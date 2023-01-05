GPD responded at 6:47 PM to a theft that occurred in Greenville. The officer spoke to the complainant and victim Pierreana Williams. The victim stated that she is in the process of moving into 416 West Fourth Street. The victim stated that one of the items that she moved was a black American Tactical Omni Max AR-15 style gun with serial number NS355821. The victim stated that the last time that she saw the gun was on 12/30/22 at approximately 8 PM. The victim stated that the gun was in a basket in the kitchen. The victim stated that her boyfriend, Jerry Desca was also with her and helped her move the items. The victim stated that on 1/1/23 her god-mother, Regena Barnes, went to the house to move a washer and dryer. The victim stated that Regena told her that the gun was still there when she left. The victim stated that she then returned to the house at approximately 6 PM hours on January 4th and noticed that the gun was missing. The victim stated that there are no cameras in the house that would have captured the incident. The victim also stated that Regena was the only other person that had the key code to get into the house, and that nobody else was at the house while she was gone. The victim filled out a victims rights form and a statement regarding this incident. The weapon does not have any distinguishing marks or any additional accessories. The gun had a 30 round magazine and was fully loaded. It was also entered into LEADS/NCIC as stolen. The officer also spoke to Regena reference the weapon. Regena stated that she was there on Sunday to watch a moving company install a washer and dryer. Neither Pierreana or Regena could recall the name of the moving company. Regena stated that she did not take the gun, and that she did not see the gun while she was at the house. Regena stated that she has not been back to the house because the victim stated that she did not want her around the kids. Photos of the gun were provided and filed. None of the houses surrounding 416 West Fourth Street have any cameras, and the victim stated that there were no signs of forced entry into the house.

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO