ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Behind Enemy Lines with Chiefs Wire ahead of Week 18

By Marcus Mosher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B2C6p_0k4mDgUR00

The final game of the regular season is here and to prepare you for that contest, we spoke with Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire to preview this AFC West matchup.

How would you compare this Chiefs team to previous teams with Patrick Mahomes?

I think this team is certainly one of the most well-rounded he’s ever had. Really the only unit where they’ve felt lacking this season is special teams, but that’s what happens when you replace veterans with a dozen rookies. On offense, the group is much more well-rounded with playmakers across the board at running back, receiver and tight end.

This defense is the youngest and most athletic group they’ve had during the Patrick Mahomes era and I think you’re seeing that in both their struggles and successes.

Has there been a WR who has emerged as a reliable option for the Chiefs this season?

I’d say that JuJu Smith-Schuster is the guy, but recently Kadarius Toney has been emerging as the most reliable and consistent playmaker at the receiver position. The Chiefs acquired him from the Giants at the trade deadline, so he wasn’t around for that Week 5 matchup with the Raiders.

He’s a special player and does some really incredible things on both designed touches and running routes. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him have his best game yet in Week 18.

Who is one under-the-radar player to watch in this matchup?

Trent McDuffie was on injured reserve during that Week 5 matchup between these two teams and I think he has the potential to be a big difference-maker in this game. He erased Jerry Jeudy in the Broncos a week ago and really seems to be hitting his stride late in the season. They’re using him more frequently out of the slot, so he’ll probably see a lot of Hunter Renfrow this week.

Do you believe this is a Super Bowl-caliber team?

Yeah, I do. I mean, you’re always going to have a chance when Patrick Mahomes is your quarterback. I think the improvements made by the defense and in the running game over the past month or so are what will make this team Super Bowl-caliber in the long run.

They have the ability to play complementary football, and even when they don’t they’ve been really good at just finding ways to win football games. I will say if there’s one fatal flaw for this team during the playoffs – it’ll be special teams. They’ve turned the ball over too many times on punt returns and the kicking game has been an inconsistent mess all season.

Who do you think wins and why?

It’s a tough week in the NFL in light of the Damar Hamlin injury. I think the Chiefs have done a really good job of supporting their players, but also taking care of business in team meetings and at practice.

The Raiders don’t have much more to play for than pride and upsetting a rival at this point, so I suspect they might be a bit more prone to making some business decisions this last week of the season.

I think it’ll be close as all games have been this season for Kansas City, but the Chiefs will walk away with another sweep of the AFC West.

Chiefs 31, Raiders 23

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Justin Jefferson breaks another NFL record

Another game, another record set by Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson. This time, it was for receptions in the first three years of his career. With a 23 yard reception in the first quarter, Jefferson passed New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas with his 322nd reception in the first three seasons of a NFL career.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rob Gronkowski donates to Damar Hamlin's charity in true 'Gronk' fashion

Rob Gronkowski went into full-on “Gronk” mode when donating to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s toy drive charity. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the football field during the Bills’ Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was transferred to UC Medical Center and listed in critical condition, after having his heartbeat restored on the field.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

9 teams that could be calling Bears about No. 1 pick in NFL draft

The Chicago Bears have the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, which means they essentially control the draft. Typically, teams sitting at No. 1 are in search of a quarterback and choose to remain put. But the Bears aren’t in the market for a quarterback after finding their guy in Justin Fields. Which means they stand to gain substantial compensation from a quarterback-needy team(s) looking to trade up and get a top prospect like Alabama’s Bryce Young or Ohio State’s CJ Stroud.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers WR George Pickens on winning the game and missing the playoffs: 'It's like a birthday party without the cake'

One of the best stories of the 2022 season has been the remarkable impact rookie wide receiver George Pickens has had on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pickens propensity for highlight-reel-worthy catches is newsworthy and his future with quarterback Kenny Pickett looks bright. After the Steelers 28-14 win over the Cleveland Browns,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions RB Jamaal Williams had the most hilarious 'SNF' intro and NFL fans loved it

One of the fun parts about the Sunday Night Football broadcast each week is that we get to hear players do their little introductions on the first drives of the game. Most of them usually just say their name, position and where they went to college but every now and then a player will have some fun with it and show off their personality. We’ve seen a bunch of great ones over the years.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

202K+
Followers
253K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy