The Red Tab on Your Shipping Tape Dispenser Actually Has a Purpose

Sometimes the best hacks are the ones that are hiding in plain sight. Have you ever struggled with finding the end of a roll of clear shipping tape? We'd bet that most people have spun the roll several times over struggling to find that elusive seam. Well, that red tab surrounding the tape isn't just for slicing — it turns out it's actually a tool to help you find the end of the roll with ease.

