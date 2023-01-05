Naples man arrested for bringing a gun to a fistfight

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three convicted felons arrested for gun possession following Fort Myers traffic stop
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department arrested three men after a traffic stop led to a drug and gun bust Sunday. The traffic stop occurred near the intersection of Knight Street and Lemon Street. Canine Officer Bane, alerted officers of narcotics presence following an air sniff.
Robbery suspect pointed a gun at Dollar General employee in Fort Myers
SWFL Crime Stoppers needs help identifying a person of interest related to a robbery at a Dollar General on New York Drive in Fort Myers. According to SWFL Crime Stoppers, the male suspect was seen wearing a mostly black, multicolored Nike shirt with dark pants and dark shoes. Crime Stoppers...
Collier County man gets life in prison for molesting child
NAPLES, Fla. — A Collier County man was sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty of molesting a child in February 2020. Yormis Perez Gonzalez was found guilty of lewd or lascivious molestation by a person 18 years of age or older, victim less than 12 years of age.
Concerns over increased panhandling in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Men and women are selling flowers along busy roads like US 41 in Fort Myers, and Colonial Blvd. Pushing limits with some drivers and authorities. Some drivers say sometimes when they stop at an intersection, sellers knock on their windows at the red light trying to sell roses.
Caught on camera: Thief steals truck from Fort Myers parking lot
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Cape Coral man is searching for his truck after it was stolen from his work parking lot Friday in Fort Myers. “I normally park my truck out in Fort Myers at a storage unit place,” Casey Gamet said. This week started off like...
Date goes wrong after Fort Myers man threatens woman with gun
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– A Fort Myers man was arrested for allegedly aiming an air-soft pistol on a date when he thought the woman took pictures of his belongings. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the victim said she met Briton Bochenski on a social media site. The two talked for about two days before they went on a date at Cheddars restaurant on Jan. 2.
Several Lee County Sheriff's Deputies at Casa Del Lago in Fort Myers
Deputies are parked in the Casa Del Lago housing development in Fort Myers. Neighbors say deputies were outside their vehicles holding shields up and telling neighbors to stay inside their homes.
Uber driver arrested for attacking woman expected in court
The Uber driver arrested for attacking a woman in Fort Myers was expected in court on Monday. 37-year-old Felix Torres is facing sexual battery charges from the attack.
Woman arrested for killing man with pipe in Fort Myers
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was arrested for allegedly killing a man with a pipe at an old gas station on Summerlin Drive and San Carlos Park Boulevard in Fort Myers. According to the Lee County Sheriff Office (LCSO), Jennifer Richards said she was living in a campsite at the abandoned gas station. She was drinking a beer in bed when she noticed a man staring at her with his pants down on Dec. 30, LCSO said.
Skeletal remains of missing man found in North Fort Myers
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The skeletal remains of a missing man were found on Dec. 9 in a wooded area near Marna Avenue in North Fort Myers. Travis Fitch, 36, had been missing since Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). LCSO...
Drunk driver arrested for killing Charlotte County deputy denied bond for second time
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The woman accused of drunk driving and killing a Charlotte County deputy was denied bond for a second time Friday. Cassandra Smith’s blood alcohol level was .258, which is 3x over the legal limit she killed Charlotte County deputy Christopher Taylor. Smith’s defense attorney...
Man arrested for vehicular manslaughter while playing bingo on Marco Island
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– A Connecticut man was enjoying a game of bingo with family members on Marco Island when deputies came to arrest him for manslaughter. The Stamford Police Department had an active warrant for Michael Talbot, 24, charging him with two counts of vehicular manslaughter, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.
Florida woman accused of killing man with pole
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A Florida woman is accused of beating a man to death with a pole because she believed a man watching her with his pants pulled down was about to take advantage of women, authorities said. Jennifer Ann Richards, 46, of Fort Myers Beach, was...
New median on US-41 in Fort Myers considered dangerous by some
A small median is causing problems on US-41 by the Red Lobster in Fort Myers. The short narrow area is making drivers swerve and duck out of the way in an attempt to avoid it. Black skid marks line the sides of the road, and the small amount of yellow paint on the end has faded.
Lee County mobile home community still without water & electricity after Ian, 1,500 displaced residents awaiting answers
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Since Hurricane Ian, the Indian Creek RV Resort and Manufactured Home Community in Lee County still has zero water and zero electricity access in the park. “We moved here two weeks before Hurricane Ian and now we can’t move back in,” said resident Mike Jablonski....
Veterans Community Park playground in North Naples to close for equipment replacement
The playground at Veterans Community Park, 1895 Veterans Park Drive, in North Naples will be closed from Friday until March 3 for equipment replacement. It will become Collier County’s first Robinia wood playground, which will include three bays of swings with infant, child and Americans with Disabilities Act capabilities. The playground will also have spinning, climber, tip carousel, double tower, wobble bridge and theater and music cottage features.
Elderly client loses more than $14K in Collier County air conditioning scam
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A man is behind bars after an investigation uncovered he stole more than $14,000 from an elderly client in a phony air conditioning company scam in Collier County. Marian Kola was operating his business, Kola Cooling, without a license. Kola had been conducting business for...
Part of Cape Coral Parkway will be closed for Art Festival this weekend
Cape Coral Parkway will be closed from Coronado Parkway to Del Prado Boulevard beginning on 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, for the Cape Coral Art Festival & Market Place.
Dead chickens continue turning up at same Cape Coral stop sign
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — At first, seeing a dead chicken at a stop sign at the intersection of Southwest 21st Street and Southwest 7th Place in Cape Coral was just weird. “The first time I saw one, I thought someone had hit it with a vehicle,” said Stanley Krause.
Two kayaks stolen from Matlacha couple who lost everything during Hurricane Ian
MATLACHA, Fla. — A Matlacha couple’s two remaining items after Hurricane Ian, a pair of kayaks, were stolen over the weekend. Doug Hoover owned a home off NW Pine Island Road for just under two years before the Category 4 hurricane swept through the area. He was halfway through a 20-hour road trip from Minnesota when he learned about the extent of the damage.
