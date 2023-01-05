ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Kansas Public Radio

Headlines for Sunday, January 8, 2023

KBI Investigating Homicide at Lansing Correctional Facility. LANSING, Kan. (KPR) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas Department of Corrections are investigating a homicide at the Lansing Correctional Facility. The KBI says corrections officers were called to a cell Friday night where they found 62-year-old Gary Raburn unresponsive. He appeared to have been attacked and strangled. Raburn was declared dead about an hour later. The KBI is charged by law to investigate the deaths of prisoners who are not under the regular care of a physician or deaths that are not ruled natural by autopsy.
LANSING, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas legislators touch base on what they want to see in 2023

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Lawmakers in the Sunflower State head back to Topeka on Monday for the start of the 2023 legislative season. A couple of them spoke to business leaders and educators Friday in Pittsburg. For more than two decades the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce has hosted a...
PITTSBURG, KS
WIBW

Merriam woman hospitalized after rear-ended by Topeka man on KC interstate

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Merriam woman was sent to the hospital over the weekend after she was rear-ended by a Topeka man on an interstate in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of I-635 and I-70 in Kansas City with reports of an injury crash.
MERRIAM, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Southeast Kansas State Senator resigns his seat

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Southeast Kansas Republican Richard Hilderbrand announced his resignation from the State Senate, effective Sunday – just one day before the new legislative session kicks off. Hilderbrand notified the Kansas Secretary of State earlier this week about his intentions and said he needs to focus...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas Gas Service helps users save on utilities

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Gas Service is going city to city to help people in Northeast Kansas secure affordable utilities. The Kansas Gas Service and Evergy were at the Salvation Army in Topeka today to help people fill out their applications for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). This federally funded program is in […]
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Sundown Salute will move to Labor day weekend

Sundown Salute is moving from the Fourth of July time frame to Friday - Sunday, Sept. 1-3 in 2023. Tricia Verschage, Director, explained that the decision to actually make that change was made before the 2022 celebration, which was also held in Milford. Verschage noted that Milford is in Geary...
MILFORD, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Semi driver rolls into turnpike ditch

A Topeka man escaped with minor injuries when he slid a semi-truck off the Kansas Turnpike Friday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Bill Hernandez, 49, was heading north from the Emporia interchange around 2:55 p.m. He somehow went off the highway and into a ditch about six miles north of the exit.
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Emporia man transported after evading animal on US-56

An Emporia man was hospitalized following a single vehicle wreck on Highway 56 Saturday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old Mark Hanson was traveling westbound on Highway 56 when, in the 300 block, an animal ran out in front of him causing Hanson to run his 2019 Nissan Sentra off the road. The car traveled into the ditch and struck a tree.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

City of Topeka announces its next CFO

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka’s next Chief Financial Officer has been announced as Freddy Mawyin effective January 23. Currently, Mawyin is the Senior Economic Advisor for the Greater Topeka Partnership (GTP). Prior to that, he was an Intelligence Officer in the United State Army, he has a Master of Business Administration from Washburn University, and a bachelor’s degree in Economics and Spanish from the University of Missouri—St. Louis.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Man rushed to Topeka hospital after Highway 24 crash near St. George

ST. GEORGE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was rushed to a Topeka hospital after a crash along Highway 24 near St. George. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 24 and Flush Rd. near St. George with reports of a crash.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka man injured after semi runs off interstate in Lyon Co.

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was injured, but not hospitalized, after the semi he was driving ran off the interstate in Lyon Co. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 133.4 on northbound I-335 in Lyon Co. with reports of a crash.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Work continues on site for new Ta Co restaurant in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews continued working Wednesday on the site for a new Mexican restaurant in downtown Topeka. The new Ta Co restaurant is scheduled to be built at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The location is on the northwest corner of 8th and S. Kansas Avenue. Demolition of the...
TOPEKA, KS

