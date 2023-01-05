CME Group’s stock (NYSE: CME) lost 51% in 2022, while the S&P500 decreased 19% over the same period. Further, at its current price of $170 per share, CME is trading 17% below its fair value of $206 – Trefis’ estimate for CME Group’s valuation. The company surpassed the consensus estimates in the third quarter of 2022, with total revenues increasing by 11% y-o-y to $1.2 billion. The growth was driven by a 14% rise in clearing & transaction fees and a 6% improvement in market data & information services revenues. Notably, the clearing & transaction fees benefited from a 26% rise in the aggregate average daily volume (ADV). On the cost front, total expenses as a % of revenues decreased in the quarter. However, the effect was more than offset by a significant drop in total non-operating income from $482 million to $141 million. Overall, the adjusted net income was reduced by 28% y-o-y to $671 million.

12 HOURS AGO