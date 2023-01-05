Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wgnsradio.com
Historical Society Welcomes Elvis and Collects Dues!
(MURFREESBORO) The Rutherford County Historical Society brought-in the frst meeting of 2023 with local historiabn and Elvis fan Shirley Jones welcoming "the King of Rock'n Roll". The tympanni drum rolled and the room came alive with energy as Elvis entered the room. 20-plus year Elvis impersonator Dick Peach was suddenly...
wgnsradio.com
JazzFest: THE SHOW MUST GO ON!
(Rutherford County, TN) The Show Must Go On, that according to Rutherford County School Board Chair Tammy Sharp, in regards to the annual JazzFest that has been held on the Murfreesboro Square for over 25-years. However, upcoming JazzFest concerts will not be on the square in the future after previous organizers announced plans to discontinue the annual event. Shortly after Sharp heard plans to can the show held each May, she and others decided to figure out a way to continue the concerts at a new location.
wgnsradio.com
Photos and Sounds of the Annual Polar Bear Plunge Held in Murfreesboro on Saturday (Jan. 7, 2022)
MURFREESBORO– The 22nd annual Polar Bear Plunge took place on Saturday at the SportsCom outdoor pool. The temperature was a chilly 43-degrees with a slight drizzle and an easterly wind of 5-miles-per-hour, which made it feel like 40-degrees. The temperature of the water was equally cold in the low 40’s. But, that didn’t stop swimmers from taking the frigid plunge!
wgnsradio.com
Dr. Craig McCabe Covers Eyecare, Eye Problems, Eye Pain and Much More on Today's Show
WGNS Action Line Guest: Dr. Craig McCabe, a local eye doctor from McCabe Vision Center was on the air with WGNS' Scott Walker today. He covered everything from vitamins to nourish your eyes to medications that can dry out your eyes. He also covered questions about shooting eye pain, eye floaters and more. Dr. McCabe’s office is on Heritage Park Drive in Murfreesboro (122 Heritage Park Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 - Phone: 615-904-9024). Listen to the Podcast of the entire show above this article.
wgnsradio.com
Missing Teen from Murfreesboro Safely Located
(Rutherford County, TN) A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing by her mother on December 29, 2022 in Murfreesboro has been safely located. MPD Public Information Officer Larry Flowers told WGNS News on Monday morning (Jan. 9, 2023) that the teen has been returned to the custody of her parents.
wgnsradio.com
14-Year-Old Reported as MISSING in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro Police have issued a “Be On the Lookout” for a 14-year-old girl. Savannah Riley has been missing since January 7, 2023. According to MPD Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, “Riley has an extensive history of running away and is known to frequent the south Nashville area.” Flowers confirmed that Riley has been entered into the National Crime and Information Center (NCIC) database as missing.
wgnsradio.com
Tennessee Farm & Ferment Event on Tuesday
(MURFREESBORO) FARM and FERMAMENT combine here next Tuesday (1/10/2023) at the Lane Agri-Park, 315 John R. Rice Blvd. It will continue until 1:30PM, and lunch will be provided. This event is the only time throughout the year that these organizations come together under one roof and share best practices. The...
wgnsradio.com
Woman's Body Found Floating At Four Corners Marina Sunday Morning
(La Vergne, TN) A woman's body was found floating in Percy Priest Lake around 10:00 o'clock Sunday (1/8/2023) morning. Officials say that her body was near the Four Corners Marina on the LaVergne / Davidson County line. The marina is at 4027 Couchville Pike in La Vergne. Metro Nashville Police...
wgnsradio.com
Public Infrastructure Road Projects highlighted on City interactive webpage
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — As heard in a past WGNS newscast, the City of Murfreesboro is moving forward with plans to build a bridge over I-24 to extend Rutherford Boulevard to Warrior Drive and a bridge over the Stones River to connect Beasie Road to River Rock Boulevard. The plans are part of the 2040 Major Transportation Plan. Shortly after WGNS reported the road extensions, the city introduced a new interactive online map of Public Infrastructure Projects.
wgnsradio.com
Do You Recognize Them? Call Smyrna PD
(SMYRNA, TN) Smyrna Police are seeking the public's help in identifying two persons shown on surveillance video at the Ulta Beauty Store at 837 Industrial Blvd. in Smyhrna. There was a theft of merchandise at this cosmetic-beauty store on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. If you can identity either of these...
wgnsradio.com
Continued: Multiple Officers Terminated from LaVergne Police Department
(LaVergne, TN) - UPDATED: WGNS is continuing to follow news out of LaVergne about the termination of multiple officers. Some of the details that were investigated, prior to officers being terminated included sexual activity while on duty, sexual harassment, workplace violence, and intimidation focused on the intent of interfering with the investigation.
wgnsradio.com
Fatal 2-Car Crash Sunday On John Bragg Highway
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY) One person is deceased following a two-vehicle crash around mid-day Sunday (1/8/2023). 78-year-old Will Harris died on the John Bragg Highway (US 70 South) near B & W Market. Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt. Joe Grinder told NewsRadio WGNS that Harris was driving west (toward Murfreesboro) in a Pontiac...
wgnsradio.com
113th Tennessee General Assembly Convenes at noon This Tuesday
(NASHVILLE) The 113th Tennessee General Assembly convenes at noon this coming Tuesday (1/10/2023) for a two-year term. The first session is scheduled to adjourn on May 6, 2023. Tennessee has a Republican trifecta with the Republican Party controlling the office of governor and both chambers of the state legislature. The...
wgnsradio.com
Missing a Mailbox? It Maybe at the Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office
In neighboring Bedford County, multiple mailboxes have been located and authorities would like to reunite them with their rightful owners. However, it’s not known exactly where each mailbox came from, other than the numerical address, minus the road. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office reports that most of the mailboxes...
wgnsradio.com
Gas Prices to Start This Week, Monday, January 9, 2023
Rutherford County, TN - Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 10.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97/g today (Monday), according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Comments / 0