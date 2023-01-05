Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
residentnewsnetwork.com
Paris Defeats the Bearcats at Booneville, 65-51
The Paris Eagles resumed conference play last Friday night for the first time since December 11 when they defeated the Danville Little Johns at Paris Gymnasium. Paris made the short trip to Booneville to take on the Bearcats in the first of two conference match-ups. The Eagles defeated Booneville by the score of 65-51 in a game that was not necessarily as close as the final score may indicate. With the win, Paris advances to 4-0 in conference play.
residentnewsnetwork.com
Bulldogs Drop One Against Cyclones
Greenwood was coming off two wins in a tournament in Mountain Home against Junction City and Flippin. The confidence was not enough to propel the Bulldogs to get another win. The ‘Dogs came within six in the 4th period but the Cyclones found life with back to back scores that ended with a dunk from Russellville Junior Cameron Frazer.
Razorback Fans Have Another Chance to Hornsby Play Quarterback in Arkansas
Former QB lands in spot with multiple Arkansas ties
saturdaydownsouth.com
Malik Hornsby, former Arkansas QB, commits to new program
Former Arkansas quarterback Malik Hornsby is headed to Texas State. The Bobcats formally announced the move Monday, welcoming the ex-Southeastern Conference signal-caller to San Marcos. It’s a good change of scenery for Hornsby in terms of being able to have the chance to see consistent on-the-field action, something he didn’t get a lot of over 3 seasons with the Razorbacks.
Diamond Hogs led by strong core of pitchers in 2023
The Arkansas Razorbacks will have plenty of newcomers in the field and in the lineup, but the pitching staff is anchored by a stellar group of veterans and experienced transfers to fill the gaps. Several Razorback arms put together strong performances throughout the team’s fall scrimmages, making Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn bullish on the group’s potential.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas lands Marlon Crockett, transfer from Memphis
FAYETTEVILLE — Former Searcy and Cabot standout Marlon Crockett visited Arkansas on Friday and is returning home to finish his football career. Crockett, 6-4, 210, helped Searcy win a state championship his junior season and then signed with Memphis out of high school. He played at Gregory-Portland (Texas) prior to moving to Arkansas for his final two years of high school. He announced his commitment to Arkansas on Saturday and then talked to Hogville.net about why he chose the Razorbacks.
nwahomepage.com
Sign of annual Eric Musselman rotation tweak? Maybe too soon to say, but Pinion/Council role swap worked vs. Mizzou
LITTLE ROCK — There has been an early-SEC-play pattern shift at Arkansas under head coach Eric Musselman spanning the past three seasons, which is to say we can now include the second league game of the 2022-23 campaign in further establishing, and examining, an obvious theme: The Head Hog will tweak and divert from his top player rotations while adjusting to the challenges of matching up with SEC talent and schemes.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk:1-8-23
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk:1-8-23 Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: 1-8-23 Exhibit at Fayetteville museum honors local veteran. Exhibit at Fayetteville museum honors local veteran. Petition to stop the use of ARPA funds to build Washington …. Petition to stop the use of ARPA funds to...
Equipment Debacle at Texas A&M Leads to Discovery of Hogs' Hidden Social Media Gem
Razorbacks have Twitter devoted solely equipment team and it's worth the rabbit hole
residentnewsnetwork.com
RNN Sports Special: Action Photos From Lady Razorbacks Victory Over Florida Now on RNN’s Team Press Pass Page!
A new exclusive from RNN Sports is now available to our readers! As a thank you and appreciation for our readers and subscribers, RNN Sports is pleased to make available to you free action photos from the Lady Razorbacks’ win over Florida on January 5th!. Photos from the game...
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in Arkansas
A highly-anticipated new local restaurant recently opened in Arkansas. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 8, 2023, Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom held the grand opening for its first Arkansas restaurant location in Fayetteville.
violetskyadventures.com
Visit the Highest Point in Arkansas at Mount Magazine State Park
At 2,753 feet in elevation, Mount Magazine stands the highest point in all of Arkansas. In fact, there is even a state park surrounding the mountain that has preserved the history and natural beauty of the area. The park offers a beautiful lodge, ATV trails and even a hang-gliding launch area.
Fayetteville restaurant gives away free pizzas during grand opening
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's no secret that the Northwest Arkansas region is growing, and customers lined up to support one local business opening it's doors this past weekend. "I've been up here about eight years and it's amazing, it's probably doubled in size since I've been here," said North Little Rock native, Blake Boone.
KTLO
Former owner of MH pizza store killed in plane crash
The former owner of Papa John’s Pizza in Mountain Home was killed in a plane crash Friday evening in northwest Arkansas. According to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Lewis Brant Barnes of Tontitown was the lone occupant of a Beech M35 fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft when it crashed off North Smokey Bear Road southeast of Fayetteville.
Long-running lawsuit on Arkansas’ fourth casino license nears conclusion
A judge expects to rule in the coming days on whether Legends Resort and Casino is entitled to open a casino in Pope County. Both sides promise to appeal to the Arkansas Supreme Court, but a decision at the circuit court level will finally begin to resolve the nearly four-year-old question of who should operate […] The post Long-running lawsuit on Arkansas’ fourth casino license nears conclusion appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
The pilot behind the deadly plane crash in Fayetteville
ARKANSAS, USA — Saturday afternoon, 5NEWS got to speak with people who knew and worked with Lewis Brant Barnes, the man who died after a plane crash on Friday, Jan. 7. “He will be remembered forever for sure. He’s just gone too soon, and that breaks my heart,” said Jared Chronister, former Papa John's Pizza business partner of Brant Barnes.
One dies in plane crash in southeast Fayetteville
The Washington County Sheriff's Office says a plane crashed in southeast Fayetteville on Jan. 6.
Women’s Democratic Caucus on first female Ark. governor
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is just days away from Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders being sworn into office. Although they backed democratic candidate Chris Jones throughout the governor’s race, the Washington County Federation of Democratic Women said having a woman in the governor’s seat, makes them excited for the future of women running for office. Gracie […]
KATV
31-year-old Arkansas man arrested after an 'act of desecration' to altar at Subiaco Abbey
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 31-year-old Arkansas man was arrested Thursday after authorities said he broke into the Subiaco Abbey and smashed a hammer into the marble altar and stole two relic boxes that were more than 1,000 year old. According to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, Jerrid Farnam...
KATV
'Hung on for dear life:' Jessieville High School teacher shares experience with tornado
Jessieville (KATV) — The Jessieville School District superintendent on Friday shared her gratitude for the community's help in preparing them to get ready to reopen school on Monday. One high school teacher shared why the gift of life is what she's thankful for after an E-F1 tornado hit the area.
Comments / 0