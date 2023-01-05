‘All Creatures Great and Small’ Star Takes Us Inside James & Helen’s Season 3 Wedding

Read full article on original website
‘The Company You Keep’: Milo Ventimiglia Explains His Pivot From TV Dad to Con Man
After six years of heartstring-pulling as This Is Us’ beloved (but tragic) patriarch Jack Pearson, Milo Ventimiglia could have chosen to take a nice break from working. Instead, he did the exact opposite in The Company You Keep. “I just wanted to go faster on the gas. I didn’t...
Prince Harry Writes That Prince William Was “Drunk” on the Morning of His Wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011
To Harry, William’s wedding day represented “yet another farewell.”
Prince Harry received ‘cold-blooded’ Christmas present from Princess Margaret
Prince Harry recalls his relationship with his late great aunt, Princess Margaret, in his new memoir Spare.The Duke of Sussex’s tell-all memoir that details family feuds, adolescent rebellion and the inner workings of the royal family, has officially released today (10 January), after being leaked five days prior.In it, Harry discusses his relationship with his great aunt, Princess Margeret, Queen Elizabeth II’s sister who died in 2002.Recalling his early memories of “Aunt Margo”, Prince Harry explains that he felt “nothing for her, except a bit of pity and a lot of jumpiness”.“She could kill a houseplant with one scowl,”...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Prince Harry Was "Embarrassed" by His IKEA Furniture After Visiting the Cambridges' Museum-Like Apartment
Prince Harry's book is out tomorrow, January 10, but much of the major talking points have already been leaked. And according to the Daily Mail, Harry chats about this one uncomfortable time he and Meghan Markle visited Prince William and Kate Middleton at their Kensington Palace apartment. "The wallpaper, the...
GloRilla Arrested: Rapper Shares Hilarious Reason Why She Spent 3 Years in Jail
GloRilla might be one of the biggest female rappers in the industry today, but it wasn't an easy journey for her as she worked hard to achieve her dreams. Recently, an old interview of the rapper resurfaced in which it was revealed that she spent time behind bars due to a bizarre reason.
‘Carnival Row’ Teases an Epic Battle in Full Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)
Prime Video has unveiled the full trailer for the final season of Carnival Row, which is set to debut on February 17, 2023, with ten episodes and a weekly release. The new preview joins previously released key art shared by the streaming service. The second and final season of Carnival...
Royal family thinks Prince Harry has been ‘kidnapped by a cult of psychotherapy and Meghan’
Prince Harry’s family believes he’s been “kidnapped by a cult of psychotherapy” and his wife, Meghan Markle, according to a report. Harry admitted in his memoir, “Spare,” that as far back as 2019, Prince William, feared his brother “was being ‘brainwashed'” by therapy — sparking the final fight in their tense relationship. Now a royal source has told The Independent that the family fears it has fully lost him to the cult-like beliefs it clearly blames on his Californian actress wife, Markle. “He has been kidnapped by a cult of psychotherapy and Meghan,” the source told the UK paper. “It is impossible for him...
Renewed TV Shows 2023: Find Out Which Series Will Return for Another Season
We may just be getting started with 2023, but we’re already looking ahead at what the future of TV holds in the months ahead regarding new and old favorites. Whether they’re airing or on hiatus, these titles are something viewers can bet on as they’ve been renewed by their respective platforms and networks.
Brendan Fraser reveals behind-the-scenes secrets of his Oscar contender 'The Whale'
The movie "The Whale," directed by Darren Aronofsky and featuring a heavyweight starring effort by Brendan Fraser, is garnering a lot of buzz this awards season. On Thursday at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, hours before Fraser was given the Spotlight Award at the PSIFF Film Awards, he presented a Talking Picture screening of "The Whale" at Palm Springs High School that included a question and answer session afterward.
