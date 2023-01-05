We've all experienced the regret of one too many adult beverages the day after relaxing at the pool but, now fitness heads are saying there is a way to have your cake and eat it too. Silver (blanco) tequila is being touted by the fitness world as the alcoholic beverage with little to no hangover side effects. Since it's clear in color, your liver has a much easier time breaking down the alcohol and that frees you from the groggy effects of a next day hangover. It's also made from 100% agave, a Mexican plant and it has no sugar and no corn syrup which is the main reason for your early morning headache.

3 DAYS AGO