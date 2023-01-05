(Rutherford County, TN) The Show Must Go On, that according to Rutherford County School Board Chair Tammy Sharp, in regards to the annual JazzFest that has been held on the Murfreesboro Square for over 25-years. However, upcoming JazzFest concerts will not be on the square in the future after previous organizers announced plans to discontinue the annual event. Shortly after Sharp heard plans to can the show held each May, she and others decided to figure out a way to continue the concerts at a new location.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO