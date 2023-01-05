Read full article on original website
fortscott.biz
New Electric Transmission Line Will Travel Through Bourbon County
An electric utility business wants to get feedback on a proposed transmission line that will going through the county. NextEra Energy Transmission Southwest (NEET Southwest) is hosting a public meeting in Fort Scott on Jan. 10 from 6-8 p.m. at the Empress Event Center, 7 N. Main. “A series of...
koamnewsnow.com
KDoT announces upcoming projects in Southeast Kansas
KDoT - The Kansas Department of Transportation announced recent approvals for local highway construction and maintenance projects. The following counties can expect projects to begin during the year:. Crawford County - $1,666,387.63 for bridge replacement in Frontenac, Kan. Neosho County - $21,666,231.40 for grading and surfacing various roads in the...
kggfradio.com
Evergy Outage in Coffeyville and Independence
A number of power outages have been reported in Coffeyville and Independence. The Evergy Energy Company is working this morning to restore power to select people in Mongtomery County. The power outage was first reported at approximately 8:30 a.m. Evergy representatives anticipate power to be restored to the impacted customers...
kggfradio.com
Labette to Recognize Juneteenth Holiday
The Labette County Commissioners vote to add Juneteenth to their paid holidays for county employees. Commissioner Cold Proehl, who unsuccessfully tried to add the holiday last year, says they are a very diverse and accepting county. Proehl says they aren't the first county to recognize this holiday but he hopes...
kggfradio.com
New Board Assignments for 2023
Montgomery County delegated new board assignments for the 2023 calendar year at today's Commissioner meeting. County Commissioner Robert Bever says that there will be two additions to the county department employees, with Paul Kritz serving as County Counselor, and Lavern Strecker serving as In-House Auditor. Bever says that the Commissioners...
kggfradio.com
New Commissioners Sworn In
A new District One Commissioner takes office in Labette County for the first time in forty years. Commissioner Vincent Schibi, who takes over for retiring Commissioner Lonie Addis, was sworn in front of his family, county employees and citizens. District Two Commissioner Terry Weidert was also sworn in for the first time as an elected official having served last year as an appointment.
fourstateshomepage.com
SE Kansas Mansion available for rent on Airbnb and VRBO
PITTSBURG, Kans. — One of the oldest houses in southeast Kansas is now back open for business. The Miller Mansion in Pittsburg dates back to 1909 and was the first home in Pittsburg to have electricity as well as phone service. Katie Gilkey with TK Rentals says the structure...
columbusnews-report.com
Brothers convicted in Oswego hospital scam
July Brothers Convicted in Oswego Hospital scam Two brothers were convicted for their roles in a $1.4 billion healthcare fraud conspiracy that involved billing insurers for services supposedly performed at rural hospitals, but actually carried out elsewhere, between 2015 and 2018. Jorge Perez, 62, and Ricardo Perez, 59, both of Miami, Florida, were found guilty for their roles in what the…
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas man captured for rape of a minor after barricading himself, refusing officers
CHERRYVALE, Kans. — Law enforcement agencies attempted to serve a warrant for felony rape of a minor and criminal threat to a residence in Kansas that led to the subject barricading himself, refusing to come out. Montogomery County detectives and the Kansas Bureau of Investigations arrive at the residence...
fourstateshomepage.com
Convicted kidnapper killed in his prison cell
LANSING, Kans. — A man convicted of aggravated kidnapping in Neosho County in 2005 is dead after investigators say he was attacked and strangled in his prison cell. Guards found Gary Raburn, 62, unresponsive in his cell at Lansing Correctional Facility, Friday night after his 25-year-old cellmate summoned them. Officials say they attempted life-saving measures, but Raburn died. Prison officials said it appeared Raburn was attacked and strangled.
