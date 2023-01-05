ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morro Bay, CA

Paso Robles Daily News

Royal Air Force lands at Paso Robles Airport

Two-week exercise to give British Special Forces experience in parachuting in the hills of San Luis Obispo County. – Two large transport planes belonging to the British Royal Air Force are parked on the tarmac at Paso Robles Airport. The planes are participating in a two-week exercise to give British Special Forces experience in parachuting in the hills of San Luis Obispo County.
PASO ROBLES, CA
syvnews.com

Phillips 66’s Santa Maria Refinery on Nipomo Mesa shuttered Friday

After 67 years of virtually continuous operation, the Phillips 66 Santa Maria Refinery in the dunes west of Nipomo shut down without fanfare Friday. The pipelines that delivered crude to the facility also shut down Friday, a company spokeswoman said, although when the refinery closure was announced in 2020, a company spokesman said the pipelines would remain active until taken out of service in 2024.
NIPOMO, CA

