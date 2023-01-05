Read full article on original website
Related
AZFamily
Arizona doctors discuss new guidelines surrounding childhood obesity treatment
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Doctors are warning childhood obesity is becoming more of a problem nationwide and are coming out with new guidance for treating it. The American Academy of Pediatrics says parents should be aggressive and even consider surgery on children struggling with obesity as young as 13 years old and medication on children as young as 12.
queencreeksuntimes.com
QCUSD hosting dangers of fentanyl presentations by Banner Health Jan. 10, April 4
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agree that fentanyl’s grip on people with substance use disorders is only growing stronger in 2023. So the Queen Creek Unified School District is hoping to educate the community on the dangers of fentanyl’s grip...
This County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy In Arizona
Stacker determined which county has the shortest life expectancy in the state.
kjzz.org
Arizona State Hospital remains a pain point; solutions seem limited despite issues
The Arizona State Hospital, which provides psychiatric care for those with serious mental illness, continues to be a pain point for the state. Some say it needs to be extricated from the Arizona Department of Health Services, which both runs and regulates it. The legislative council that makes recommendations about...
KOLD-TV
Arizona poison centers seeing uptick in calls amidst Ibuprofen shortage
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Parents with young children are scrambling to combat yet another shortage in Arizona. Now, parents are struggling to find children’s ibuprofen on store shelves. Arizona poison control centers are seeing an uptick in calls because of it. Christine Beach, a mother of three,...
Arizona adopts new egg regulations amidst high egg prices
ARIZONA, USA — Like so many other groceries, egg prices are up in Arizona. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices have risen 49.1% from November 2021 to November 2022, the latest data available. Experts think it's a variety of factors contributing to the rise across...
queencreeksuntimes.com
New women's tower opens at Banner Desert in Mesa
Banner Desert Medical Center opened a new patient tower Jan. 10 dedicated to women’s health and wellness. The tower is adjacent to the existing pediatric patient tower, providing easy access for the unique health care needs of women and children of all ages. The women’s tower, which is part...
ABC 15 News
Owner gets 7.5 years in prison for dealing fentanyl out of Tucson food truck
TUCSON, AZ — A local food truck vendor is serving seven and a half years in prison for selling fentanyl out of his food truck. Court records reveal police ran surveillance on Jose Nunley Sr. and his son Joshua Martin Nunley in October 2021. Jose Nunley has since pleaded...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Learn from local pros, shop 2023 trends at Maricopa County Home & Garden Show Jan. 13-15
The Maricopa County Home & Garden Show, the largest home show in the Southwest, returns to the Arizona State Fairgrounds this weekend. From Friday, Jan. 13 through Sunday, Jan. 15, the show will feature more than 900 vendors and dozens of seminars and workshops at the Arizona State Fairgrounds in downtown Phoenix.
KOLD-TV
At least five cited following street takeover in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For at least the second time in six months, several people were cited following a street takeover event in Tucson. A street takeover, or a sideshow, is when a large group of drivers blocks an intersection while doing doughnuts, burnouts and drifting. The Tucson...
KTAR.com
Silver Alert issued for Maricopa County man with medical conditions
PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was issued for a missing Maricopa County ma with a medical condition, authorities said early Monday. Eldon Wallace, 82, has not been seen since around 1 p.m. Sunday, when he left home in Morristown, about 43 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix, on his motorcycle, the Maricopa County Sheriffs Office said.
12news.com
No, Arizona school administration costs are not too high
ARIZONA, USA — For years, politicians have suggested Arizona school districts have bloated administrations. However, statistics don’t support that claim. Arizona school districts spend too much on administration expenses. The sources. Arizona Department of Education. U.S. Census data. Grand Canyon Institute research. Education Finance Reform Group research. The...
realestatedaily-news.com
Tucson Rent Report: January 2023
TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 9, 2023 -- Apartment List reports that currently, the overall median rent in the city stands at $1,242, roughly the same as last month. Prices remain up 5.9% year-over-year. Read on to learn more about what’s been happening in the Tucson rental market and how it compares to trends throughout the nation as a whole.
Tucson woman known as 'Umbrella Lady' has died, suspect detained
TUCSON, Ariz — Authorities have confirmed that the woman who was hit by a vehicle on Tucson’s northwest side last Thursday has died. On Monday, Pima County Sheriff’s Department said 63-year-old Lydia Reis died after being involved in a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Ina Road and Giaconda Way.
Arizona witness videotapes hovering saucer-shaped object over Tucson
An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching and videotaping a silent, hovering, saucer-shaped object at 10:30 p.m. on January 7, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Tucson woman finds her dog in the mouth of a coyote
Debra Simpson let her dog out for less than a minute, but ran out after hearing a sound she would never forget.
As Colorado Brings Back Wolves, Utah Faces Misinformation
Two years after Coloradoans voted to reintroduce gray wolves in the state’s western slope, the issue is raising concerns in neighboring Utah. Specifically, ranchers and hunters in the Beehive State worry that predators will adversely affect their livestock and prey animals, respectively. Kirk Robinson, Ph.D, is the founder and executive director of the Western Wildlife […] The post As Colorado Brings Back Wolves, Utah Faces Misinformation appeared first on DogTime.
Woman reveals Jan. 8th shooter wanted her to 'be his witness'
Sunday marks the 12th anniversary of the January 8th shooting which took the lives of six people and left over a dozen injured, including former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords.
KOLD-TV
Oro Valley Police Department removed dozens of impaired drivers in December
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Oro Valley Police Department officers removed 50 impaired drivers from the roads of Oro Valley in the month of December. OVPD stresses the importance of planning ahead. “Please pre-plan a safe ride home if you choose to drink. We all want...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Queen Creek Community Blood Drive at library happening Jan. 11
Tomorrow is the first Town of Queen Creek Community Blood Drive of the year in partnership with Vitalant. This month's community blood drive will be from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the Zane Grey Community Room at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. These monthly...
