Headlines for Sunday, January 8, 2023
KBI Investigating Homicide at Lansing Correctional Facility. LANSING, Kan. (KPR) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas Department of Corrections are investigating a homicide at the Lansing Correctional Facility. The KBI says corrections officers were called to a cell Friday night where they found 62-year-old Gary Raburn unresponsive. He appeared to have been attacked and strangled. Raburn was declared dead about an hour later. The KBI is charged by law to investigate the deaths of prisoners who are not under the regular care of a physician or deaths that are not ruled natural by autopsy.
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas legislators touch base on what they want to see in 2023
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Lawmakers in the Sunflower State head back to Topeka on Monday for the start of the 2023 legislative season. A couple of them spoke to business leaders and educators Friday in Pittsburg. For more than two decades the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce has hosted a...
Warning about aquifer's decline sets up big fight in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas water experts are sounding an alarm decades in the making: Farmers and ranchers in the state's western half must stop pumping more water out of a vast aquifer than nature puts back each year or risk the economic collapse of a region important to the U.S. food supply.
WIBW
Merriam woman hospitalized after rear-ended by Topeka man on KC interstate
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Merriam woman was sent to the hospital over the weekend after she was rear-ended by a Topeka man on an interstate in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of I-635 and I-70 in Kansas City with reports of an injury crash.
$92 million Powerball ticket in Kansas claimed
The winner of the $92 million Powerball jackpot hit in Kansas on November 19 has come forward to claim their prize.
fourstateshomepage.com
Southeast Kansas State Senator resigns his seat
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Southeast Kansas Republican Richard Hilderbrand announced his resignation from the State Senate, effective Sunday – just one day before the new legislative session kicks off. Hilderbrand notified the Kansas Secretary of State earlier this week about his intentions and said he needs to focus...
kcur.org
What has happened to the 9 Kansas residents charged in the Jan. 6 insurrection?
Two years have passed since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. To mark the occasion, President Biden plans to award the Presidential Citizens Medal to 12 people, including law enforcement officers who were injured defending the Capitol and election workers who resisted efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Kansas Gas Service helps users save on utilities
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Gas Service is going city to city to help people in Northeast Kansas secure affordable utilities. The Kansas Gas Service and Evergy were at the Salvation Army in Topeka today to help people fill out their applications for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). This federally funded program is in […]
Sundown Salute will move to Labor day weekend
Sundown Salute is moving from the Fourth of July time frame to Friday - Sunday, Sept. 1-3 in 2023. Tricia Verschage, Director, explained that the decision to actually make that change was made before the 2022 celebration, which was also held in Milford. Verschage noted that Milford is in Geary...
Emporia gazette.com
Semi driver rolls into turnpike ditch
A Topeka man escaped with minor injuries when he slid a semi-truck off the Kansas Turnpike Friday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Bill Hernandez, 49, was heading north from the Emporia interchange around 2:55 p.m. He somehow went off the highway and into a ditch about six miles north of the exit.
Farmers, ranchers plant seeds of change to erode mental illness stigma
MANHATTAN — Sedgwick County farmer Mick Rausch’s struggle with depression coincided with his brother’s cancer diagnosis and a freeze that thwarted harvest of a wheat crop. Rausch had promised his father-in-law that he would not let the family’s century-old farm go under. Quitting wasn’t an option, he...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia man transported after evading animal on US-56
An Emporia man was hospitalized following a single vehicle wreck on Highway 56 Saturday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old Mark Hanson was traveling westbound on Highway 56 when, in the 300 block, an animal ran out in front of him causing Hanson to run his 2019 Nissan Sentra off the road. The car traveled into the ditch and struck a tree.
WIBW
City of Topeka announces its next CFO
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka’s next Chief Financial Officer has been announced as Freddy Mawyin effective January 23. Currently, Mawyin is the Senior Economic Advisor for the Greater Topeka Partnership (GTP). Prior to that, he was an Intelligence Officer in the United State Army, he has a Master of Business Administration from Washburn University, and a bachelor’s degree in Economics and Spanish from the University of Missouri—St. Louis.
WIBW
Man rushed to Topeka hospital after Highway 24 crash near St. George
ST. GEORGE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was rushed to a Topeka hospital after a crash along Highway 24 near St. George. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 24 and Flush Rd. near St. George with reports of a crash.
Kansas City, Missouri, woman seriously injured in crash on U.S. 50
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman has been seriously injured in a crash Friday evening in Jackson County.
WIBW
Topeka man injured after semi runs off interstate in Lyon Co.
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was injured, but not hospitalized, after the semi he was driving ran off the interstate in Lyon Co. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 133.4 on northbound I-335 in Lyon Co. with reports of a crash.
WIBW
Work continues on site for new Ta Co restaurant in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews continued working Wednesday on the site for a new Mexican restaurant in downtown Topeka. The new Ta Co restaurant is scheduled to be built at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The location is on the northwest corner of 8th and S. Kansas Avenue. Demolition of the...
KMBC.com
Human trafficking happens in our area, MoDOT and authorities want you to know how to spot it
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Department of Transportation, and the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department are taking part in a new human trafficking awareness initiative, the groups announced Friday. Hundreds of cases have been reported on both sides of the state line...
Some KCK residents going days without mail due to problems with USPS
Problems with mail delivery from the U.S. Postal Service are causing some people in Kansas City, Kansas to go days without getting their mail.
1 dead, 2 injured after KCK police chase ends in crash in KCMO
One person is dead and one is in life-threatening condition after an overnight Kansas City, Kansas, police chase resulted in a crash in Kansas City, Missouri.
