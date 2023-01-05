ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

3 Top Utilities Stocks For a Defensive Approach

Companies in the Utilities sector are often common targets of investors when thinking of dividend-paying stocks. In addition, stocks from the sector are often highly-defensive in nature, thanks to their advantageous ability to generate revenue in the face of many economic backdrops. Combining this lower-risk approach with a steady income...
Why Nio, QuantumScape, and ChargePoint Tanked in December

Investors in the electric vehicle (EV) sector had a bad final month of 2022. Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO), battery developer QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), and charging network company ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) all dropped more than 20% in December. Nio lost 23.7%, QuantumScape 24.3%, and ChargePoint dropped 23.3%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Those poor monthly returns capped off what was an extremely poor year for all three.
COTY Stock (NYSE:COTY): Return-to-Office Trends Present Upside Potential

Back when COVID-19 first capsized the global community, one of the questionable enterprises was beauty care specialist Coty (NYSE:COTY). With various government agencies cracking down on non-essential activities, the incentive to look presentable faded considerably. However, with normalization trends likely to affect every corner of society, the underlying industry could make a comeback. As speculation, COTY stock may enjoy an optimistic outlook.
Consumer Sector Update for 01/10/2023: SOVO, HTHT, CROX, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were slipping pre-bell Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.1% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 0.3% recently. Sovos Brands (SOVO) was advancing by more than 4%, a day after the company said it completed the sale of...
Jefferies (JEF) Q4 Earnings Match Estimates

Jefferies (JEF) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $1.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this investment banking and capital markets company...
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2023?

There are a number of dog-inspired cryptocurrencies out there. Dogecoin is probably the first that comes to mind. But there's also Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which has produced a monster return of 529,000% since its launch in August 2020. This remarkable price performance even incorporates SHIB's 90% fall over the past 14 months.
FTAI Aviation (FTAI) Soars 6.0%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

FTAI Aviation (FTAI) shares soared 6% in the last trading session to close at $21.18. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 14.3% gain over the past four weeks. The latest uptick in the...
Why Tesla Stock Started the Week With a Pop

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares jumped to start this week's trading after a weak start to the year. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, the stock was higher by 7% so far today, but that still hasn't gotten it into the green for 2023. Much of Tesla's trading last week was focused...
Workiva Stock Actually Gained 27% in the Second Half of 2022. Is the Worst Over?

At one point in 2022, shares of software company Workiva (NYSE: WK) were down 62% from their all-time high. As of this writing, however, Workiva stock is only down 46% from its high because it gained 27% in the second half of the year, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Why Are Analysts Cheering for Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Stock?

The pressure on consumers’ discretionary spending due to macro challenges (high inflation and interest rates) has dented investors’ confidence and weighed on Boot Barn's (NYSE:BOOT) stock. Shares of this footwear, apparel, and accessories retailer have fallen by 44% in the past year. However, its solid financial performance, ability to drive full-price selling, store growth, and low valuation keep Wall Street analysts bullish.
Frontline Terminates Merger Agreement With Euronav

(RTTNews) - Frontline plc. (FRO), an oil tanker shipping firm, said it has terminated merger agreement with Euronav, a Belgian oil transporter by sea. As a result, Frontline will not make a voluntary conditional exchange offer for all outstanding Euronav shares. Frontline will also no longer seek a listing on Euronext Brussels.
Deutsche Bank (DB) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Deutsche Bank (DB) closed the most recent trading day at $12.44, making no change from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.55%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 10th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Brainsway BWAY is a commercial stage medical device company which is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 57.7% downward over the last 60 days.
What To Expect From CME Group Stock?

CME Group’s stock (NYSE: CME) lost 51% in 2022, while the S&P500 decreased 19% over the same period. Further, at its current price of $170 per share, CME is trading 17% below its fair value of $206 – Trefis’ estimate for CME Group’s valuation. The company surpassed the consensus estimates in the third quarter of 2022, with total revenues increasing by 11% y-o-y to $1.2 billion. The growth was driven by a 14% rise in clearing & transaction fees and a 6% improvement in market data & information services revenues. Notably, the clearing & transaction fees benefited from a 26% rise in the aggregate average daily volume (ADV). On the cost front, total expenses as a % of revenues decreased in the quarter. However, the effect was more than offset by a significant drop in total non-operating income from $482 million to $141 million. Overall, the adjusted net income was reduced by 28% y-o-y to $671 million.
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) closed the most recent trading day at $84, moving +0.6% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) closed at $9.66 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.55%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
Strength Seen in Adient (ADNT): Can Its 6.0% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Adient (ADNT) shares soared 6% in the last trading session to close at $40.65. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 13.7% gain over the past four weeks. The share price is likely to...

