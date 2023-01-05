ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
News Talk 860 KSFA

National Championship Game Will Feature Several Lufkin Graduates

Monday night, the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs will battle for college football's national championship. Many in East Texas will be hoping that TCU can pull off a major upset, not just because the school is from the Lone Star State, but also because there will be several folks on the field at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California that graduated from Lufkin High School.
LUFKIN, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Texas Plans Charging Stations For EVs Every 50 Miles Starting With Interstates

Texas is going to make it easier for us to purchase electric vehicles by putting charging stations every 50 miles beginning with interstates that are in Texas. According to the Texas Tribune, the state has $408 million in federal funds from the Biden Administration and the state of Texas wants to build enough charging stations to support over a million electric vehicles.
TEXAS STATE
News Talk 860 KSFA

Some Texas Travelers Say That This Buc-ee’s Location Is Pretty Bad

I call it the "Holy Trinity Of Texas": HEB, Whataburger and Buc-ee's. If you don't believe in any of these 3 things, then you cannot be a true Texan. As someone who has lived here for over 20 years now, the near fanatical love of these 3 is real and understandable because they are what makes our state unique. For today's sermon, we will focus on Buc-ee's, the massive "must stop" that you can find in various locations across the state. It's interesting to see that some folks are just now discovering that not all Buc-ee's are created equal and that's okay.
TEXAS STATE
News Talk 860 KSFA

Texas Man Has Made Six Figures Suing Telemarketers Over Robocalls

Everybody hates those robocalls you get daily. Well, a Texas man has made over $100,000 suing telemarketers and tells you how simple it is for you to do the same. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Dan Graham is a financial accounting consultant based right here in Texas. After screaming at a telemarketer last year over the phone, Graham decided that was not a healthy thing to do.
TEXAS STATE
News Talk 860 KSFA

The Last 13 Sears Hometown Stores In Texas To Close

After learning that the Sears Hometown Store in Nacogdoches was closing down, I was interested to find out how many of these stores were left around the state of Texas. The stores have little in common with the Sears stores of old that sold everything from clothes to guns via mail order to rural communities around the state. According to The Wall Street Journal, these were spun off from Sears Holdings in 2012.
TEXAS STATE
News Talk 860 KSFA

Tik Tok Famous Louisiana Foodie Came To Lufkin, Texas

TikTocker @britscookin made her way from across the Louisiana border to the Lufkin Brookshire Brothers according to the Lufkin Daily News. Rice is a staple of the Southern Louisiana cuisine she features on her TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube channels. It only makes sense that she was here on hand to help with the launch of Parish Rice.
LUFKIN, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

News Talk 860 KSFA

Lufkin, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
357K+
Views
ABOUT

News Talk 860 KSFA has the best news coverage for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://ksfa860.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy