Ahead of Biden’s visit to Texas, White House announces new efforts to curb unauthorized immigration

Read full article on original website
Dumbocrats suck
4d ago
New efforts? There hasn’t been any old efforts, so how can there be new ones? Doesn’t really matter, it’s just another lie by this administration that has done nothing but lie since taking office!
Reply(1)
21
Glenn Coleman
4d ago
dog an pony show as we say in the Marines. show up make little speech move on. an nothen gets done in the end except worn out troops from putting on display to be looked at.
Reply
4
Juanita Cast
4d ago
This is all on Biden! Needs to be removed from office immediately
Reply(3)
15
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Greeted President Biden and Gave Him this Letter Blaming Him for the Border CrisisTom HandyTexas State
Democrats commend Biden for addressing the immigration situation and asylum seekers before his US-Mexico border visitMalek SherifEl Paso, TX
President Biden Visits US-Mexico Border, Stresses Need for Additional ResourcesLarry LeaseEl Paso, TX
Why the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas is a sanctuary for migrantsEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
President Joe Biden Announced His Plan For Migrants to Enter the Country LegallyTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week
The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
WATCH: Lindsey Graham demands Biden get 'out of the White House' and down to border
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) blasted President Joe Biden on Thursday and said he should travel down to the border.
Boston Globe
Millions of Americans have left the country. Where are they going, and why?
We all know that America is a nation of immigrants (with the obvious exception of its long-marginalized Native population). But every so often, it feels like it’s on the verge of becoming a nation of emigrants. After the 2004 reelection of George W. Bush, the 2020 election of Joe...
‘Could hear the president cursing’: Biden furious about border early on in administration
President Joe Biden was reportedly furious about the surge of immigrants illegally crossing the southern border during the first months of his administration, making him angrier than any other policy issue.
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Texas ranch owner near border catches men attempting to break into house
A Texas ranch owner has filmed the attempted break-in of her home, 50 mile from the besieged southern border, as officials deal with a surge in "gotaways."
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Latest Hunter Biden Problem Puts White House in Tight Spot
The president has the authority to block hundreds of documents related to his son's business dealings in Ukraine. Whether he should is up for debate.
Cuban migrants awaiting deportation are freed after U.S. accidentally leaked their info
Several Cuban immigrants slated for deportation back to Cuba were instead freed from detention Thursday, after Immigration and Customs Enforcement accidentally posted their confidential data online last month and a U.S. official inadvertently passed the information on to the Cuban government.
Biden admin quietly admits canceling Keystone XL Pipeline cost thousands of jobs, billions of dollars
The Department of Energy issued a congressionally-mandated report late last month highlighting the positive economic benefits the Keystone XL project would have had.
Top Democratic congresswoman has up to $1 million in fund tied to Cayman Islands
Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., who was recently selected to lead Democrats' 2024 House election effort, has up to $1 million tied up with a hedge fund operating in the Cayman Islands.
'Embarrassment': House GOP fuming over Biden administration ever hiring nonbinary alleged thief
EXCLUSIVE — House Republicans are fuming over the Biden administration ever deciding to hire the nonbinary official who has been canned amid charges of grand larceny and felony theft.
El Paso resident watches migrants coming out of sewers, hiding near homes: 'We're being invaded'
An El Paso, Texas resident joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss how the border crisis has created an unsafe environment in her community and the extents migrants go to cross into the U.S.
Once Title 42 expires Mexican drug cartels will gain complete control of our southwest border
Title 42 may expire on Wednesday. When that happens illegal alien arrests at the border could skyrocket to almost 20,000 per day. Joe Biden and his team are responsible for the chaos.
Texas ranchers plea for help from Gov. Abbott after third attempted break-in amid migrant crisis
Texas ranch owners Debbie and Scott Douglas say their family is living in fear and "constantly" arming themselves due to the Biden administration's inaction at the southern border.
Watch a $130 Million F-35 Fighter Jet Absolutely Eat Shit
An F-35B crashed in Fort Worth, Texas at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base on Thursday. The advanced fighter jet, which costs around $130 million, was coming in for a landing when its nose tilted forward, its front landing gear snapped, and the jet twisted to the side of the runway. Its pilot ejected and a bystander captured the whole thing on video.
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Mar-a-Lago guests were partying and taking dips in the pool only 60 feet away from classified docs, per new New York Times investigation
According to The New York Times, Trump hosted 50 political events in the first 19 months after leaving office with classified documents vulnerable.
Biden roasted for sending South Africa $8 billion to shut down coal plants: ‘Weapon grade lunacy’
Commentators across Twitter slammed President Joe Biden after he announced billions in foreign aid would be sent to South Africa to change their energy infrastructure.
Why Are We Spending Millions Housing Illegal Migrants While Americans Go Homeless? | Opinion
The policies of President Biden, complicit legislators, and executives of so called "sanctuary cities" must be treated as the anti-American betrayal that it is.
Comments / 14