ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City sex offender gets 135 months for child pornography

By Lynda Cohen
BreakingAC
BreakingAC
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3skLBd_0k4mPf2E00

A registered sex offender was sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison for possession of images of child sexual abuse.

Cory Newman, 44, previously pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography.

He was sentenced to 135 months in prison.

In 2007, Newman was sentenced to 51 months in a similar case. That prior conviction made him eligible for a longer term this time.

Federal agents searched Newman’s Atlantic City residence May 20, 2021, and found electronic devices containing numerous videos and images of children being sexually assaulted, according to the evidence in the case.

Newman also will face 15 years of supervision upon his release.

Although Newman is a registered sex offender, his name does not appear in the public registry online. This is not unusual as not all sex offenders are required to be listed there.

NOTE: Federal mugshots are not released to the public.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Violent crime down in Camden County despite recent murders of 2 teens: prosecutor

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- The Camden County Prosecutor's Office and local organizations are working to prevent youth violence following the deadly stabbing of a 16-year-old and the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy within one month of each other.The 16-year-old's death marked the first homicide of the year in Camden County.It happened roughly four weeks after 14-year-old Dai'meon Allen was shot and killed following a birthday party. "It's always tough, especially when a kid is involved," Maria Hernandez said. "Probably one of the toughest parts of our jobs." Hernandez supervises Camden Center for Family Services' Cure4Camden, which works with young...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
BreakingAC

Atlantic City teen arrested with loaded gun, police say

An Atlantic City man was arrested with a loaded gun Thursday, police said. Detective Brian Hambrecht received information that a man was armed with a handgun in the area of New York and Mediterranean avenues at 1:46 p.m., Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. Detectives Eric Evans, Christopher Dodson and Alberto Valles...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Two charged for stealing $125,000 in gaming machine robberies

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Two men have been charged after breaking into and robbing at least 25 gaming machines in 7-Elevens and gas station across the Philadelphia area. According to Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Brandyn Warren and Antoine Laster were both arrested. During the execution of asearch warrant, law enforcement investigators found five firearms, an ATM machine, and cash. “These men conspired together to steal over $100,000, which they used to purchase numerous firearms,” said AG Shapiro. “My office will not tolerate this kind of blatant theft and violence and will hold these defendants accountable for their crimes.” According to Shapiro, The post Two charged for stealing $125,000 in gaming machine robberies appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Man Dead In Double Camden Shooting

A 31-year-old South Jersey man was killed and a 20-year-old injured in a shooting on Saturday, Jan. 7, authorities said.Eric Cecilia, of Leesburg, and the other victim were shot on the 3200 block of Saunders Avenue in Camden around 8:45 p.m., Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camd…
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Philadelphia begins one of largest police officer redeployments in recent years

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Don't be surprised if you see more police officers on the streets in some Philadelphia neighborhoods. The city began sending at least 100 extra officers to the police districts with the most gun crimes.Those areas are the 22nd and 24th districts in North Philadelphia, the 25th district in Kensington and the 39th district in Germantown.Here is a complete list of all Philadelphia ZIP codes and shooting incidents:  The city is coming off two straight years with more than 500 murders.According to the city, it's one of the largest redeployments of police officers in recent years.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Man Faces 4 Years For Stealing ATV In Mullica

A Camden man faces a four-year state prison sentence for stealing an ATV from a yard in Atlantic County, authorities said. Julio Arroyo, 34, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Jan. 4 to theft of a Honda ATV from a property in Mullica in May 2019. Arroyo admitted that he unlawfully entered...
MULLICA, NJ
CBS Philly

Police break up car club event in Burlington County

CINNAMINSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – In South Jersey, police in Cinnaminson Township say a car club event got out of hand and had to be broken up.About 300 cars showed up in a Sonic restaurant parking lot on Burlington Pike just off Riverton Road.In a post on the department's Facebook page, the police chief says some of the drivers then went to a nearby parking lot.It took two hours to break up the event.CBS Philadelphia doesn't have any word about arrests.Last September, a car rally in Cape May County turned deadly, causing public outcry and demand for change.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
BreakingAC

Vineland father arrested after sparking Amber Alert

A Vineland man who sparked an Amber Alert after allegedly disappearing with his infant daughter has been arrested. Ramon B. Rivera Jr., 22, faces charges including simple assault, kidnapping, possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child. Police were called to the Chick-fil-A on Wednesday, after Rivera...
VINELAND, NJ
BreakingAC

BreakingAC

Atlantic City, NJ
8K+
Followers
720
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news site covering Atlantic City and the surrounding Atlantic County area, along with South Jersey towns in Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties in New Jersey.

 http://BreakingAC.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy