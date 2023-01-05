Read full article on original website
Top 5 Best Pizza Places In Southern Minnesota That Will Make You Say WOW!
Happy National Pizza Week! What is a better way than to celebrate a whole week by eating pizza all week (I'm kidding). But hey, if you want to try the best pizza around southern Minnesota I got you!. When looking at exploreminnesota.com I was ecstatic to see more than one...
Owner Of Popular Rochester Restaurant Clap-backs At Condescending Customer
The ugly side of a job...unfortunately, a server in Rochester, Minnesota experienced a horrible conversation at work on Saturday night at The Tap House. And the owner did a little clapping back to the condescending customer that put their employee down with their words. Owner of The Tap House in...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rochester
Rochester might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Rochester.
Pregnant Woman Killed in Shooting at Amazon Warehouse in Minnesota
Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Lakeville have arrested the man suspected of shooting and killing a pregnant woman outside of an Amazon warehouse over the weekend. A news release from the Lakeville Police Department says officers responded to the report of a 31-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle outside of the online retailer’s Lakeville warehouse shortly before 7p.m. Sunday. She was pronounced dead by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner Sunday night.
Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents
(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
15 Free Things to Do in Rochester, MN
In Minnesota, Rochester is the third-largest city after Minneapolis and St. Paul. In 1854, George Head and his wife Henrietta established the town by constructing a log house they dubbed Head's Tavern and naming the new settlement "Rochester," after his birthplace in New York. Although famous for the world-famous Mayo...
When Will Girl Scout Cookies Go on Sale in Southeast Minnesota?
I've heard Girl Scout cookies have gone on sale in parts of the country today. Rochester, Minnesota is not one of those places, unfortunately. So don't go running to your nearest HyVee yet to see if a Girl Scout has a stand set up. I've got the scoop on when we WILL see Girl Scout cookies for sale in our area!
Minnesota Goats Now Famous Thanks to Rochester Park (VIDEO)
Every now and then, I hear some Michael Jackson playing on a few of our stations at Townsquare Media in Rochester. I wasn't expecting to hear the Michael vibe though in a video with some Rochester goats. Minnesota Park Creates Hilarious Michael Jackson Video with Goats. I'm a music nerd...
Rochester police: two predatory offenders moving to Campus Drive
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police announced Friday that two predatory offenders will move to the 2100 block of Campus Drive SE next week. Kurt Lloyd Jennings will be released from the Minnesota Sex Offender Program and move to Rochester Jan. 11. Jennings, 41, is a 6′ Black man...
Alarming trend taking lives of seniors in Olmsted County
(ABC 6 News) – New data from the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office shows an alarming trend in deadly falls for seniors living in Olmsted County. The report states that in 2021, accidental falls were the leading cause of an unnatural death in seniors, taking the lives of 186 people. It says that once you are past 65+ years old, the risk of a fatal fall becomes more severe.
Sheriffs Sworn into Office Across SE Minnesota
Undated (KROC-AM News)- The first full week of 2023 saw the swearing-in of several elected officials. In Olmsted County, four new members were sworn into their positions on the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners. Several counties in Southeast Minnesota also swore in their sheriff’s this past week. Olmsted County...
Missing: Thomas McElroy, 43, last seen leaving Mayo Clinic in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in finding 43-year-old Thomas McElroy.Police say McElroy left Mayo Clinic St. Marys Hospital in Rochester around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 27 and was last seen near 11th Avenue Southwest.McElroy is described as 5-foot-8 and weighs 150 pounds. Police say he has brown hair and brown eyes.Police say McElroy was not dressed appropriately for the outdoor weather and may be seeking shelter.Anyone with information on McElroy's whereabouts is asked to contact the Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6800.
Injury Crash on I-35 Near Hinckley Involved Rochester Residents
Hinckley, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two Rochester residents and an elderly Fillmore County man were involved in an injury crash yesterday on a slippery section of I-35 in east-central Minnesota. The State Patrol says an SUV driven by 56-year-old James Southwick of Rochester was headed north on the freeway when...
Residents of Rochester neighborhoods urged to check property for missing man
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Law enforcement in southeastern Minnesota is looking for a man last seen on Dec. 27. Thomas McElroy was seeking medical help at St. Marys when he left the facility. He was not dressed for the outside environment and hasn’t been heard from or seen since. He...
Vehicle Strikes Pedestrian Near Carleton College in Northfield
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Northfield woman was injured after she was struck by a vehicle while navigating a crosswalk in her hometown Monday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says 22-year-old Lucklita Theng was crossing Hwy. 19 near Carleton College at 2nd St. when she was hit by a vehicle traveling in the westbound lane of the highway. 79-year-old Sandra Titus of Northfield was operating the Toyota Rav4 that struck the young woman shortly before 10 a.m.
As lawmakers push legal marijuana in Minnesota, Olmsted County sheriff raises concerns
As Democratic state lawmakers are looking to legalize recreational marijuana in Minnesota, one official in Olmsted County is raising concerns over the law's potential effect on road safety and other issues. Last week, DFL members of the Minnesota Legislature unveiled their proposed bill for legal adult-use recreational marijuana. Committee hearings...
Rochester Man Accused of Pointing Replica Airsoft Gun at Police
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department arrested a Rochester man who officers said pointed a replica airsoft gun at them over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were called to an apartment complex near Mayo High School in the 1400 block of 10th Ave. Southeast after neighbors reported overhearing a domestic argument and a man telling a woman in one of the apartments that he would kill her. Police arrived shortly before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, knocked at the door and identified themselves but were not let into the apartment, Moilanen said.
Rochester Woman gets probation for helping husband set fires
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Rochester, Minnesota, woman has been sentenced to three years of probation for helping her husband set fires during protests over George Floyd’s death and fleeing with him to Mexico. A federal judge sentenced 24-year-old Mena Dhaya Yousif on Tuesday, the St. Paul Pioneer Press...
Perfect Minnesota Home Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And Was Owned By Minnesota Twins Player (PHOTOS)
Every year, I look back at some of my favorite stories that I've ever written and this, by far, is #1. If this house ever goes back on the market, I am calling dibs! It truly is the perfect Minnesota home. Perfect Minnesota Home Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And...
Alcohol Use Suspected in Serious Injury Crash in Fillmore County
Spring Valley, MN (KROC-AM News)- A St. Paul man suffered serious injuries in what is suspected to be an alcohol-involved crash in Fillmore County early Sunday morning. The State Patrol’s accident report says a southbound Chevy crossover and a northbound semi-truck collided on Hwy. 63 at the intersection County Rd. 14 about 8 miles south of Spring Valley shortly after 4:30 a.m. The Chevy driver, identified as 48-year-old Winston Parson, suffered what were described as life-threatening injuries.
