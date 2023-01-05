The Paris Eagles resumed conference play last Friday night for the first time since December 11 when they defeated the Danville Little Johns at Paris Gymnasium. Paris made the short trip to Booneville to take on the Bearcats in the first of two conference match-ups. The Eagles defeated Booneville by the score of 65-51 in a game that was not necessarily as close as the final score may indicate. With the win, Paris advances to 4-0 in conference play.

BOONEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO