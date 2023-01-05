Read full article on original website
hamlethub.com
Fairfield Retailer Sells $2,000,000 Prize-Winning Powerball® Ticket for January 4 Drawing
While no one hit the Powerball jackpot for the Wednesday, Jan. 4, drawing, the Connecticut Lottery reports that one lucky layer matched the first five numbers drawn and won $2,000,000 on a winning ticket purchased at Cumberland Farms #4740 at 1101 Post Road in Fairfield. "Because the winning ticketholder added...
NBC Connecticut
$2 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Connecticut
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Connecticut for Wednesday night’s drawing won $2 million. The Connecticut Lottery website says one ticket matched the five numbers other than the Powerball and had Powerplay, winning $2 million. The ticket was sold at Cumberland Farms at 1101 Post Road in Fairfield.
$100K Winning Lottery Tickets Sold At 2 Connecticut Stores
Two Connecticut residents have just claimed $100,000 lottery prizes.The two residents of Hartford County both won their prizes on Tuesday, Jan. 3, Connecticut Lottery announced. An unnamed Newington resident won a CASH5 prize from a ticket purchased at Newington Food Land, CT Lottery said…
nhschiefadvocate.org
Pillis Dedicates Eagle Scout Project to ‘Future of Agriculture’
WOODBURY — A staple in education at Nonnewaug High School is the hands-on activities. From chemistry labs to culinary arts, students learn best by doing. The Ellis Clark Agriscience Program at Nonnewaug is the embodiment of this practice; after all, the FFA motto is “Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve.”
Top 10 Private and Public High Schools in the Nation Include 5 in New England
When it comes to education and the rankings of schools, colleges, and universities, it grabs most of our attention. The majority of us have at least one connection to a school, if not several, so if you're like me, it's always fun, interesting, and dare I say educational to see where schools land in rankings.
The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut
In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
The Ronzoni Pastina Hoarding Has Started Already Connecticut
Jeez man, you people are quick. Not one day after I learned the incredible news that Ronzoni is discontinuing their Pastina pasta, and they're all gone from store shelves around Connecticut. Let this news sink in - according to snopes.com, Ronzoni Pastina - No. 155 has been discontinued. Ronzoni blames...
hk-now.com
CSP: Update on Fatal Collision on Route 9 in Cromwell
(January 6, 2023)–The operator of Vehicle #1, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, has been positively identified as: Quentin Williams, Male, DOB 11/24/1983, of Middletown, Connecticut. The operator of Vehicle #2, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, has been positively identified as: Kimede Mustafaj, Female, DOB 05/01/1995,...
iheart.com
Wallingford Community Mourns Loss of Beloved Principal
Many communities are mourning the loss of beloved former teacher and principal, Kristin Vollero, after her passing on Christmas Eve morning. Vollero, 47, was diagnosed with cancer 6 months ago. Vollero’s education career included St. Bernadette Parochial School, New Haven Public Schools, North Haven Public Schools, and Wallingford Public Schools....
WEATHER TO WATCH: Snow showers possible for the morning commute in Western Connecticut
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says Western Connecticut could see some snow shower during Monday morning's commute.
hamlethub.com
Town of Bethel Employment Opportunity: Full-time Sanitarian
Registered Sanitarian or Sanitarian with experience – R.S. to be obtained. Performs the full range of duties in education and enforcement of public health laws and regulations related to environmental health, housing, nuisance complaints, cosmetology, disease prevention, etc. State certifications in food desired; phase 1 and 11 sewage disposal....
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: CT mourns the loss of a state rep. killed in a wrong-way crash
(WTNH) – Connecticut is mourning the loss of a beloved state lawmaker who was killed by a wrong-way driver only hours after being sworn in for a third term. State Representative Quentin “Q” Williams was a fixture in the city of Middletown where he grew up and went on to proudly serve his community in the general assembly.
Bittersweet ending: West Hartford shop to close its doors after 66 years
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After more than half a century in business, a popular toy shop in West Hartford is closing its doors for good. The Toy Chest, a family owned and operated business in West Hartford Center, first opened in 1956. however, after 66 years in the industry, the shop will close at […]
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in Massachusetts
A renowned discount supermarket chain recently opened another new grocery store location in Massachusetts. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the fast-growing discount grocery store chain Aldi celebrated the grand opening of its newest Massachusetts location in Westfield, according to the company's website.
1 seriously hurt in West Hartford head-on collision
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was seriously injured after a head-on collision on Garfield Road & Boulevard in West Hartford Friday night, according to police. West Hartford police said at least one person suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital. Police said the roadway is closed from Ridgewood Road to Fairlee […]
'Three Devastating Years' Cause Watertown Italian Eatery To Close
Struggles that began with the COVID-19 pandemic is causing a cornerstone of Watertown's dining scene to close. Porcini's, located at 68 School Street in Watertown, announced on their website that the restaurant will permanently close on Saturday, Jan. 14 after 23 years of serving up …
Connecticut Man Wanted For Vehicular Manslaughter Arrested Playing Bingo In Florida
A getaway wasn’t in the cards for a 24-year-old man wanted by Connecticut authorities for vehicular manslaughter after Collier County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him playing bingo on Marco Island on Thursday. Deputies from the Fugitive Warrants Bureau received information that Michael Matthew Talbot of Greenwich,
WTNH.com
Andiamo Restaurant – Now on the Mystic Culinary Scene
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – In early December, Andiamo restaurant hit the Mystic culinary scene. Its menu is packed with Italian favorites like “Nona’s Meatballs” and “Chicken Parmesan.” You can bring the family in for a delicious meal, sit down for a special date or even order.
Waterbury man arrested for beating death in Bridgeport
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Members of the U.S. Marshalls Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force arrested a Waterbury man on Thursday on charges related to the homicide of a Bridgeport man in 2019. According to the authorities, 44-year-old Luis Hernandez was apprehended at his Waterbury home and was served an arrest warrant for the homicide of […]
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Crash into utility pole closes section of Route 72 in Bristol, Plymouth for nearly 12 hours
BRISTOL — A section of Route 72 reopened Saturday after a car ran into a utility pole overnight, shutting the road to traffic for more than 12 hours, according to Bristol police. The crash resulted in the road being closed between Clark Avenue in Bristol and Canal Street in...
