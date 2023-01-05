ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Q 105.7

‘Substantial’ Snow Could Finally Hit Capital Region Later This Week

A developing storm could bring our first big snow of winter later next week. Weather prognosticators came into the season with some big predictions for Upstate New York and the Northeast in general. You may recall both the Farmers' Almanac and the Olde Farmer's Almanac predicted lots of cold and snow. After a promising start in December, winter has taken a turn in the other direction with mild temperatures and December snow has been long gone here in the Capital Region.
ALBANY, NY
albanymagic.com

2nd Place Mega Millions Ticket Sold in the Capital Region

Check your tickets! You may not be a billionaire, but you could be a millionaire. A winning second place ticket worth one million dollars was sold at a local Stewarts. The ticket, which matched four out of five numbers was sold at the Stewarts Shop at 80 Vandenburgh Avenue in Troy.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

CVS Pharmacy to close on Central Ave in Albany

A CVS representative explains the pharmacy at 153 Central Avenue in Albany will close as of January 12. All prescriptions will be transferred to the CVS Pharmacy at 16 New Scotland Avenue which is about a mile away from the central avenue location.
ALBANY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY

Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
ONEONTA, NY
WNYT

Troy woman accused of punching school bus monitor

A woman in Troy is accused of punching a school bus monitor. It happened on a Thursday afternoon route at 4th Street and Jefferson Street, say police. Destiny Rowley, 23, tried to fight the driver, then fought the monitor, say police, causing the monitor’s face to swell. The victim...
TROY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Alleged Road Rage Leads to Arrest of Suspect in New York State

Road Rage Near I-90 The New York State Police said in a press release that a 24-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after a road rage incident. Police say an investigation determined that the suspect damaged a vehicle window and caused injury to the other driver. Police say the suspect was located a short distance away from the alleged incident in Albany and was stopped, and taken into custody.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Gloversville fire heavily damages home

Gloversville Fire chief Thomas Groff says that the department responded to a two-family home structure fire Thursday evening. He said that the fire required the assistance of multiple crews and agencies. We are told that five people reside at the residence and that two children were taken to Nathan Littauer...
GLOVERSVILLE, NY

