Woodbury, CT

NBC Connecticut

$2 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Connecticut

Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Connecticut for Wednesday night’s drawing won $2 million. The Connecticut Lottery website says one ticket matched the five numbers other than the Powerball and had Powerplay, winning $2 million. The ticket was sold at Cumberland Farms at 1101 Post Road in Fairfield.
CONNECTICUT STATE
nhschiefadvocate.org

Pillis Dedicates Eagle Scout Project to ‘Future of Agriculture’

WOODBURY — A staple in education at Nonnewaug High School is the hands-on activities. From chemistry labs to culinary arts, students learn best by doing. The Ellis Clark Agriscience Program at Nonnewaug is the embodiment of this practice; after all, the FFA motto is “Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve.”
WOODBURY, CT
Florence Carmela

The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut

In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
CONNECTICUT STATE
hk-now.com

CSP: Update on Fatal Collision on Route 9 in Cromwell

(January 6, 2023)–The operator of Vehicle #1, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, has been positively identified as: Quentin Williams, Male, DOB 11/24/1983, of Middletown, Connecticut. The operator of Vehicle #2, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, has been positively identified as: Kimede Mustafaj, Female, DOB 05/01/1995,...
CROMWELL, CT
iheart.com

Wallingford Community Mourns Loss of Beloved Principal

Many communities are mourning the loss of beloved former teacher and principal, Kristin Vollero, after her passing on Christmas Eve morning. Vollero, 47, was diagnosed with cancer 6 months ago. Vollero’s education career included St. Bernadette Parochial School, New Haven Public Schools, North Haven Public Schools, and Wallingford Public Schools....
WALLINGFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Town of Bethel Employment Opportunity: Full-time Sanitarian

Registered Sanitarian or Sanitarian with experience – R.S. to be obtained. Performs the full range of duties in education and enforcement of public health laws and regulations related to environmental health, housing, nuisance complaints, cosmetology, disease prevention, etc. State certifications in food desired; phase 1 and 11 sewage disposal....
BETHEL, CT
WTNH

1 seriously hurt in West Hartford head-on collision

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was seriously injured after a head-on collision on Garfield Road & Boulevard in West Hartford Friday night, according to police. West Hartford police said at least one person suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital. Police said the roadway is closed from Ridgewood Road to Fairlee […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Andiamo Restaurant – Now on the Mystic Culinary Scene

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – In early December, Andiamo restaurant hit the Mystic culinary scene. Its menu is packed with Italian favorites like “Nona’s Meatballs” and “Chicken Parmesan.” You can bring the family in for a delicious meal, sit down for a special date or even order.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Waterbury man arrested for beating death in Bridgeport

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Members of the U.S. Marshalls Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force arrested a Waterbury man on Thursday on charges related to the homicide of a Bridgeport man in 2019. According to the authorities, 44-year-old Luis Hernandez was apprehended at his Waterbury home and was served an arrest warrant for the homicide of […]
WATERBURY, CT

