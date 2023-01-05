Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
UPDATE: I-80 in Wyoming Now Open, High Wind Restrictions in Place
Interstate 80 is now open. Due to gusting winds causing extreme blow over risk, the stretch between Rawlins and Laramie is closed to light and high-profile vehicles. Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins and Laramie and Cheyenne is now open to all traffic in both directions. The roughly 100-mile...
One To Two Feet Of Snow Possible In Southeast Wyoming Mountains
Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range mountain ranges in southeast Wyoming. Up to two feet of snow could fall above 9000 feet. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on...
This Weekend In Laramie – First Week Of January
How is everyone's January going? This always happens; the first week of January - and the entire month actually, would feel like it's going by so fast, and then when we get into February, it would feel like it's a whole year. What sorcery is this?. Anyway, sorcery or not,...
SEE: Weird Medicines From An Old Wyoming Pharmacy
There are many medications on the market today that really don't do anything. Yet people swear by them. We always have to hear that long list of side effects during those drug TV commercials. Wonder what those commercials would have sounded like for the medicines of long ago. Lets take...
UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Arrest Person of Interest in Shooting
Police say Nicholson has been taken into custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Police have identified 18-year-old Cheyenne resident Cody Nicholson (pictured above) as a person of interest in the shooting. Police say Nicholson was last seen wearing a gray and black sweatshirt and black pants.
Cowboys Look to Snap 5-game Skid Tonight in Logan
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys hit the road heading to Utah State on Tuesday evening in an 8:30 p.m. start in a contest on FS1. The Cowboys took both meetings with the Aggies last season including a road win. David Gascon will be on the call for FS1 with Joe Cravens on color.
Best Spots In Laramie To Wind Down After A Day Of Skiing
Whether it be skiing, snowboarding, sledding, or snowshoeing, after a whole day of being in the mountains, I absolutely appreciate the time to wind down. Especially when you kind of still want to be with the companies you are with, but are too tired to do anything else, just chilling at some of these places would be perfect.
Tuck’s Takes: Pokes’ Effort, Grit is There … Wins Aren’t
LARAMIE -- Looking for a good recipe for disaster?. Wyoming played Saturday without Graham Ike, Hunter Thompson, Noah Reynolds and Kenny Foster. Brendan Wenzel, who drilled all four of his attempts from beyond the arc and tied for the team lead with 14 points, left the game with 15-plus minutes remaining in regulation. An apparent right knee injury ended his afternoon.
Wyoming Drops Another Close One, Falls Late to SDSU, 80-75
LARAMIE -- Despite shooting 58 percent against one of the nation’s top defensive outfits in San Diego State, the Wyoming Cowboys fell to the Aztecs 80-75 on Saturday afternoon in the Arena-Auditorium. It was the second highest field goal percentage against SDSU this season (59 percent by Arizona). SDSU...
PhotoFest: Cheyenne Basketball Tournament
The James Johnson/Cheyenne Basketball Tournament attracted more than a few good teams on both the girls' and boys' sides of the ledger. For the ladies, 4A Cheyenne East went 3-0 and has now won 48 consecutive games which ties a state record. That included a win over Douglas the #1 ranked team in 3A. Douglas by the way won 48 games in a row from 2020-22. East the defending 4A state champions went 3-0 in the tournament and sit at 9-0. Douglas the defending 3A state champions went 3-1 and 10-1 on the season. Laramie won all 3 of their games in the tournament so they are 10-0 and Wheatland won 3 out of 4 and they are 10-2.
Private Citizens Hoping to Build ‘Huge’ Sports Center in Cheyenne
A group of private citizens is working to bring a "huge" indoor sports center to Cheyenne, Mayor Patrick Collins announced Friday. Collins says the plan calls for a full-size football field, smaller turf fields, eight basketball/volleyball style courts, an MMA/boxing area, tennis/pickleball courts, a gym/PT area, Little League-size baseball fields, and game areas.
Former Vanderbilt Wideout Commits to Wyoming
LARAMIE -- Wyoming's passing game added a new weapon Saturday. Devin Boddie Jr., a graduate transfer from Vanderbilt, announced via social media he has committed to the Cowboys, becoming the second transfer portal player to join the program this offseason. The senior slot receiver has three years of eligibility remaining.
Y95 Country
Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
853K+
Views
ABOUT
Y95 Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne & Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://y95country.com/
Comments / 0