Georgia doctor reaches $1.8M settlement over medically unnecessary eye surgeries
CONYERS, Ga. - A Conyers doctor will pay the government over $1.8 million to resolve allegations that they billed the government for cataract surgeries and tests that were not necessary or incomplete. The United States Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia says that Aarti D. Pandya, M.D. submitted false...
Gas tax suspension set to expire Jan. 10
On December 8, 2022, Governor Brian Kemp announced he would yet again extend the state’s fuel tax suspension. The extension was to run until Jan. 10, 2023, and is now set to expire. In December, Kemp indicated that this would be the final extension. “I’m going to be signing...
DNR accepting proposals for wildlife-viewing grants
The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is calling on local residents for new ideas on how the public can observe native wildlife. “Offering opportunities for people to get outdoors and see and better appreciate wildlife in need of conservation is not only important for these species, it’s vital for Georgians,” said conservation section chief Jon Ambrose.
Interstate closure advisory for the 16@95 Improvement Projects
What: Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange.
Slow start expected for 2023 General Assembly
The 2023 session of the General Assembly beginning Monday is expected to get off to a slow start. With the Georgia Bulldogs vying for their second straight college football championship on Monday night and Thursday’s inauguration of Gov. Brian Kemp for a second term, there won’t be a rush to get down to legislative business on the session’s front end.
Severe thunderstorms anticipated to rock Georgia on Thursday
ATLANTA - The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking a system that could bring strong to severe thunderstorms to north Georgia Thursday. While the forecast will evolve over the next couple of days, expect the strongest activity from late Thursday afternoon into the early evening hours. The line of storms will move from northwest to southeast across the area likely moving into the Atlanta metro during the rush hour commute.
Kay Ivey announces that Alabama employers will see a 54% unemployment insurance tax cut
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced on Thursday that Alabama employers will be getting a major tax cut on how much they have to pay in federal unemployment insurance taxes. Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington explained that most Alabama employers will see a 54 percent tax cut in their 2023 unemployment insurance taxes, and the state has dropped into the lowest tax rate schedule due to the state’s low unemployment rate.
Big Treat For Americans Due To One Time Tax Refund Returned Under A New Proposal, Are You Qualified?
Georgia residents can benefit from a budget surplus of over $6 billion. The state ended her 2022 fiscal year with a $6.6 billion cash surplus. On January 9th, the state will finalize the surplus plan. Gov. Brian Kemp has announced plans to spend more than his $3 billion from a $6.6 billion pot to distribute a one-time tax refund.
This Georgia County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
Millions in grant funds to expand high-speed internet access in 28 Georgia counties
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced over $234 million in grant awards Wednesday that will expand broadband internet connectivity for homes and businesses in 28 counties through the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program. The 29 awardees include 12 different internet service providers. The state will open a second round of the...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
‘This is a pretty sad thing that Ga. taxpayers are on the hook for:’ State audit reveals over $6.7M stolen in unemployment benefits
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia inspector general is reporting hundreds of state unemployment workers received millions in unemployment funding during the pandemic. That bombshell report says many of those full-time state employees received thousands of dollars each. The Office of the State Inspector General sent a letter to Governor...
Georgia audit finds $6.7 million in pandemic unemployment payments went to full-time state employees
ATLANTA — Hundreds of Georgia state employees received millions in unemployment payments - even as they were fully employed - in the midst of the pandemic, according to findings by the state inspector general. A letter sent Wednesday from the Georgia Office of the Inspector General to Gov. Brian...
Georgia’s DUI Task Force receives $2.9 million grant
Georgia State Patrol’s specialized DUI Task Force is receiving a $2.9 million state grant. On Jan. 2, the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) confirmed $2.9 million has been awarded to the Department of Public Safety to continue its DUI Task Force and Administrative License Suspension (ALS) Program.
Georgia woman in hospital after being shot along I-85
Authorities are searching for the driver of BMW SUV who fired multiple rounds into Georgia family's car. The mom is fighting for her life.
New Georgia sport fishing guide released
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is encouraging Georgians to spend more time outdoors in 2023. The department recently released its 2023 Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide. “The Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide is always a great place to start planning a fishing trip, whether you are brand new to...
BRACK: With 6 loaded guns in Publix, man may not be convicted as felon
JAN. 6, 2023 | Did you hear about the story published recently of a guy found to be carrying six loaded guns in a restroom at a Publix in downtown Atlanta? The story was in The New York Times on January 3. This person had four handguns in his jacket...
Newly elected Georgia lawmaker withdraws from legislature following arrest
ATLANTA – A newly elected state representative from Barrow County is stepping down before the General Assembly convenes its 2023 legislative session next week. Republican Rep.-elect Danny Rampey, 67, was arrested and charged with stealing prescription drugs from an assisted living complex he manages in Winder, the Athens Banner-Herald reported last month.
33rd annual Give Wildlife a Chance elementary poster contest underway
Students across the state are getting creative as they participate in the 33rd annual Give Wildlife a Chance Poster Competition. The competition is for students in grades Kindergarten to 5th. It aims to generate knowledge of and appreciation for Georgia’s biological diversity. This year’s theme is Wildlife Tales: True...
Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia
MILLEGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Tuesday morning. According to the USGS, the 2.4 magnitude earthquake was felt 9.4 miles north northeast of Milledgeville, GA at around 10:14 a.m. The earthquake also had a depth of 11...
