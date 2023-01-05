‘These guys get up for every single match’: Saratoga Wrestling Continues Strong Start

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Remembering The Bottom Line, Where Bruce Springsteen ‘Owned the Stage’Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
Related
Heroes Hideout to close Crossgates store on January 22
While the Crossgates location is closing, Heroes Hideout will continue to operate in Colonie, Rochester, and Lake George.
Schenectady restaurant closing after 55 years
Riccitello's Restaurant is set to close after 55 years in Schenectady. Owners Lewis and Donna Riccitello made the announcement in a Facebook post on January 6.
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold at Troy Stewart’s Shops
A lucky Stewart's Shop customer purchased a Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000. The ticket was sold at the Stewart's at 8 Vandenburgh Avenue in Troy.
New Albany Pizzeria Raising Neighborhood Pizza Biz to New Level
Downtown Albany is getting a new pizzeria that is replacing a former one. But the new pizza place is completely different from what was once there. The owners say that they are taking a neighborhood pizzeria to the next level while keeping it affordable. Where Is The New Pizzeria Opening?
Best fine dining restaurants near Albany, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for an upscale restaurant in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best fine dining restaurants around Albany, according to Yelp.
Check Your Tickets! $1 Million Capital Region Mega Millions Winner!
Even though there was no grand prize winner in last night's Mega Millions drawing, someone in the Capital Region is waking up a little bit richer this morning. There were two second-place tickets sold in New York state and one in the Capital Region. Where Was The Winning Ticket Sold?
'Time To Say Goodbye': Popular Italian Restaurant In Capital Region Closing After 60 Years
After six decades of serving up classic Italian dishes, a popular restaurant in the Capital Region known for its “top notch” service is closing.John Riccitello’s Restaurant, located at 1687 Foster Avenue in Schenectady, will serve its last customer on Sunday, Jan. 29, the restaurant announced on Fa…
WNYT
Burrito chain opens first Capital Region location in Troy
There’s a new burrito shop up and running in Troy. Bubbakoo’s Burritos cut the ribbon this week on its new location on Route 4 – across from Hudson Valley Community College. The Mexican-fusion restaurant has dozens of locations across the country, but this is its first in...
albanymagic.com
2nd Place Mega Millions Ticket Sold in the Capital Region
Check your tickets! You may not be a billionaire, but you could be a millionaire. A winning second place ticket worth one million dollars was sold at a local Stewarts. The ticket, which matched four out of five numbers was sold at the Stewarts Shop at 80 Vandenburgh Avenue in Troy.
Remember Albany Bear? Sadly, He was found 140 Miles from Release Point
How awful is this? I can't lie - it bummed me out when I read about it on Saturday morning. Remember that bear in Albany - seen by many in late May making its way around Washington Park? He set up shop high in a tree a few hundred yards from my house, and I was one of the many who spent a few hours watching and waiting for him to come down.
‘Substantial’ Snow Could Finally Hit Capital Region Later This Week
A developing storm could bring our first big snow of winter later next week. Weather prognosticators came into the season with some big predictions for Upstate New York and the Northeast in general. You may recall both the Farmers' Almanac and the Olde Farmer's Almanac predicted lots of cold and snow. After a promising start in December, winter has taken a turn in the other direction with mild temperatures and December snow has been long gone here in the Capital Region.
Just Arrived: Highly Anticipated HV Brewery is Finally Open
"The day has finally come!", came the announcement from the two friends (and Columbia County locals) behind the brewery the Hudson Valley has been waiting on for months. Luckily, that wait is over. "After years of construction and setbacks, Upper Depot is proud to finally announce our Grand Opening!", the...
Rensselaer restaurant reopening under new ownership
Casey's Restaurant, located on Washington Avenue in Rensselaer, is set to reopen after changing owners. The restaurant will be reopening on Saturday, January 7 at 4 p.m.
Newly opened Colonie Center hot dog stand offers ‘crazy’ toppings
Krystle Kane started Kane's Hot Dogs on Wheels as a hot dog cart business in the summer of 2022. After having difficulty finding a commercial kitchen to work out of, she decided to open a permanent location.
CVS Pharmacy to close on Central Ave in Albany
A CVS representative explains the pharmacy at 153 Central Avenue in Albany will close as of January 12. All prescriptions will be transferred to the CVS Pharmacy at 16 New Scotland Avenue which is about a mile away from the central avenue location.
New Chicken and Burger Joint Is Coming To Colonie
The Capital Region has a new eatery on the way that focuses on fresh, local, and natural burgers and chicken. Set up a new burger or chicken spot, and I am 100% in to try it out! Combo both in the same restaurant? I am 200% in! We have plenty of great local spots and chains for burgers or chicken, and a New York City-based chain is bringing the best of both worlds to the Capital Region.
Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY
Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
A New Vision For Longfellows in Saratoga While Keeping its Character
In November, Longfellows near Saratoga Lake announced that it would be closing after over twenty-five years. The restaurant, conference center, and hotel were up for sale. Now there is a buyer and here is what they are planning. Who is Purchasing Longfellows?. Hay Creek Hotels of New Hampshire has been...
SP: Schenectady man steals seven snow blowers in a month
A Schenectady man was arrested for allegedly stealing seven snow blowers in total from the Home Depot and Lowes in Halfmoon. Bryan Pallone, 35, allegedly had 20 outstanding warrants for his arrest at the time of his arrest.
WNYT
Gloversville fire heavily damages home
Gloversville Fire chief Thomas Groff says that the department responded to a two-family home structure fire Thursday evening. He said that the fire required the assistance of multiple crews and agencies. We are told that five people reside at the residence and that two children were taken to Nathan Littauer...
Comments / 0