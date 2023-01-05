Read full article on original website
Related
Houston Chronicle
Higher travel prices and longer trips: How remote work culture is impacting winter travel
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Bounce has compiled a list of how the remote work culture is affecting winter travel from sources such as The New York Times, The Washington Post, and Bloomberg.
Houston Chronicle
Bolsonaro's new life as a Florida man: Fast-food runs and selfies
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Far from the chaos in his homeland, former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has found refuge among a swell of supporters in an unexpected location: An Orlando suburb near Disney World. The controversial leader, whose supporters stormed Brazil's National Congress building, Supreme Federal Court and presidential office on...
Health crisis during a vacation getaway: How a dream trip can turn into a nightmare
What happens if a health crisis occurs during a vacation getaway in a place with fewer hospital or medical resources than usual? Residents of a small island getaway shared thoughts.
Does cinnamon belong in chili? The Midwest says yes (and so does Fran Lebowitz)
For $6.38, you can get a cup of chili, a medium Pepsi and a cinnamon roll from Runza, the Nebraska-based fast-food chain with 86 locations dotting its home state, Colorado, Iowa and Kansas. The brand's signature menu item is its namesake sandwich, the "Runza" — a yeasted bun filled with ground beef, cabbage and onions — but it acknowledges that its "Chili & Cinnamon Roll Meal" is a slightly more controversial regional delight.
Last eight years were hottest on record: research
The last eight years were the warmest eight years ever recorded, with 2022 coming in fifth, according to research from the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service. The Copernicus analysis found 2022 is the fifth-warmest year on record, but that there are only slight differences in temperature between the fourth through eighth hottest years. The…
Comments / 0