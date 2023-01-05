Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Remembering The Bottom Line, Where Bruce Springsteen ‘Owned the Stage’Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
Schenectady restaurant closing after 55 years
Riccitello's Restaurant is set to close after 55 years in Schenectady. Owners Lewis and Donna Riccitello made the announcement in a Facebook post on January 6.
Best fine dining restaurants near Albany, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for an upscale restaurant in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best fine dining restaurants around Albany, according to Yelp.
Grafton Lakes State Park hosts 38th Winter Festival
Grafton Lakes State Park is hosting the 38th Annual Winter Festival on January 21. The fest will feature outdoor events along with indoor exhibits, food, and family-friendly activities.
Remember Albany Bear? Sadly, He was found 140 Miles from Release Point
How awful is this? I can't lie - it bummed me out when I read about it on Saturday morning. Remember that bear in Albany - seen by many in late May making its way around Washington Park? He set up shop high in a tree a few hundred yards from my house, and I was one of the many who spent a few hours watching and waiting for him to come down.
Check Your Tickets! $1 Million Capital Region Mega Millions Winner!
Even though there was no grand prize winner in last night's Mega Millions drawing, someone in the Capital Region is waking up a little bit richer this morning. There were two second-place tickets sold in New York state and one in the Capital Region. Where Was The Winning Ticket Sold?
'Time To Say Goodbye': Popular Italian Restaurant In Capital Region Closing After 60 Years
After six decades of serving up classic Italian dishes, a popular restaurant in the Capital Region known for its “top notch” service is closing.John Riccitello’s Restaurant, located at 1687 Foster Avenue in Schenectady, will serve its last customer on Sunday, Jan. 29, the restaurant announced on Fa…
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold at Troy Stewart’s Shops
A lucky Stewart's Shop customer purchased a Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000. The ticket was sold at the Stewart's at 8 Vandenburgh Avenue in Troy.
‘Substantial’ Snow Could Finally Hit Capital Region Later This Week
A developing storm could bring our first big snow of winter later next week. Weather prognosticators came into the season with some big predictions for Upstate New York and the Northeast in general. You may recall both the Farmers' Almanac and the Olde Farmer's Almanac predicted lots of cold and snow. After a promising start in December, winter has taken a turn in the other direction with mild temperatures and December snow has been long gone here in the Capital Region.
albanymagic.com
2nd Place Mega Millions Ticket Sold in the Capital Region
Check your tickets! You may not be a billionaire, but you could be a millionaire. A winning second place ticket worth one million dollars was sold at a local Stewarts. The ticket, which matched four out of five numbers was sold at the Stewarts Shop at 80 Vandenburgh Avenue in Troy.
SP: Schenectady man steals seven snow blowers in a month
A Schenectady man was arrested for allegedly stealing seven snow blowers in total from the Home Depot and Lowes in Halfmoon. Bryan Pallone, 35, allegedly had 20 outstanding warrants for his arrest at the time of his arrest.
CVS Pharmacy to close on Central Ave in Albany
A CVS representative explains the pharmacy at 153 Central Avenue in Albany will close as of January 12. All prescriptions will be transferred to the CVS Pharmacy at 16 New Scotland Avenue which is about a mile away from the central avenue location.
NY pet store company tricked people into purchasing sick pets: AG
According to Attorney General James, customers received incomplete medical records in order to hide past illnesses.
Greenwich man arrested following missing child investigation
A Greenwich man was arrested on Friday following an investigation regarding a missing child. John Ingraham, 44, has been charged with first-degree custodial interference.
Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY
Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
Troy man arrested for possessing Hallucinogen drug
During a traffic stop, police discovered the driver did not have a valid license and was in possession of Hallucinogen drugs.
WNYT
Troy woman accused of punching school bus monitor
A woman in Troy is accused of punching a school bus monitor. It happened on a Thursday afternoon route at 4th Street and Jefferson Street, say police. Destiny Rowley, 23, tried to fight the driver, then fought the monitor, say police, causing the monitor’s face to swell. The victim...
WRGB
Greenwich man accused of taking child and attempting to leave the state, say State Police
GREENWICH, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they arrested a Greenwich man, accused of taking a minor with the intent of leaving the state. According to State Police, 44-year-old John Ingraham is accused of taking a child that was under the age of 16 without permission or consent of their legal guardian.
WRGB
Man accused in deadly Lake George motorcycle crash, seeking dismissal of indictment
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — The man police say is responsible for the motorcycle crash in Lake George that killed 2 people including a child and his stepfather is looking to have the indictment dropped, according to the court. Anthony J. Futia, who was not licensed to operate a motorcycle,...
Alleged Road Rage Leads to Arrest of Suspect in New York State
Road Rage Near I-90 The New York State Police said in a press release that a 24-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after a road rage incident. Police say an investigation determined that the suspect damaged a vehicle window and caused injury to the other driver. Police say the suspect was located a short distance away from the alleged incident in Albany and was stopped, and taken into custody.
WNYT
Gloversville fire heavily damages home
Gloversville Fire chief Thomas Groff says that the department responded to a two-family home structure fire Thursday evening. He said that the fire required the assistance of multiple crews and agencies. We are told that five people reside at the residence and that two children were taken to Nathan Littauer...
