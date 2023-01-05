ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

The Masters Field 2023

By Ross Kilvington
The Masters is the first Major championship of the season and the only one played at the same venue every year – Augusta National Golf Club .

The 2023 tournament could be the most interesting yet, considering that chairman Fred Ridley will allow LIV Golfers who have already qualified for the Masters to compete at the tournament, and this will certainly ensure there are more than a few tense encounters throughout the week.

Past winners Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed and Bubba Watson as well as Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka are amongst the high-profile names who defected to the Saudi-backed series and will be in the Masters field this April.

Ridley has also handed out a couple of special invitations for the 2023 edition , with Kazuki Higa and Gordon Sargent set to play at the Masters for the first time.

Other former Green Jacket winners who are on the official list of invitees include the likes of Fred Couples, Bernhard Langer, Sandy Lyle, Vijay Singh, Mike Weir, Zach Johnson, and of course, Tiger Woods amongst a raft of other former winners, with the tournament starting on April 6.

The Masters field is always the smallest of the men's four Majors, and by some way, with this year's list of invitees currently standing at 80.

The Masters Field 2023

  • Ancer, Abraham
  • Bennett, Sam
  • Bradley, Keegan
  • Burns, Sam
  • Cantlay, Patrick
  • Carr, Ben
  • Champ, Cameron
  • Conners, Corey
  • Couples, Fred
  • Crowe, Harrison
  • DeChambeau, Bryson
  • Finau, Tony
  • Fitzpatrick, Matthew
  • Fleetwood, Tommy
  • Fox, Ryan
  • Garcia, Sergio
  • Gooch, Talor
  • Harman, Brian
  • Hatton, Tyrrell
  • Henley, Russell
  • Higa, Kazuki
  • Hoge, Tom
  • Homa, Max
  • Horschel, Billy
  • Hovland, Viktor
  • Hughes, Mackenzie
  • Im, Sungjae
  • Johnson, Dustin
  • Johnson, Zach
  • Kim, Si Woo
  • Kim, Tom
  • Kisner, Kevin
  • Kitayama, Kurt
  • Koepka, Brooks
  • Kokrak, Jason
  • Langer, Bernhard
  • Lee, KH
  • Lowry, Shane
  • Lyle, Sandy
  • Matsuyama, Hideki
  • McClean, Matthew
  • McIlroy, Rory
  • Meronk, Adrian
  • Mickelson, Phil
  • Mize, Larry
  • Molinari, Francesco
  • Morikawa, Collin
  • Na, Kevin
  • Niemann, Joaquin
  • Noren, Alex
  • Olazabal, Jose Maria
  • Oosthuizen, Louis
  • Pereira, Mito
  • Pieters, Thomas
  • Poston, JT
  • Potgieter, Aldric
  • Power, Seamus
  • Rahm, Jon
  • Reed, Patrick
  • Sargent, Gordon
  • Schauffele, Xander
  • Scheffler, Scottie
  • Schwartzel, Charl
  • Scott, Adam
  • Singh, Vijay
  • Smith, Cameron
  • Spieth, Jordan
  • Stallings, Scott
  • Straka, Sepp
  • Svensson, Adam
  • Theegala, Sahith
  • Thomas, Justin
  • Varner III, Harold
  • Watson, Bubba
  • Weir, Mike
  • Willett, Danny
  • Wise, Aaron
  • Woodland, Gary
  • Woods, Tiger
  • Young, Cameron
  • Zalatoris, Will

Related
golfmagic.com

Report: LIV Golf rocked by the loss of ANOTHER top executive

LIV Golf have reportedly been hit by the loss of another top executive. According to Sports Business Journal, the breakaway tour are no longer working with Matt Goodman. Goodman held the position of president of franchises for the Saudi-financed circuit. LIV Golf received further bad news earlier today when it...
golfmagic.com

Two-time Masters champ worried about tension with LIV Golf players at Augusta

Two-time Masters champion and golf legend Ben Crenshaw admitted his deep concern at the tension and awkwardness that LIV Golf players could bring to Augusta National in 2023. Speaking to Eamon Lynch and Damon Hack on Golf Today, Crenshaw hoped that the focus at the Masters Champions Dinner would be on Scottie Scheffler and on the tournament for the rest of the week in April.
golfmagic.com

Tom Kim reveals why he babysat Jordan Spieth's son over Christmas

New Nike signing Tom Kim has revealed he spent Christmas day with Jordan Spieth, wife Annie and their son Sammy. Kim - who asked this fantastic question after a slam-dunk eagle at the Sentry Tournament of Champions - has rented a property in Texas, near Spieth. It will serve as...
HAWAII STATE
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac's Racy Nickname Is Going Viral

Paige Spiranac has a new nickname. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality is going viral on social media for her new nickname on Sunday afternoon. Spiranac had a pretty great response to the political troll, Nick Adams, on Sunday. "Listen Nick, we all know I have fantastic milkers....
golfmagic.com

Billy Foster RIPS Scottie Scheffler on first tee at Kapalua: "Greedy..."

Former World No.1 Scottie Scheffler revealed a hilarious moment between himself and Billy Foster, the legendary caddie and carrier for US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick. As we are all aware, Scheffler had a fairly good season in 2022. He won the WM Phoenix Open, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the WGC Match Play and of course, The Masters.
TEXAS STATE
WGAU

Jon Rahm wins a stunner at Kapalua after Morikawa wipeout

KAPALUA, Hawaii — (AP) — Jon Rahm began the bold new year on the PGA Tour by coming from seven shots behind to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Sunday with plenty of help from Collin Morikawa, who had a spectacular wipeout even by Maui standards. Rahm...
GEORGIA STATE
golfmagic.com

Jordan Spieth reacts to "DISRESPECTFUL" question about PGA Tour career

Jordan Spieth will never stop doing Jordan Spieth things. We are only a few days into 2023 and we've already had a few moments that will surely go down as highlights for Spieth by the end of the year. First we had Spieth bantering with these two gambling fans during...
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pro faces BACKLASH for untucked shirt at Tournament of Champions

Valero Texas Open champion J.J. Spaun embraced the Maui crowd in the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions by "hanging loose" with his untucked shirt. Spaun's game was certainly relaxed and carefree on Friday on the Plantation Course as he carded a 5-under 68 to reach 14-under for the week. He and Scottie Scheffler are just two shots behind Collin Morikawa.
KAHULUI, HI
CBS Sports

2023 Tournament of Champions leaderboard: Live updates, full coverage, golf scores in Round 4 on Sunday

Live scores, updates and highlights from Round 4 of the 2023 Tournament of Champions on Sunday. As he has done after the first two days, Collin Morikawa will sleep on the lead at the 2023 Tournament of Champions. Beginning his third round with a two-stroke lead, the two-time major champion was simply brilliant around the Plantation Course at Kapalua on Saturday and extended his lead to six strokes heading into the final day of competition.
TheStreet

Callaway Golf Challenges Titleist with New Offer for Players

The meteoric rise of golf's popularity in the mid-1990s coincided with the rise of the stardom of legendary golfer Tiger Woods. Woods left Stanford University and turned professional in August 1996, was named the Professional Golfers' Association's outstanding rookie and finished the year in December 1996 being named Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year. Woods won the Masters Tournament in April 1997 and was ranked No. 1 in the world in June 1997.
Golf Digest

The PGA Tour’s complicated new era begins at Kapalua

KAPALUA, Hawaii — History will show that a new era on the PGA Tour was ushered in by, of all people, Adam Svensson (above). On a perfect Thursday morning on Maui, Svensson, a 28-year-old Canadian with one career win, smoked a towering draw down the first fairway of the Plantation Course, kicking off the Sentry Tournament of Champions. The mood wasn’t exactly elevated: Maybe 100 fans were on hand, and Svensson didn’t even have a playing partner, as he went out alone in a 39-man field that was otherwise playing in twosomes. But don’t let the sleepy start fool you, as this T o’ C ends one of the most tumultuous periods in tour history and begins a grand experiment that will help define the future of professional golf.
HAWAII STATE
wdhn.com

PGA Tour commissioner on LIV: ‘It’s product versus product’

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan described a landscape Sunday of two rival leagues going down different paths, even as the PGA Tour is still trying to formulate plans for a revamped structure in 2024. “We’re at a point now where it’s product versus product,” Monahan...
HAWAII STATE
