Georgia State

Gas tax suspension set to expire Jan. 10

On December 8, 2022, Governor Brian Kemp announced he would yet again extend the state’s fuel tax suspension. The extension was to run until Jan. 10, 2023, and is now set to expire. In December, Kemp indicated that this would be the final extension. “I’m going to be signing...
GEORGIA STATE
DNR accepting proposals for wildlife-viewing grants

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is calling on local residents for new ideas on how the public can observe native wildlife. “Offering opportunities for people to get outdoors and see and better appreciate wildlife in need of conservation is not only important for these species, it’s vital for Georgians,” said conservation section chief Jon Ambrose.
GEORGIA STATE
Interstate closure advisory for the 16@95 Improvement Projects

What: Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange.
GEORGIA STATE
Slow start expected for 2023 General Assembly

The 2023 session of the General Assembly beginning Monday is expected to get off to a slow start. With the Georgia Bulldogs vying for their second straight college football championship on Monday night and Thursday’s inauguration of Gov. Brian Kemp for a second term, there won’t be a rush to get down to legislative business on the session’s front end.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Severe thunderstorms anticipated to rock Georgia on Thursday

ATLANTA - The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking a system that could bring strong to severe thunderstorms to north Georgia Thursday. While the forecast will evolve over the next couple of days, expect the strongest activity from late Thursday afternoon into the early evening hours. The line of storms will move from northwest to southeast across the area likely moving into the Atlanta metro during the rush hour commute.
GEORGIA STATE
altoday.com

Kay Ivey announces that Alabama employers will see a 54% unemployment insurance tax cut

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced on Thursday that Alabama employers will be getting a major tax cut on how much they have to pay in federal unemployment insurance taxes. Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington explained that most Alabama employers will see a 54 percent tax cut in their 2023 unemployment insurance taxes, and the state has dropped into the lowest tax rate schedule due to the state’s low unemployment rate.
ALABAMA STATE
WALB 10

‘This is a pretty sad thing that Ga. taxpayers are on the hook for:’ State audit reveals over $6.7M stolen in unemployment benefits

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia inspector general is reporting hundreds of state unemployment workers received millions in unemployment funding during the pandemic. That bombshell report says many of those full-time state employees received thousands of dollars each. The Office of the State Inspector General sent a letter to Governor...
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia’s DUI Task Force receives $2.9 million grant

Georgia State Patrol’s specialized DUI Task Force is receiving a $2.9 million state grant. On Jan. 2, the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) confirmed $2.9 million has been awarded to the Department of Public Safety to continue its DUI Task Force and Administrative License Suspension (ALS) Program.
GEORGIA STATE
New Georgia sport fishing guide released

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is encouraging Georgians to spend more time outdoors in 2023. The department recently released its 2023 Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide. “The Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide is always a great place to start planning a fishing trip, whether you are brand new to...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Newly elected Georgia lawmaker withdraws from legislature following arrest

ATLANTA – A newly elected state representative from Barrow County is stepping down before the General Assembly convenes its 2023 legislative session next week. Republican Rep.-elect Danny Rampey, 67, was arrested and charged with stealing prescription drugs from an assisted living complex he manages in Winder, the Athens Banner-Herald reported last month.
BARROW COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia

MILLEGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Tuesday morning. According to the USGS, the 2.4 magnitude earthquake was felt 9.4 miles north northeast of Milledgeville, GA at around 10:14 a.m. The earthquake also had a depth of 11...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
