An Ithaca woman was killed Sunday afternoon in a traffic crash that left two others with serious injuries. Bonnie Barrett, 60, was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Scott Barrett, 66, also of Ithaca, when their vehicle was struck head-on while traveling in the southbound lane of U.S. 127 near Madison Road in Pine River Township about 3:13 p.m., according to a press release from Gratiot County Sheriff Mike Morris.

ITHACA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO