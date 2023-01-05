Longtime soap actor Quinn Redeker, known for his roles on NBC‘s Days of Our Lives and CBS‘s The Young and Restless, died on December 20 in Los Angeles at the age of 88. Redeker, whose television career spans over three decades, is best known for his portrayal of Alex Marshall on Days of Our Lives from 1979 to 1987, as well as his 200-episode credit on The Young and Restless as Rex Sterling. Redeker was nominated twice for a Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for the former series. Once in 1989 and again in 1990 for Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role: Daytime for The Young and the Restless.

