Ryan Garcia tells Gervonta Davis: “Goodbye, Tank, it’s over for you”
By Craig Daly: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis told the media at the post-fight press conference last night that Ryan Garcia is a “baby clown” after being told that he had said on Twitter, “It’s over for you” following his ninth round knockout victory over Hector Luis Garcia at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C.
Gervonta Davis Is “The One”
By Vince D’Writer: On Saturday night, January 7th, at the sold-out Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., the WBA (regular) lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis started a new chapter in his professional boxing career as he defeated Hector Luis Garcia (16-1, 10 KOs) by way of technical knockout.
Beterbiev vs. Yarde: Can Anthony win on January 28th?
By Charles Brun: Blue-collared fighter Anthony Yarde will be attempting to do the impossible by defeating the unbeaten IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) on January 28th at the Ovo Arena in London, England. Some would say that the 31-year-old Yarde has done little...
Is Fury & Usyk Another “David & Goliath” Match?
By Ken Hissner: At six foot nine, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” will be negotiating to unify against WBA, WBO, and IBF heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk at six foot three. When you look at past height mismatches, there are a good share of them. Let’s take...
Tyson Fury won’t fight Anthony Joshua in 2023 says Frank Warren
By Charles Brun: Promoter Frank Warren has ruled out a fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in 2023. According to Warren, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has told him what fights he wants, and he feels Joshua & his team don’t want the fight. Moreover, Warren says another reason why the Fury-Joshua fight can’t take place is that AJ still doesn’t have a trainer at this point.
VIDEO: 5 Random Boxing Opinions
That dream got me thinking about the passage of time, and how in boxing just like in real life, the younger generation eventually takes over for the old guard, and with the passage of time – in boxing terms – certain names survive the test of time during the long rich history of professional boxing, and in terms of heavyweights in particular, from John L Sullivan to Tyson Fury. And in between we had many all time great heavyweight champions including the likes of Joe Louis, Rocky Marciano, Muhammad Ali, and the great Lennox Lewis – the last undisputed world heavyweight champion, more than 20 damn years ago.
Tank Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia scorecards lopsided in Gervonta’s favor
By Adam Baskin: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis was surprisingly WAY ahead on all three of the judges’ scorecards at the time of the ninth round stoppage of his opponent Hector Luis Garcia last Saturday night at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. With the way the judges...
George Kambosos Jr talks Gervonta Davis’ win over Hector Garcia
By Jack Tiernan: George Kambosos Jr is happy for Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis following his ninth round injury stoppage win over Hector Luis Garcia last Saturday night in Washington, D.C. Despite the oddball scores turned in by the three judges that worked last night’s Gervonta-Hector fight, Tank Davis was...
Dmitry Bivol to fight in late April or early May, undecided on Canelo rematch at 168
By Sean Jones: Dmitry Bivol says he will start training camp soon for his next fight against a still-to-be-determined opponent in late April or May. Bivol isn’t sure whether he wants to come down to 168 for a rematch with Canelo Alvarez if that fight is to happen because he hasn’t fought at that weight for a long time. Canelo is taking a tune-up in May, so he won’t face Bivol until September if everything goes well.
Anthony Joshua start camp next week for April 1st in London
By Craig Daly: Eddie Hearn has revealed that Anthony Joshua has picked out his new coach and will be training in the United States for his return to the ring on April 1st in London. AJ will start training camp next week for his next fight against a still-to-be-determined top-20 opponent.
Ronald Ellis says Boots Ennis & Rashidi won’t be fighting soon
By Allan Fox: Ronald Ellis says his brother Rashidi Ellis and Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis won’t be given the green light to fight anytime soon. Ronald states that now that Rashidi (24-0, 15 KOs) is signed with PBC, they’re not going to let him fight Boots (29-0, 27 KOs) yet.
Boxing Results: Roiman Villa Shocks Rashidi “Speedy” Ellis!
By Vince Dwriter: The Showtime pay-per-view event featuring Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia consisted of a card that was packed with boxing stars who were sizeable favorites, but the upset of the night occurred when the hard hitting welterweight contender Roiman Villa defeated Rashidi Ellis (24-1, 15 KOs) by way of majority decision.
Gervonta Davis psychologically better equipped to defeat Ryan Garcia says Eddie Hearn
By Chris Williams: Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn says Gervonta Davis is psychologically in a better position than Ryan Garcia to win their battle in April when they meet for their mega-fight on Showtime PPV. Hearn notes that Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) has had recent problems psychologically, and although he’s come...
Tank Davis on Devin Haney: “People don’t know him”
By Adam Baskin: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis took a shot at Devin Haney’s legitimacy as the undisputed lightweight champion today by saying that fans “don’t know him” and that he was either handed a title [WBC] or waited until a weak belt holder [George Kambosos Jr’ got his hands on the titles before he chose to fight for them.
Paulie Malignaggi questions Ryan Garcia’s “mentality” for Gervonta Davis fight
By Huck Allen: Paulie Malignaggi isn’t quite sure about Ryan Garcia’s mentality going into what could be a grueling fight where he’d need to get in the trenches to defeat Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis in their proposed fight in April. Malignaggi says he’s only seen the...
Jaron Ennis on Karen Chukhadzhian fight: “I should have stepped on the gas”
By Huck Allen: Young star Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis (30-0, 27 KOs) was less than pleased with his performance last Saturday night against the crafty #4 IBF Karen Chukhadzhian (21-2, 11 KOs), despite winning a wide 12 round unanimous decision to pick up the vacant interim International Boxing Federation welterweight title.
