Rochester, MN

Y-105FM

Pregnant Woman Killed in Shooting at Amazon Warehouse in Minnesota

Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Lakeville have arrested the man suspected of shooting and killing a pregnant woman outside of an Amazon warehouse over the weekend. A news release from the Lakeville Police Department says officers responded to the report of a 31-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle outside of the online retailer’s Lakeville warehouse shortly before 7p.m. Sunday. She was pronounced dead by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner Sunday night.
LAKEVILLE, MN
willmarradio.com

Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents

(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
ALBERTVILLE, MN
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Rochester, MN

In Minnesota, Rochester is the third-largest city after Minneapolis and St. Paul. In 1854, George Head and his wife Henrietta established the town by constructing a log house they dubbed Head's Tavern and naming the new settlement "Rochester," after his birthplace in New York. Although famous for the world-famous Mayo...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Minnesota Goats Now Famous Thanks to Rochester Park (VIDEO)

Every now and then, I hear some Michael Jackson playing on a few of our stations at Townsquare Media in Rochester. I wasn't expecting to hear the Michael vibe though in a video with some Rochester goats. Minnesota Park Creates Hilarious Michael Jackson Video with Goats. I'm a music nerd...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester police: two predatory offenders moving to Campus Drive

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police announced Friday that two predatory offenders will move to the 2100 block of Campus Drive SE next week. Kurt Lloyd Jennings will be released from the Minnesota Sex Offender Program and move to Rochester Jan. 11. Jennings, 41, is a 6′ Black man...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Alarming trend taking lives of seniors in Olmsted County

(ABC 6 News) – New data from the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office shows an alarming trend in deadly falls for seniors living in Olmsted County. The report states that in 2021, accidental falls were the leading cause of an unnatural death in seniors, taking the lives of 186 people. It says that once you are past 65+ years old, the risk of a fatal fall becomes more severe.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Y-105FM

Sheriffs Sworn into Office Across SE Minnesota

Undated (KROC-AM News)- The first full week of 2023 saw the swearing-in of several elected officials. In Olmsted County, four new members were sworn into their positions on the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners. Several counties in Southeast Minnesota also swore in their sheriff’s this past week. Olmsted County...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Missing: Thomas McElroy, 43, last seen leaving Mayo Clinic in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in finding 43-year-old Thomas McElroy.Police say McElroy left Mayo Clinic St. Marys Hospital in Rochester around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 27 and was last seen near 11th Avenue Southwest.McElroy is described as 5-foot-8 and weighs 150 pounds. Police say he has brown hair and brown eyes.Police say McElroy was not dressed appropriately for the outdoor weather and may be seeking shelter.Anyone with information on McElroy's whereabouts is asked to contact the Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6800.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Injury Crash on I-35 Near Hinckley Involved Rochester Residents

Hinckley, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two Rochester residents and an elderly Fillmore County man were involved in an injury crash yesterday on a slippery section of I-35 in east-central Minnesota. The State Patrol says an SUV driven by 56-year-old James Southwick of Rochester was headed north on the freeway when...
HINCKLEY, MN
Y-105FM

Vehicle Strikes Pedestrian Near Carleton College in Northfield

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Northfield woman was injured after she was struck by a vehicle while navigating a crosswalk in her hometown Monday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says 22-year-old Lucklita Theng was crossing Hwy. 19 near Carleton College at 2nd St. when she was hit by a vehicle traveling in the westbound lane of the highway. 79-year-old Sandra Titus of Northfield was operating the Toyota Rav4 that struck the young woman shortly before 10 a.m.
NORTHFIELD, MN
Y-105FM

Rochester Man Accused of Pointing Replica Airsoft Gun at Police

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department arrested a Rochester man who officers said pointed a replica airsoft gun at them over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were called to an apartment complex near Mayo High School in the 1400 block of 10th Ave. Southeast after neighbors reported overhearing a domestic argument and a man telling a woman in one of the apartments that he would kill her. Police arrived shortly before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, knocked at the door and identified themselves but were not let into the apartment, Moilanen said.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Rochester Woman gets probation for helping husband set fires

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Rochester, Minnesota, woman has been sentenced to three years of probation for helping her husband set fires during protests over George Floyd’s death and fleeing with him to Mexico. A federal judge sentenced 24-year-old Mena Dhaya Yousif on Tuesday, the St. Paul Pioneer Press...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Alcohol Use Suspected in Serious Injury Crash in Fillmore County

Spring Valley, MN (KROC-AM News)- A St. Paul man suffered serious injuries in what is suspected to be an alcohol-involved crash in Fillmore County early Sunday morning. The State Patrol’s accident report says a southbound Chevy crossover and a northbound semi-truck collided on Hwy. 63 at the intersection County Rd. 14 about 8 miles south of Spring Valley shortly after 4:30 a.m. The Chevy driver, identified as 48-year-old Winston Parson, suffered what were described as life-threatening injuries.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
Y-105FM

Y-105FM

