 man dead

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Miami Gardens on Friday night. Police said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. near the 18000 block of Northwest 41st place. Police received a call about a fight and upon arrival, they spotted a...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

2 South Florida restaurants ordered shut: Violations include flies landing on bagel prep table, employee touching raw eggs

State inspectors shut down two South Florida restaurants last week. Among the issues cited were live flies seen swarming the kitchen at a Coconut Creek wing joint and landing on a bagel prep table at a Hallandale Beach bakery. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and ...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Violent NW Miami-Dade crash, one dead

MIAMI - One person was killed, three others injured, in a violent crash late Wednesday night in northwest Miami-Dade. According to police, a driver heading east on NW 103rd Street and made a left turn at NW 10th Avenue in front of oncoming traffic. The driver and another car collided. The impact caused one of the cars to crash through the fence of a nearby home. One man was killed in the crash and another was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he was listed as stable. A juvenile male and female were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, according to police. 
MIAMI, FL
keysweekly.com

BOAT CRASH IN KEY LARGO KILLS A HIALEAH GARDENS MAN

A Hialeah Gardens man riding on a jet ski died after a center console with two people on board collided with him near Key Largo on Jan. 2. An accident report by the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission states that the two-vessel crash occurred around 4:45 p.m. at Blackwater Sound, west of Moon Bay Condominium. The 25-foot Skeeter, with a Key Largo man and Pembroke Pines woman on board, was traveling south parallel to the eastern shoreline of Blackwater Sound as the Yamaha jet ski was traveling east to shore near Rowell’s Waterfront Park. The two vessels ended up colliding — the boat’s starboard bow impacting the jet ski’s bow and throwing all three individuals into the water.
KEY LARGO, FL
NBC Miami

Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities

While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy