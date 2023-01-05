Read full article on original website
Related
Clark County man killed in Springfield industrial accident ID’d
2 NEWS crews on the scene confirmed that the coroner was called. Springfield police are currently on the scene.
dayton.com
Ohio grocery store business laying off 44 workers at Kettering location
KETTERING — A Cleveland-based grocery store and discount chain plans to lay off 44 workers at a Kettering location it is closing, calling the site “underperforming.”. Marc Glassman, Inc. will cut those jobs in the Oak Creek Plaza starting “March 6, 2023 or within 14 days thereof,” according to the company’s filing with the state.
Mercer County Sheriff announces intent to retire
According to the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, Grey started in law enforcement in 1980 and was elected sheriff in 2000. He is currently finishing his 6th term, which is set to end on Jan. 5, 2025.
unioncountydailydigital.com
OSHP Investigating Crash At 31/347
MARYSVILLE – The Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating an injury crash which occurred on January 9, 2023, at approximately 10:21pm. The crash occurred on SR 31 at SR 347 in Union County. A 2021 Ford F-150 operated by 23-year-old Garrett Cady of Bucyrus...
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Police Department – Reports – 1/9/2023
GPD responded at 6:47 PM to a theft that occurred in Greenville. The officer spoke to the complainant and victim Pierreana Williams. The victim stated that she is in the process of moving into 416 West Fourth Street. The victim stated that one of the items that she moved was a black American Tactical Omni Max AR-15 style gun with serial number NS355821. The victim stated that the last time that she saw the gun was on 12/30/22 at approximately 8 PM. The victim stated that the gun was in a basket in the kitchen. The victim stated that her boyfriend, Jerry Desca was also with her and helped her move the items. The victim stated that on 1/1/23 her god-mother, Regena Barnes, went to the house to move a washer and dryer. The victim stated that Regena told her that the gun was still there when she left. The victim stated that she then returned to the house at approximately 6 PM hours on January 4th and noticed that the gun was missing. The victim stated that there are no cameras in the house that would have captured the incident. The victim also stated that Regena was the only other person that had the key code to get into the house, and that nobody else was at the house while she was gone. The victim filled out a victims rights form and a statement regarding this incident. The weapon does not have any distinguishing marks or any additional accessories. The gun had a 30 round magazine and was fully loaded. It was also entered into LEADS/NCIC as stolen. The officer also spoke to Regena reference the weapon. Regena stated that she was there on Sunday to watch a moving company install a washer and dryer. Neither Pierreana or Regena could recall the name of the moving company. Regena stated that she did not take the gun, and that she did not see the gun while she was at the house. Regena stated that she has not been back to the house because the victim stated that she did not want her around the kids. Photos of the gun were provided and filed. None of the houses surrounding 416 West Fourth Street have any cameras, and the victim stated that there were no signs of forced entry into the house.
Trotwood man charged in Dayton shooting
DAYTON — A Trotwood man is in jail after being accused of shooting a man in Dayton over the weekend. Kevin Persons, Jr., 28, has been charged with two counts of felonious assault and one count of tampering with evidence, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. Police were called...
What Ohioans want to see for the state’s future
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohioans are voicing their opinions as they look to the future of the state. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be sworn in again as governor of the state of Ohio. People from around the state talked about what they want to see as they look to the future of the state. […]
Crews respond to vacant house fire in Troy
Police reported that the call for a fire on North Forest Hill Road came in around 3:54 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
More than 1,000 nuisance-abated Dayton properties scheduled to be removed
DAYTON — The City of Dayton is ready to start what could be the biggest community renewal project in the city’s history. The city’s plan calls for spending $22 million over the next four years for demolition of nuisance properties. News Center 7′s Mike Campbell spoke with...
Two dead in Marion County crash
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after the car they were passengers in was hit by a semi-truck Monday in Marion County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 11:08 a.m. on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. A 2015 Dodge Durango was traveling […]
‘It’s a vicious, frustrating cycle;’ Over 60 cars stolen from Dayton in one week
DAYTON — Dayton police are asking for the community’s help to stop a wave of car thefts. Police believe how-to videos on social media could still be contributing to the uptick in thefts. Police first saw car theft numbers increase in the summer of last year when how-to...
2 men dead after Dayton shooting ID’d
According to the Dayton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Banker Place near the intersection of Oldfield Road on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Re-Deck: Lima gives seal of approval
LIMA — The Lima City Council resumed the first meeting of the new year. On Monday evening, Council passed several resolutions to continue to move forward with city improvements. At the City Council Meeting on Dec.19, ordinance 281-22 was placed on second reading. According to the meeting minutes, the...
dayton.com
Clark State adds opioid rescue kits on campus
Clark State College will offer kits to help respond to opioid overdoses on campus if the need arises. The college recognized the need to have resources available after recent opioid-related stories of students overdosing on campuses across the U.S., said John Lemen, Clark State’s director of risk and emergency management.
Fox 19
Man accused of shootout with Middletown police found not guilty of aggravated murder
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A man who was accused of shooting at Middletown police and deputies after a police chase in 2020 was found not guilty of aggravated murder Monday. Court documents show that Christopher Hubbard, 38, was found guilty on seven of the 11 charges stemming from an Aug. 31, 2020, police chase from Butler County’s Middletown to Turtlecreek Township in Warren County.
wktn.com
Kenton Couple Killed in Marion County Crash
A couple from Kenton was killed in a crash that occurred late Monday morning in Marion County. According to a release from the Marion Patrol Post, the crash occurred on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. The crash involved a 2015 Dodge Durango driven by Tammy Manns,...
WANE-TV
Fatal drunk driving crash nets 16 years in prison
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A New Haven man who previously admitted to his role in a drunk driving crash that left one woman dead received a 16-year prison sentence Monday, according to Allen Superior Court records. A judge handed down the sentence to 38-year-old Douglas E. Acosta, II,...
Woman dies following Darke County crash involving semi-truck
On Jan. 9, the Darke County Sheriff's Office was notified through the Coroner's Office that Tena Black, 54, of Versailles, died at Everheart Hospice Patient Unit in Greenville. Tena was a passenger at the time of crash. The driver has since been released from the hospital.
Voucher lawsuit can move forward, judge says
LIMA — A lawsuit objecting to Ohio’s school voucher program may proceed after a Franklin County judge denied the state’s motion to dismiss. Ohio’s Attorney General’s office argued that student and school district plaintiffs lacked standing to sue and the that courts have already settled the issue.
2 juveniles charged after striking, threatening employee at Miamisburg theater
MIAMISBURG — Two juveniles have been arrested and charged after an assault at a Miamisburg movie theater Saturday night. Miamisburg Police were called to Cinemark Dayton South at around 9:50 p.m. after receiving reports of an assault, a spokesperson for the Miamisburg Police Department told News Center 7. The...
Comments / 1