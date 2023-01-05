Read full article on original website
EastEnders' Linda Carter faces new heartbreak as she returns to Walford
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Linda Carter will face more heartbreak as she returns to Walford next week. Linda took some time away from the Square over the festive season following the devastating events of Christmas Day. With Linda still away, Alfie will come up with the idea to get the...
Emmerdale's Moira faces police trouble and 8 more big soap moments airing this week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Sunday, Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Emmerdale: Moira, Kyle, Amy, Mack, and Matty face the police. (Wednesday at 7.30pm on ITV) As the...
EastEnders' Zack Hudson to face Whitney baby fears in HIV story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Zack Hudson will fear for his unborn baby as his story continues next week. The BBC soap is exploring an issue-based HIV storyline with Zack, which will kick off following the visit from his old friend Brett in last night's episode (January 9). Zack's life will...
EastEnders' Lola Pearce revisits her past ahead of Holby City star's arrival
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Holby City star Patsy Kensit, who is making her Albert Square debut this month. As reported in November, the veteran soap star will be arriving in Walford as Lola Pearce's long-lost mum Emma after learning her daughter has terminal cancer.
EastEnders confirms Chelsea Fox twist in Denise and Ravi story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders will air another twist in the story between Denise Fox and Ravi Gulati as her daughter Chelsea is thrown in the mix. Denise (Diane Parish) and Ravi (Aaron Thiara) have been getting a little too cosy, despite her assurances that she's happy with her husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen).
Doctor Who season 14 confirms returning character as 1899 star joins
Doctor Who has confirmed the return of a familiar face in its latest casting announcement. Confirming the news via Twitter, the BBC announced that Jemma Redgrave will be returning as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart. Her character is the head of security organisation UNIT, first appearing in 2010 episode 'The Power of Three' before making multiple appearances alongside Peter Capaldi and Jodie Whittaker's Doctors.
Bradley Walsh responds to claims his show was cancelled due to bad ratings
Bradley Walsh has responded to rumours that his ITV series The Larkins has been axed amid a ratings slump. The Darling Buds of May adaptation – which sees The Chase presenter play Pop Larkin – first debuted back in 2021, with its second series wrapping up late last year.
EastEnders' Stacey Slater faces heartbreaking choice over Lily pregnancy
EastEnders spoilers follow. Stacey Slater faces a heartbreaking choice over Lily's pregnancy in EastEnders. In Monday's (January 9) episode, Stacey decided to keep daughter Lily home from school because the social worker and police were planning to speak with her headteacher about her pregnancy. Stacey once again encouraged Lily to...
Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd fears Richard Hillman throwback in Stephen story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. On Coronation Street, David Platt's uncle Stephen is back and causing trouble. And, according to David's actor, Jack P Shepherd, the trouble won't stop anytime soon. Shepherd has shared that Stephen's crime spree is only just beginning, and that no one is safe from his murderous...
Has Call the Midwife's Lucille Anderson left for good?
Note: The following article contains discussion of themes including suicide. Poor Lucille (Leonie Elliott) has had a brutal start to season 12 of Call the Midwife. Nonnatus' once spritely district nurse has been hit with depression so severe that it has sparked a shock early exit. The show's latest episode...
Home and Away star Lynne McGranger shares "abject terror" over Irene role
Home and Away veteran Lynne McGranger has looked back on her first few weeks on the show, admitting to feeling "terrified" walking on a TV set. The Aussie star has been playing Irene Roberts regularly since 1993, a nearly 30-year-long stint that makes her the longest-serving female cast member of the soap.
Waterloo Road brings back another former character for funeral episode
Waterloo Road spoilers follow for BBC One broadcast pace. Waterloo Road has aired the return of another classic character tonight (January 10), as Chlo Charles' funeral was held. Chlo died from injuries she got after being hit by a car during the riot in the first episode, and her funeral...
Emmerdale star Dominic Brunt discusses possible reunion for Paddy and Chas
Emmerdale star Dominic Brunt has spoken about a potential reunion between his character Paddy and Lucy Pargeter's Chas following the revelation of her affair. Paddy found out that Chas was having an affair with the late Al Chapman (Michael Wildman). Paddy then ended his marriage to Chas, but in a new interview with Radio Times, the actor said he's unsure about the future of the Emmerdale couple.
What Netflix's Kai Lawrence documentary Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker leaves out
Netflix's newest true-crime offering, The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker, is a cautionary tale that invites the viewer to interrogate viral internet notoriety through an unbelievable (yet true) story. The 90-minute documentary recounts how a hitchhiker was handed fame on a platter, thanks to producers, journalists and social-media fans, after he was...
Doctor Who's Russell T Davies responds to fan concerns following big show change
Doctor Who's returning showrunner Russell T Davies has reassured fans about Disney+'s involvement on the show. Last year, it was announced Disney+ acquired the distribution rights for Doctor Who in territories outside of the UK (it will remain exclusive to BBC One and iPlayer on this side of the pond).
Emmerdale's Sarah Sugden to guess Mack and Chloe's secret
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale airs tense scenes for Mackenzie Boyd and Chloe Harris next week as Sarah Sugden realises what they're both hiding. Chloe is pregnant with Mack's baby after a one-night stand last year, but they've both agreed that it's best to keep quiet about their secret. Upcoming scenes...
Emmerdale star Rosie Bentham opens up over love life
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Rosie Bentham has opened up about her love life, revealing that the soap hasn't helped her when it comes to finding dates. Speaking to The Mirror, Rosie said that when chatting to fans she can tell if they're interested in her romantically or not when they ask her about her character.
Hollyoaks boss speaks out on shock Eric siege in hour-long special
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks boss Lucy Allan has revealed new details about this week's hour-long episode, which will see Eric Foster hold a siege at The Dog. The Channel 4 show's big issue-based story exploring misogyny reaches a culminating point in Tuesday's episode (January 10), with devastating consequences. As Eric's...
Coronation Street's Max shocks David again after Griff's arrest
Coronation Street's Max Turner was pulled in for a police interview following his recent involvement with Griff and his extremist gang in Sunday's (January 8) episode. After being groomed by Griff into spreading racist propaganda, Max switched his loyalties when he uncovered Griff's shocking intentions of bombing the street and tipped off his neighbours.
Wednesday's Jenna Ortega shares reaction to news of the show's renewal
Wednesday, the Addams Family spin-off focusing on the teenager's escapades in boarding school, has finally been given a second season after it premiered in November to some of Netflix's biggest ever viewing figures. Although the wait for a season 2 greenlight might have had fans worried that the show was...
