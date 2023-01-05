Read full article on original website
Tree lands on Beverly Drive house, kills utilities for Pneumonia Gulch: Mad River Union
SUNNY BRAE – Tall trees swaying alarmingly in high winds gave up one of their number Saturday evening, as a redwood tree crashed into a home at 1551 Beverly Drive. The tree appeared to cleave part of a bedroom from the house, leaving the severed portion listing at an odd angle. No injuries were reported.
Hundreds, Perhaps Thousands of Humboldt County Residents Won’t Have Their Power Restored for Another Two Weeks, According to an Estimate From PG&E
Thousands of Humboldt County residents are still without electricity days after heavy rain and high winds knocked out power across the region. While power has been restored to the vast majority of Humboldt Bay area residents who lost power on Jan. 4, many others could be left in the dark for nearly two weeks.
Current Humboldt County Road Closures
Lily Rd. at p.m. 0.20, closest cross street is Meyers Rd. due to trees across road and in power lines. Shower’s Pass Closed at Mountain View post mile 17.11 due to culvert damage. Fickle Hill Road 7600-8600 Block multiple trees down and powerlines down PG&E is on scene. Coffee...
[UPDATE 9:27 p.m.: Reopened] Hwy 36 Closed Near Bridgeville After Tree and Power Lines Collapse Onto Road
Hwy 36 near Bridgeville is closed at mile marker 23.3, according to a post made at 7:01 p.m. on Caltrans District 1 Facebook page. This is “due to trees and power lines in the roadway.”. Sadly, “There is no expected time to be reopened, Caltrans reports. Normally, you...
Woman found dead in Northern California recycling truck
The woman has not been identified publicly pending contact with her next of kin.
Flash Flood Watch for the Area of the August Complex in Parts of Trinity County and Mendocino County
According to the National Weather Service in Eureka at 10:55 a.m., “A flash flood watch has been issued for the August Complex in southern Trinity county and northeast Mendocino county from 4pm Saturday through 7am Sunday. This highlights the potential for Debris Flow in heavy rain and thunderstorms.”. The...
The Power Outages Are Rolling In as the Next Phase of the Atmospheric River Strikes Humboldt
The winds are rising, and they’re gonna be with us for at least the next couple of days. The second wave of the great turn-of-the-year atmospheric river is upon us, and by all accounts it looks to be even more impactful than last week’s. (Though apparently the Bay Area is getting the worst of it.)
M3.5 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast Near Eureka
A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck Friday morning on the Northern California coast near Eureka, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 4:27 a.m. and was centered about 8 miles south-southwest of Eureka in Humboldt County, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This...
Rio Dell Restaurants Reopen with Losses
A determined person could eat at every restaurant in Rio Dell in a single day. Businesses along Wildwood Avenue took losses in the aftermath of the 6.4 earthquake that hit the tiny Eel River Valley town especially hard. Beyond the damage from the quake, like damaged equipment and dining rooms, the days without power and water made it impossible for most to operate and destroyed perishables stocked in refrigerators and freezers.
Patrick’s Point Left Devasted Due to Wednesday’s Bomb Cyclone
The recent winter storms have brought chaos and damage to many parts of our community – and tonight *hundreds of residents between Trinidad and Orick are without power – not just for a couple days – but possibly for the next two weeks. With Wednesday’s “Bomb Cyclone”...
Quake Country: Rio Dell Reels as More Residences Red Tagged
The New Year’s Day 5.4 magnitude earthquake sent more than shockwaves through a small town already battered by the 6.4 magnitude quake on December 20, it left more people homeless as their residences failed to pass inspections.The town, the site of some shots used in CBS’s drama Fire Country, should perhaps be known as Quake Country, as the town’s volunteer firefighters have been key not in fighting flames (though they’ve done that, too) but in freeing trapped victims, distributing resources, and providing medical aid among many other tasks during this difficult time.
Eureka Police Issue Statement on Dead Woman Found at Samoa Recycling Center
“Going Down,” Jan. 5. On January 5, 2023, at about 10:45 a.m., the Eureka Police Department was notified that a deceased female was located amongst recycling that had been transferred to the Samoa Resource Recovery Center on Vance Avenue by a Recology truck. Based on the pickup route, it is believed the female had been picked up from within the City limits of Eureka.
SUV Crash Knocks Out Power to Stoplight Near Henderson and E
According to scanner traffic, a gray Hyundai SUV crashed into a utility box near the intersection of Henderson Street and E Street in Eureka around 8:30 a.m. First responders are reporting that the woman driving the vehicle was uninjured, but the crash “completely” knocked out power to the stoplight at that intersection. Public Works has been requested to the scene to deal with the stoplight. Avoid the area if possible.
A Walk to End Human Trafficking in Humboldt County
Founded in 2015 the E. P.I (Empower. Protect. Invest.) organization works to combat human trafficking within Humboldt County. this Saturday they hosted their first of many walks to help fundraise this mission. ‘The Walk One Step at a Time to End Human Trafficking’ fundraiser took place at Carson Park. Come rain or shine, the event […] The post A Walk to End Human Trafficking in Humboldt County appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
SEVENTH UPDATE: 101 Reopens from Trinidad to Orick, Widespread Outages, Multiple Road Closures as Storm Hits, Huge Surf Arriving Thursday
Caltrans reports U.S. Highway 101 between Trinidad and Orick is back open but urges people to limit nonessential travel. Along with another round of high winds and heavy rain, a very large swell is set to arrive along the coast Thursday, with breaking waves expected to hit 30 feet, according to the Eureka office of the National Weather Service.
California witness captures two 'strange lights' on Christmas Day
A California witness at Ferndale reported capturing two “strange lights” in a Christmas Day photograph at 5:32 p.m. on December 25, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
January 6, 2023 | Humboldt OES Recovery Update
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services, in coordination with state and local partners, continues to provide recovery resources to our community following two significant earthquakes affecting the county. CURRENT SITUATION. The Humboldt County Emergency Operations...
Eureka City Schools Maintenance Staff Worked Tirelessly to Secure School Sites/District Office After the Recent Large Earthquakes
The 6.4 earthquake on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, and the 5.4 earthquake on Sunday, January 1, 2023, surprised many, and the recent occurrences have been frightening for our community. At Eureka City Schools (ECS), many staff members, including maintenance staff, worked tirelessly after both earthquakes to secure the school sites and the District Office. We are thankful for the hard work of many to help keep students and staff safe and sites secure.
Fatal Traffic Accident on 299 as Resources are Strained Due to Storm Impacts
The Humboldt Division of CHP is reminding residents to stay home if possible due to storm conditions and a strained emergency response team that has been responding to multiple life-safety hazards as well as traffic hazards across the North Coast. Paul Craft, Public Information Officer for the Humboldt area CHP,...
