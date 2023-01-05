ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KPVI Newschannel 6

Shreveport mayor said speed enforcement cameras under review

SHREVEPORT, La. – Could some changes be coming to the speed enforcement cameras in Shreveport school zones?. Mayor Tom Arceneaux told City Council members Monday that’s possible. His comment came after Ginger Marks of Shreveport spoke during the administration session about areas where she says the city is...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Caddo commissioner arrested on felony arrest warrant

BOSSIER CITY, La. – Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven Jackson was arrested this weekend for impersonating an officer, according to authorities. Jackson surrendered to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office Saturday on a felony arrest warrant, Bossier City spokeswoman Erin Buchanan said. The incident leading to his arrest happened on...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
caddoda.com

From the Desk of the DA: December 2022 Report

The close of one year and the start of the next provides an opportunity to look back, not only to December but the full expanse of the year just ending. Throughout 2022, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office did not rest on its laurels. Our attorneys and supporting staff members have been aggressively prosecuting criminals in record numbers.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Local crime lab adds a tool that 'pulls back the curtain' on crime

SHREVEPORT, La. - There's a new way for anyone to follow the crime trends in your parish or even in your neighborhood. The North Louisiana Crime Lab has a new tool on its website called the "dashboard" system. The crime lab's website -- nlcl.org -- has a menu option called...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Redwater ISD holds a successful active shooter training

REDWATER, Texas – The Redwater ISD in Texas held an active shooter training on Monday. The event was facilitated by Lee Gill with Region VIII Education Service Center School Safety and area law enforcement in response to a manmade threat. Region VIII school safety consultant Lee Gill from Pittsburgh, Texas organized the event and said it appeared to proceed seamlessly and was well-organized.
REDWATER, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

SPD releases photo of suspect in child's shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have released photos of a person believed to be responsible for a shooting Saturday that injured a child. The 4-year-old was struck by gunfire while playing on a playground in the 2900 block of Peach Street. The child was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Fiery crash kills 2 in Texarkana Monday morning

TEXARKANA, Ark. – A single-vehicle crash kills two in Texarkana early Monday morning. TEXARKANA, Ark. – A single-vehicle crash kills two in Texarkana early Monday morning. The car was traveling northbound on State Line Ave when it left the roadway and collided with a concrete foundation of a former building, flipped and caught on fire, Cpl. Les Munn said.
TEXARKANA, AR

