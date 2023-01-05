Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
What is the best Alcohol to have to avoid a hangover??
We've all experienced the regret of one too many adult beverages the day after relaxing at the pool but, now fitness heads are saying there is a way to have your cake and eat it too. Silver (blanco) tequila is being touted by the fitness world as the alcoholic beverage with little to no hangover side effects. Since it's clear in color, your liver has a much easier time breaking down the alcohol and that frees you from the groggy effects of a next day hangover. It's also made from 100% agave, a Mexican plant and it has no sugar and no corn syrup which is the main reason for your early morning headache.
Does cinnamon belong in chili? The Midwest says yes (and so does Fran Lebowitz)
For $6.38, you can get a cup of chili, a medium Pepsi and a cinnamon roll from Runza, the Nebraska-based fast-food chain with 86 locations dotting its home state, Colorado, Iowa and Kansas. The brand's signature menu item is its namesake sandwich, the "Runza" — a yeasted bun filled with ground beef, cabbage and onions — but it acknowledges that its "Chili & Cinnamon Roll Meal" is a slightly more controversial regional delight.
We Have Jean-Georges Vongritchten’s Best Steak Recipe
Beneath Matador Room’s restored chandelier, evocative of the glitz and glam of ’50s supper clubs, world-renowned chef Jean-Georges Vongritchten has crafted a menu that suits Miami to a T. Redolent with flavors from Caribbean, Spanish, Latin and South American influences, the chef’s dishes are every bit as multifaceted as the city itself. Case in point: His beef sirloin, delicious in its simplicity.
delishably.com
Failed Restaurant Chains
Even the most dimwitted can figure out a restaurant themed on road kill, semolina, or liver is not going to make it. But, selling burgers or fried chicken ought to be a safe bet. It turns out, however, that it isn't. The marketplace is littered with culinary casualties that failed...
Tipping Is Weird Now
Last month, I was kind of a pain at my grocery store’s deli counter. I didn’t mean to be, but my cold-cut order was more complicated than I’d imagined. The employee had to dig around in the back to find more pepper-crusted turkey breast for me. But the service was genuinely excellent. They came back smiling and weighed it perfectly on the first try. As they handed me my payload of wrapped sandwich meat, I felt a nagging awkwardness: I wanted to tip but had no option to do so. I haltingly asked if there was a jar to drop some cash into, and they politely thanked me but said they couldn’t accept gratuity.
