NC A&T names Vincent Brown new head football coachThe Triangle TribuneGreensboro, NC
A North Carolina Teen-Ager Vanished While Walking Home. What Happened To Tyarra Williams?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreensboro, NC
Mama Village Triad is fostering community and connectionThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
In 2016, a 19-year-old girl went to see her ex-boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Tyarra Williams?Fatim HemrajGreensboro, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Winston-SalemTed RiversWinston-salem, NC
v1019.com
Popular North Carolina Cheerwine Festival Announces It’s 2023 Return To Salisbury
It’s one of our favorite events of the year. The Cheerwine Festival! And the festival returns this May to Salisbury, N.C. with live entertainment, family fun, and more. The festival celebrating it iconic cherry-flavored soda (if you’re new to NC this is to “wine” in Cheerwine) will take place May 20th, 2023 from noon to 10 pm. It’s a family-friendly event that features local and national bands, Cheerwine-inspired food and drinks, arts and crafts, kids’ activities, and more. Stay tuned for the full musical lineup to be announced in the coming weeks.
country1037fm.com
Egg Prices Soaring Higher And Here’s Why
I saw some Facebook friends posting pictures of egg prices today, and I did a double take. I’m not sure what part of the country the store picture came from. However, the price for 18 large eggs was more than $9.00. I usually just get a dozen, and its probably half that price. Honestly, unless I’m baking I don’t buy them every week. So, I don’t pay as close attention to the trending costs as I should. But, by any standard, that’s getting out of hand I think. And, it’s not supply chain issues this time. Egg prices soaring higher and higher is attributed to the avian flu. According to ABC11, egg suppliers say farmers in North Carolina and states nationwide had to destroy flocks of chickens due to avian flu. North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services pointed to the problem in Wake County in October 2022. The backyard flock tested positive to HPAI, becoming the state’s first positive in a backyard flock.
kiss951.com
The Food Network Says This Is North Carolina’s Best BBQ
North Carolina is known for its BBQ. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state. But if anyone is a qualified judge for the best BBQ it has to be the Food Network right? Well, they have released their pick for North Carolina’s best BBQ. The results were posted on their website in an article titled the 50 States of Barbeque . And they chose Skyling Inn in Ayden North Carolina. Here is how they described BBQ in the state and their choice:
North Carolina embraces a budding restaurant & professional chef named The Governor
Ahead of Triangle restaurant week in North Carolina (January 23-29, 2023), this budding restaurant should be recognized. Established in 2021, The Governor Place, opened a restaurant in Pembroke, NC under the ownership of Chef Antonio Vincent, a member of the American Culinary Federation North Carolina Chapter.
Charlotte man gets early birthday present with $200K lottery win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man cashed in on an early birthday gift thanks to a lucky lottery prize, North Carolina Lottery announced Tuesday. Charlotte resident Dondrell Lee, 59, won $200,000 on a second-chance drawing and took home $142,500 after taxes after claiming his prize in Raleigh on Monday, lottery officials said. […]
North Carolina Man 'Dropped To The Floor' After Massive Lottery Win
He couldn't believe his luck when his wife told him he won.
5 North Carolina Cities Among The 'Hardest-Working' Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub analyzed nearly 300 cities across the country to find the most hardworking cities around.
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Brunch In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best endless brunch spots in the country, including this old-school favorite in North Carolina.
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023
Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
This 18th Century Palace Is One of the most Beautiful Houses in NC and Was Once the Residency of NC British Governors
Tryon Palace, formerly known as Governor's Palace, Newbern, was the main home and administrative center of the British governors of North Carolina from 1770 to 1775. The palace, which is located in New Bern, North Carolina, was frequently the central focus of official events and hospitality.
country1037fm.com
Congratulations, AGAIN! North Carolina Woman Wins Lottery (AGAIN!)
Congratulations, again?! One North Carolina woman has got to have some of the best luck we have ever seen. A North Carolina woman has won the lottery not once, but twice. Talk about luck. I need some of that good fortune really soon. A Shelby, North Carolina woman won $2 million on a scratch-off just months after winning $1 million. The North Carolina Education Lottery is giving out some great news for sure.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Authorities Seized Enough Fentanyl In 2022 To Kill Every Resident Three Times
Just how big of an issue in North Carolina is Fentanyl? Well, the Charlotte Observer reports that the Department of Homeland Security Investigations seized enough fentanyl that it would be capable of killing every resident three times. That was 222 pounds that were seized this year. And that same statistic applies to South Carolina as well. That accounts for an increase of 800% from what was seized in 2020 in both states, and over 200% more than in 2021. These statistics come from the Department of Homeland Security.
2/3 of NC’s counties now colored orange on CDC map with highest COVID-19 levels
A total of 68 counties were in the orange zone in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s map updated Thursday night — including every county in the CBS 17 viewing area but four.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Douglas Lopez on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you love going out with your friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are highly praised for their food and service.
Officials say Meck, Cabarrus counties experiencing high levels of COVID-19 community spread
CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties are showing high levels of COVID-19 community spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Both counties were in the medium range in recent weeks, but have now moved into the high range. The rise in levels is due to a rise in COVID-19 hospital admissions, the number of hospital patients with the virus, and new cases reported in the counties.
13,000+ Union Power customers without power near Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A power outage was reported affecting thousands of customers near Cabarrus County this weekend, according to the company’s outage map. The company reported the cause of the outage was due to a loss of delivery from Duke Energy that fed several of the local substations in Stanly and […]
NC one of the hot spots for human trafficking, report shows
There are several reasons why North Carolina is among the top 10 states with reports of human trafficking.
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
