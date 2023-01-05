Atlantic City sex offender gets 135 months for child pornography

A registered sex offender was sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison for possession of images of child sexual abuse.

Cory Newman, 44, previously pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography.

He was sentenced to 135 months in prison.

In 2007, Newman was sentenced to 51 months in a similar case. That prior conviction made him eligible for a longer term this time.

Federal agents searched Newman’s Atlantic City residence May 20, 2021, and found electronic devices containing numerous videos and images of children being sexually assaulted, according to the evidence in the case.

Newman also will face 15 years of supervision upon his release.

Although Newman is a registered sex offender, his name does not appear in the public registry online. This is not unusual as not all sex offenders are required to be listed there.

NOTE: Federal mugshots are not released to the public.