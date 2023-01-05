ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maumee, OH

WTOL 11

Toledo to upgrade 105 streets in 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council held a special meeting Monday to discuss upgrades to 105 residential streets. Representatives from the city's Department of Utilities hammered out the finer details of the plan to use about $27 million to resurface 76 and reconstruct 29 of those roads. The areas...
TOLEDO, OH
98.7 WFGR

Abandoned Truck Stop: All Alone in Monroe County, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It's curious why a truck stop along a busy highway would close down, sit and rot. There's plenty of trucks, cars, and hungry people that go by every day looking for a place to pull over. But, for reasons unknown to us, this place did just that, whether it was for lack of money, not enough customers to sustain, health issues, dangerous conditions...who knows what.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
wbnowqct.com

Deadly Crash On 24

A Bryan man dies after his semi goes off the road and into a ditch, early Saturday…on U.S. 24 near mile post 54 in Providence Township. Officials say…Kenneth Risner was westbound on 24…when he big rig left the roadway. Risner was taken to McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Safety belt usage is unknown. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
BRYAN, OH
WTOL 11

Gas prices in Toledo jump over 30 cents a gallon

TOLEDO, Ohio — Gasoline prices in Toledo are ballooning as refineries continue to recover from outages suffered during the week of Christmas due to extreme cold. The average price locally jumped 31.3 cents a gallon last week to $3.22, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 315 stations in the city. That average price is the same as a month ago and 11.2 cents higher than a year ago.
TOLEDO, OH
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-475 near Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A crash shut down part of I-475 Tuesday morning near Toledo, Ohio. The westbound lanes of I-475 were closed between Exit 16 Talmadge Rd and Exit 14 US-23. The scene has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

Car Chase Ends with Fatality in Dundee

Dundee, MI – A car chase that started in Toledo ended with a fatality in Dundee on Friday. Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said that the crash occurred at the intersection of West Monroe Street and Tecumseh Street at about 10 p.m. Preliminary investigation reveals that the subject failed...
DUNDEE, MI
swantonenterprise.com

Bryan man killed in US 24 crash

GRAND RAPIDS — A Bryan man was killed when his tractor-trailer went off the road on Saturday morning on U.S. 24. The Toledo post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal crash that occurred at 10:55 a.m. on Route 24 near mile post 54 in Providence Township, Lucas County.
BRYAN, OH
WTOL 11

Adrian student in custody after allegedly making threat, district closed Monday

ADRIAN, Mich. — Editor's note: Shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday, Adrian police issued a press release with further information regarding this incident. Adrian Public Schools Superintendent Nate Parker provided further information to students' families Monday afternoon. This story has been updated to reflect new information both in the Adrian police press release and Parker's email.
ADRIAN, MI
wlen.com

Social Media Threat Closes Adrian Public Schools Monday

Adrian, MI – Adrian Public Schools are closed today due to a threat posted on social media by a student. The Adrian Police Department said that they began their investigation at 7:11 AM. They said that a social media post threatened violence at Adrian High School. The posting stated...
ADRIAN, MI
CBS Detroit

One dead after Ohio police chase ends with vehicle crash in Monroe County

DUNDEE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 46-year-old Ohio woman was killed after a vehicle she was a passenger in had crashed in Monroe County following a police chase.The crash happened at about 9:53 p.m. on Jan. 6 at the intersection of West Monroe and Tecumseh streets in the Village of Dundee. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Lesley Rosales was a passenger in a red 2007 Ford Fusion driven by a 31-year-old Ohio man when Toledo police attempted to stop it.The driver has active felony warrants and refused to stop for Ohio authorities.The vehicle fled into Michigan, prompting Ohio...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
The Lima News

CrimeStoppers

LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

Driver crashes into Toledo police cruiser, officer hospitalized

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A driver crashed into a Toledo police cruiser Sunday night while an officer was conducting traffic control at a crash on I-75. The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Two total people were taken to hospitals from the crash that happened...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Person shot in north Toledo Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person has been shot in the 3100 block of Cherry Street near the intersection with Central Avenue Friday afternoon, according to Toledo police. The victim's condition, and if any suspects are in custody, is currently unknown. As of just before 6 p.m., the scene has...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Sylvania Area Family Services in need of donations

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Because of inflation, food insecurity is on the rise, leaving many families in our area struggling financially. Following the holiday season, Sylvania Area Family Services has noticed a decrease in donations. Last holiday season, many in the community showed their support and gave back during the...
SYLVANIA, OH
13abc.com

Person hurt in hit-and-run in downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of hitting a pedestrian in downtown Toledo, according to officers at the scene. TPD crews had a portion of a Monroe Street near Huron in downtown Toledo blocked off around midnight Sunday in front of Table Forty 4 and M Osteria. Police at the scene said a driver hit a person with a vehicle and took off.
TOLEDO, OH

