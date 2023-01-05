Read full article on original website
‘Ready to fall’: Cliffside crack at Pismo Beach park grows as storm batters SLO County
Pismo Beach city employees told The Tribune the area is “ready to fall.”
The massive California storm brings flooding to Orcutt and Santa Maria roads
California has been hit with a heavy storm causing ample flooding in San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County this Monday morning. The post The massive California storm brings flooding to Orcutt and Santa Maria roads appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
See dramatic photos, videos of flooding, fallen trees as SLO County gets hit by another storm
Flooded creeks and roads, eroding cliff sides and fallen trees were just some of the scenes around the county.
Vehicles submerged in water in Morro Bay
Quintana Road in Morro Bay was one of several roads impacted by flooding Monday as cars got stuck in floodwater.
1 person dead after vehicle gets overtaken by water in Avila Beach
San Luis Obispo County Emergency Services Manager Scott Jalbert says one person died along Avila Beach Drive after their vehicle got caught in flood waters.
Residents near Arroyo Grande Creek ordered to evacuate as floodwaters top levee
“Residents south of the Arroyo Grande Creek Channel are urged to seek higher ground immediately,” the county said.
Roadway flooding and closures in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties
According to the California Highway Patrol incident report log, there have been more than 100 weather-related incidents on the roadways in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties on Monday morning. The post Roadway flooding and closures in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Sinkhole reported at 4200 block of Hibiscus Court in Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a sinkhole around 5 p.m. at the 4200 block of Hibiscus Court in Santa Maria. The post Sinkhole reported at 4200 block of Hibiscus Court in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Video: See the Salinas River flow 2 feet above flood stage through Paso Robles
The river was at 31.52 feet — more than 2 feet above flood stage of 29 feet. Evacuations have been issued for some locations.
Homes and businesses evacuated due to flooding in San Luis Obispo. Here’s where
A Highway 101 on- and off-ramp is also closed due to flooding.
45 miles of Highway 1 south of Big Sur to close for weeks, possibly months
The closure will involve a significant stretch of the highway.
Flooding closes Highway 101 ramps; thousands without power across SLO County
The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for SLO County early Monday morning.
5-year-old swept away by floodwaters is a San Miguel kindergartner, school district says
“Our staff is heartbroken over this tragedy,” the school district’s superintendent said.
Video shows waves crashing into Pismo Beach waterfront
The power of the ocean was on full display as waves crashed into the Pismo Beach waterfront late Thursday morning.
Update: City places more Paso Robles homes under mandatory evacuation orders
– Effective immediately, the Paso Robles Police Department has placed the following neighborhoods under evacuation orders. All residences in the area west of South River Road including the following areas are ordered to evacuate immediately for their safety:. Villa Del Rio apartments on Rio Court. Residents between 70 Navajo Avenue...
UPDATE: One emergency shelter open in Santa Maria, Atkinson shelter closed
Flooding is being reported throughout Santa Maria city streets. People are advised to stay off the road unless absolutely necessary.
Rogue waves shatter windows on Cambria home
A powerful wave crashed into a Cambria home Thursday morning, injuring a person inside. They declined medical transport.
SLO County driver dies after getting caught in floodwaters on closed road, CHP says
California Highway Patrol officers said the motorist drove past closure signs.
