3 Top Utilities Stocks For a Defensive Approach
Companies in the Utilities sector are often common targets of investors when thinking of dividend-paying stocks. In addition, stocks from the sector are often highly-defensive in nature, thanks to their advantageous ability to generate revenue in the face of many economic backdrops. Combining this lower-risk approach with a steady income...
Why Nio, QuantumScape, and ChargePoint Tanked in December
Investors in the electric vehicle (EV) sector had a bad final month of 2022. Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO), battery developer QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), and charging network company ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) all dropped more than 20% in December. Nio lost 23.7%, QuantumScape 24.3%, and ChargePoint dropped 23.3%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Those poor monthly returns capped off what was an extremely poor year for all three.
COTY Stock (NYSE:COTY): Return-to-Office Trends Present Upside Potential
Back when COVID-19 first capsized the global community, one of the questionable enterprises was beauty care specialist Coty (NYSE:COTY). With various government agencies cracking down on non-essential activities, the incentive to look presentable faded considerably. However, with normalization trends likely to affect every corner of society, the underlying industry could make a comeback. As speculation, COTY stock may enjoy an optimistic outlook.
Consumer Sector Update for 01/10/2023: SOVO, HTHT, CROX, XLP, XLY
Consumer stocks were slipping pre-bell Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.1% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 0.3% recently. Sovos Brands (SOVO) was advancing by more than 4%, a day after the company said it completed the sale of...
Jefferies (JEF) Q4 Earnings Match Estimates
Jefferies (JEF) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $1.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this investment banking and capital markets company...
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2023?
There are a number of dog-inspired cryptocurrencies out there. Dogecoin is probably the first that comes to mind. But there's also Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which has produced a monster return of 529,000% since its launch in August 2020. This remarkable price performance even incorporates SHIB's 90% fall over the past 14 months.
Sotera Health To Pay $408 Mln To Settle Ethylene Oxide Litigation In Illinois; Stock Surges
(RTTNews) - Sotera Health Co. (SHC) said that it agreed to pay $408 million to settle the more than 870 ethylene oxide cases pending against its subsidiary, Sterigenics, in the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois, and US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. The settlement explicitly does not constitute admission of liability.
FTAI Aviation (FTAI) Soars 6.0%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
FTAI Aviation (FTAI) shares soared 6% in the last trading session to close at $21.18. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 14.3% gain over the past four weeks. The latest uptick in the...
Why Tesla Stock Started the Week With a Pop
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares jumped to start this week's trading after a weak start to the year. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, the stock was higher by 7% so far today, but that still hasn't gotten it into the green for 2023. Much of Tesla's trading last week was focused...
‘Impending Recession Will Be Shallow and Short’: Evercore Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy
As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Julian Emanuel, Evercore ISI Chief Equity & Quantitative Strategist. Emanuel sees clues for an impending downturn, pointing out that the last market trough, this...
Workiva Stock Actually Gained 27% in the Second Half of 2022. Is the Worst Over?
At one point in 2022, shares of software company Workiva (NYSE: WK) were down 62% from their all-time high. As of this writing, however, Workiva stock is only down 46% from its high because it gained 27% in the second half of the year, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Why Are Analysts Cheering for Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Stock?
The pressure on consumers’ discretionary spending due to macro challenges (high inflation and interest rates) has dented investors’ confidence and weighed on Boot Barn's (NYSE:BOOT) stock. Shares of this footwear, apparel, and accessories retailer have fallen by 44% in the past year. However, its solid financial performance, ability to drive full-price selling, store growth, and low valuation keep Wall Street analysts bullish.
Frontline Terminates Merger Agreement With Euronav
(RTTNews) - Frontline plc. (FRO), an oil tanker shipping firm, said it has terminated merger agreement with Euronav, a Belgian oil transporter by sea. As a result, Frontline will not make a voluntary conditional exchange offer for all outstanding Euronav shares. Frontline will also no longer seek a listing on Euronext Brussels.
Deutsche Bank (DB) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
Deutsche Bank (DB) closed the most recent trading day at $12.44, making no change from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.55%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 10th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Brainsway BWAY is a commercial stage medical device company which is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 57.7% downward over the last 60 days.
What To Expect From CME Group Stock?
CME Group’s stock (NYSE: CME) lost 51% in 2022, while the S&P500 decreased 19% over the same period. Further, at its current price of $170 per share, CME is trading 17% below its fair value of $206 – Trefis’ estimate for CME Group’s valuation. The company surpassed the consensus estimates in the third quarter of 2022, with total revenues increasing by 11% y-o-y to $1.2 billion. The growth was driven by a 14% rise in clearing & transaction fees and a 6% improvement in market data & information services revenues. Notably, the clearing & transaction fees benefited from a 26% rise in the aggregate average daily volume (ADV). On the cost front, total expenses as a % of revenues decreased in the quarter. However, the effect was more than offset by a significant drop in total non-operating income from $482 million to $141 million. Overall, the adjusted net income was reduced by 28% y-o-y to $671 million.
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) closed the most recent trading day at $84, moving +0.6% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) closed at $9.66 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.55%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
Strength Seen in Adient (ADNT): Can Its 6.0% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Adient (ADNT) shares soared 6% in the last trading session to close at $40.65. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 13.7% gain over the past four weeks. The share price is likely to...
