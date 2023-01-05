ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

118-Year-Old Marriage Certificate Found in Corona Library Book

Imagine opening a used book and finding a marriage certificate that's more than a 100 years old. Well a Corona woman made it her mission to return it to the rightful owners and NBC4's cameras were there to capture that emotional reunion. Amy Jasman found the old document inside a...
CORONA, CA
disneydining.com

Popular Disney Eatery Closes Its Doors, Effective Immediately

In 2001, a massive Disneyland Resort expansion was finally complete, and the Downtown Disney District was open for business. Downtown Disney is a great shopping and dining area that connects Disneyland Resort’s three hotels — the Disneyland Hotel, Paradise Pier Hotel (soon to be Pixar Place), and the Grand Californian — with Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

69-Unit Wilson Garden Apartments in Banning, Calif. Trades in $12.25MM Deal

Over the last year, Southern California has seen a significant number of multifamily properties trade hands. In one transaction that closed on Dec. 30, an entity linked to Sudheer Donthineni acquired the Wilson Garden Apartments in Banning, Calif. for $12.25 million, or approximately $177,536 per unit. The property was sold by an entity affiliated with Jian Chen, according to public records.
BANNING, CA
macaronikid.com

2023 Rancho Cucamonga Lunar Festival

Panana Events is proud to announce the Rancho Cucamonga Lunar Festival, in partnership with the City of Rancho Cucamonga! This festival will be held at the RC Sports Center (8303 Rochester Ave.) on January 21 – 22, 2023. From red lanterns to lion dancing, everyone is welcome to come...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
Corrie Writing

California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino Resorts

California is a diverse and vibrant state with a rich culinary scene. From lavish country club buffets to all-you-can-eat casino resort spreads, there are many great places to enjoy a buffet in the Golden State. In this article, we'll highlight some of the most highly-rated buffets in California, including Old Ranch Country Club, The Buffet at Thunder Valley Casino Resort, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, The Buffet at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa, and The Buffet at Pechanga Resort Casino. Each of these locations offers a unique dining experience with a wide variety of dishes to choose from.
CALIFORNIA STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Look no further than this list if you’re searching for the best restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga, California. Some of the top restaurants in the world are in this city. Everything from modest eateries to fine dining is available here, so you’ll find something to enjoy. The restaurants in...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Santa Monica’s Black Apology: What does it mean for 2023?

Kicking off the New Year on a positive note, the Jan. 8 workshop of the Committee for Racial Justice will return to in person meetings at Virginia Ave. Park and will have the Black Apology by the City of Santa Monica as its topic. If you haven’t seen it, it can be viewed on the Santa Monica City Council website under their meeting agendas – Nov. 29, item 4A. Refreshments provided (potlucks will be postponed until the covid/flu season is over) at 6 p.m. and program start at 6:30 p.m. Listen to a reading of this city council resolution, hear brief comments on the concept of apology and then, after Q & A, have time in small groups to brainstorm and prioritize ideas for how Santa Monica city council can (in the words of the resolution) “rectify the lingering consequences of discriminatory city policies”. These small group discussions will focus on three arenas: Housing, Economic opportunities, and Education.
SANTA MONICA, CA
mxdwn.com

RIP: Gordy Harmon of The Whispers Dead at 79

Founding member of the R&B group The Whispers Gordy Harmon died Thursday, January 5 at his Los Angeles home, reports his family. The jazz and soul musician was 79 and was believed to have passed on natural causes. The Whispers were formed in the LA area in the early 1960’s....
LOS ANGELES, CA
lacademie.com

19 Best Restaurants In Pasadena, CA, For A Meal In 2023

To search for the best restaurants in Pasadena, CA, you just need to type the keyword, and results will appear within a second, showing countless addresses and sites to view. The problem is that it takes more than one click to pick out the perfect places among them. However, it...
PASADENA, CA
Corrie Writing

Eating Out in California: A Round-Up of the Best Fast Food Options in the State

California is home to a wide variety of fast food chains, ranging from global chains to local and regional favourites. Whether you're in the mood for burgers, Mexican-inspired dishes, fried chicken, or sandwiches, you can find it all in California. In this article, we will explore some of the most popular fast food chains in the state, along with their signature menu items. From In-N-Out Burger's fresh burgers and fries to Del Taco's tacos and burritos, there is something for everyone when it comes to fast food in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
DogTime

Pit Bull Mix Survives Brutal Abandonment by Man at California Cell Phone Tower

An 8-year-old Pit Bull mix was brutally abandoned at a Winchester, California, cell phone tower last month. The pup, named Ken, was found by maintenance workers. Pit Bull Abandoned According to video footage that captured the ordeal, a man picked up the dog (known as KO on his microchip registration) and heaved him over a […] The post Pit Bull Mix Survives Brutal Abandonment by Man at California Cell Phone Tower appeared first on DogTime.
WINCHESTER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy