Toledo to upgrade 105 streets in 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council held a special meeting Monday to discuss upgrades to 105 residential streets. Representatives from the city's Department of Utilities hammered out the finer details of the plan to use about $27 million to resurface 76 and reconstruct 29 of those roads. The areas...
BP America announces work on solar farm near Toledo to provide electricity to Meta
GORHAM TOWNSHIP, Ohio - BP America announced Tuesday morning that construction of a 134-megawatt solar farm in Fulton County west of Toledo has begun and that it will provide all the electricity it generates to Meta through what’s known as a power purchase agreement. The Arche solar project will...
Amazon semi fire, three crashes cause traffic congestion in Toledo area Tuesday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — Several incidents caused traffic delays around northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan Tuesday morning, including several crashes. On I-475 at U.S. 24 in Maumee, an Amazon semi truck caught on fire just before 6 a.m., causing bumper-to-bumper stand-still traffic while crews extinguished the fire. The driver was...
Abandoned Truck Stop: All Alone in Monroe County, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It's curious why a truck stop along a busy highway would close down, sit and rot. There's plenty of trucks, cars, and hungry people that go by every day looking for a place to pull over. But, for reasons unknown to us, this place did just that, whether it was for lack of money, not enough customers to sustain, health issues, dangerous conditions...who knows what.
wbnowqct.com
Deadly Crash On 24
A Bryan man dies after his semi goes off the road and into a ditch, early Saturday…on U.S. 24 near mile post 54 in Providence Township. Officials say…Kenneth Risner was westbound on 24…when he big rig left the roadway. Risner was taken to McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Safety belt usage is unknown. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
Gas prices in Toledo jump over 30 cents a gallon
TOLEDO, Ohio — Gasoline prices in Toledo are ballooning as refineries continue to recover from outages suffered during the week of Christmas due to extreme cold. The average price locally jumped 31.3 cents a gallon last week to $3.22, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 315 stations in the city. That average price is the same as a month ago and 11.2 cents higher than a year ago.
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-475 near Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A crash shut down part of I-475 Tuesday morning near Toledo, Ohio. The westbound lanes of I-475 were closed between Exit 16 Talmadge Rd and Exit 14 US-23. The scene has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Toledo man tired of taking care of a tree on city property
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An elderly man living on Overly Court in Toledo has lived in his home for 25 years and the tree in front of his house has been a problem. The tree is on city property and sweetgum balls that grow from the tree fall all over the place.
wlen.com
Car Chase Ends with Fatality in Dundee
Dundee, MI – A car chase that started in Toledo ended with a fatality in Dundee on Friday. Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said that the crash occurred at the intersection of West Monroe Street and Tecumseh Street at about 10 p.m. Preliminary investigation reveals that the subject failed...
swantonenterprise.com
Bryan man killed in US 24 crash
GRAND RAPIDS — A Bryan man was killed when his tractor-trailer went off the road on Saturday morning on U.S. 24. The Toledo post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal crash that occurred at 10:55 a.m. on Route 24 near mile post 54 in Providence Township, Lucas County.
Adrian student in custody after allegedly making threat, district closed Monday
ADRIAN, Mich. — Editor's note: Shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday, Adrian police issued a press release with further information regarding this incident. Adrian Public Schools Superintendent Nate Parker provided further information to students' families Monday afternoon. This story has been updated to reflect new information both in the Adrian police press release and Parker's email.
wlen.com
Social Media Threat Closes Adrian Public Schools Monday
Adrian, MI – Adrian Public Schools are closed today due to a threat posted on social media by a student. The Adrian Police Department said that they began their investigation at 7:11 AM. They said that a social media post threatened violence at Adrian High School. The posting stated...
One dead after Ohio police chase ends with vehicle crash in Monroe County
DUNDEE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 46-year-old Ohio woman was killed after a vehicle she was a passenger in had crashed in Monroe County following a police chase.The crash happened at about 9:53 p.m. on Jan. 6 at the intersection of West Monroe and Tecumseh streets in the Village of Dundee. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Lesley Rosales was a passenger in a red 2007 Ford Fusion driven by a 31-year-old Ohio man when Toledo police attempted to stop it.The driver has active felony warrants and refused to stop for Ohio authorities.The vehicle fled into Michigan, prompting Ohio...
I-75 northbound reopened in Wood County after crash Friday
ROSSFORD, Ohio — I-75 northbound reopened Friday afternoon after it was closed between Buck and Wales roads in Wood County due to a crash. ODOT cameras showed at least two vehicles involved. It is currently unknown if there are any injuries or what caused the crash. Want more from...
CrimeStoppers
LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).
13abc.com
Driver crashes into Toledo police cruiser, officer hospitalized
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A driver crashed into a Toledo police cruiser Sunday night while an officer was conducting traffic control at a crash on I-75. The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Two total people were taken to hospitals from the crash that happened...
Person shot in north Toledo Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person has been shot in the 3100 block of Cherry Street near the intersection with Central Avenue Friday afternoon, according to Toledo police. The victim's condition, and if any suspects are in custody, is currently unknown. As of just before 6 p.m., the scene has...
Sylvania Area Family Services in need of donations
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Because of inflation, food insecurity is on the rise, leaving many families in our area struggling financially. Following the holiday season, Sylvania Area Family Services has noticed a decrease in donations. Last holiday season, many in the community showed their support and gave back during the...
13abc.com
Person hurt in hit-and-run in downtown Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of hitting a pedestrian in downtown Toledo, according to officers at the scene. TPD crews had a portion of a Monroe Street near Huron in downtown Toledo blocked off around midnight Sunday in front of Table Forty 4 and M Osteria. Police at the scene said a driver hit a person with a vehicle and took off.
sciotopost.com
Ohio Man Charged with Threatening Law Enforcement and Unlawful Possession of Machine Gun
TOLEDO – A federal grand jury returned a six-count indictment charging Aron McKillips, 29, of Sandusky, Ohio, with five counts of interstate communication of threats and one count of unlawful possession of a machine gun. The indictment against McKillips alleges that from September 2021 to July 2022, McKillips made...
