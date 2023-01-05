Read full article on original website
‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Teaser Shows Rydell High Before Danny & Sandy (VIDEO)
Grease is the word. Paramount+ has dropped the first look at its upcoming Grease prequel, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, and it feels like Glee went back in time to the 1950s. “Witness the rise of the original girl gang,” the teaser trailer says as Rydell High’s students sing...
Prince Harry Writes That Prince William Was “Drunk” on the Morning of His Wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011
To Harry, William’s wedding day represented “yet another farewell.”
Prince Harry received ‘cold-blooded’ Christmas present from Princess Margaret
Prince Harry recalls his relationship with his late great aunt, Princess Margaret, in his new memoir Spare.The Duke of Sussex’s tell-all memoir that details family feuds, adolescent rebellion and the inner workings of the royal family, has officially released today (10 January), after being leaked five days prior.In it, Harry discusses his relationship with his great aunt, Princess Margeret, Queen Elizabeth II’s sister who died in 2002.Recalling his early memories of “Aunt Margo”, Prince Harry explains that he felt “nothing for her, except a bit of pity and a lot of jumpiness”.“She could kill a houseplant with one scowl,”...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
housebeautiful.com
Prince Harry Was "Embarrassed" by His IKEA Furniture After Visiting the Cambridges' Museum-Like Apartment
Prince Harry's book is out tomorrow, January 10, but much of the major talking points have already been leaked. And according to the Daily Mail, Harry chats about this one uncomfortable time he and Meghan Markle visited Prince William and Kate Middleton at their Kensington Palace apartment. "The wallpaper, the...
A New Installment in 'The Wedding Veil' Series Is Here! Everything You Need to Know about 'The Wedding Veil Expectations'
Last year, Hallmark Channel premiered The Wedding Veil trilogy of movies starring Lacey Chabert, Autumn Reeser, and Alison Sweeney. Much to no one's surprise, the trilogy of films revolving around three friends and an antique wedding veil quickly became a fan favorite. Now, Hallmark Channel unveils a new chapter in The Wedding Veil series with three new movies this month.
‘Hunters’ Star Logan Lerman on What’s Different About Jonah in Season 2
It’s been some time since viewers last joined Hunters, the series about a group of vigilantes on a mission to make Nazis in hiding pay for their crimes. Now the wait for Season 2 is nearly over as Jonah (Logan Lerman) once again leads a ragtag team on their biggest job to date: finding Hitler.
musictimes.com
GloRilla Arrested: Rapper Shares Hilarious Reason Why She Spent 3 Years in Jail
GloRilla might be one of the biggest female rappers in the industry today, but it wasn't an easy journey for her as she worked hard to achieve her dreams. Recently, an old interview of the rapper resurfaced in which it was revealed that she spent time behind bars due to a bizarre reason.
‘School Spirits’ Teaser: Peyton List Is a Teen Trapped in the Afterlife in Paramount+ Series (VIDEO)
Paramount + has dropped the first teaser trailer for School Spirits, an adaptation of the graphic novel by Nate Trinrud, Megan Trinrud, and Maria Nguyen, and starring Cobra Kai‘s Peyton List. The eight-episode series follows a teen (List) trapped in the afterlife who decides to investigate her mysterious disappearance...
Quinn K. Redeker, longtime soap star on 'Days of Our Lives' and co-writer of 'The Deer Hunter,' dead at 86
Actor and writer Quinn K. Redeker, whose credits include "Days of Our Lives," "The Young and the Restless" and "The Deer Hunter," the latter of which earning him an Academy Award nomination for best original screenplay, died last month, according to his representative Christopher Hartman. Hartman said in an email...
Bob Saget’s Wife Kelly Rizzo Marks a Year Since ‘Full House’ Star’s Death
It’s been one year since the world lost one of its most recognizable TV dads, Bob Saget. The actor and comedian known for his roles on Full House and America’s Funniest Home Videos was 65 at the time of his death. Saget died in his sleep while on...
‘Sister Wives’: Robyn Shares Thoughts on Kody Having More Wives
Robyn Brown is the last wife standing of the once polygamous Brown family, as family patriarch Kody Brown has gone through three break-ups over the past year, essentially leaving him in a monogamous marriage. It’s not the kind of marriage Robyn envisioned for herself, but the Sister Wives star also...
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy are expecting their third child
"Homeland" star Claire Danes and fellow actor Hugh Dancy will be welcoming another baby into the family this year. This will be the couple's third child, their representative told People. They already have sons Cyrus and Rowan, aged 10 and 4, respectively.
Chris Harrison Says He Lost 20 Pounds, Was ‘Scared to Death’ After ‘Bachelor’ Exit
In the premiere episode of his new podcast, The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever, Chris Harrison, former host of ABC’s The Bachelor franchise opened up about what happened after he left his longtime emcee gig in 2021. At the time, Harrison was heavily criticized for defending contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, who...
Alan Cumming Describes His "Bond Villain" Role Hosting 'The Traitors'
For almost 40 years, Alan Cumming has helmed an extraordinary career, making his mark on film, television, and stage. But on January 12, the Tony and Olivier Award-winning actor will get to play a brand-new role: Reality TV host.
Quinn Redeker: ‘Days of Our Lives’ & ‘The Young and Restless’ Actor Dies at 86
Longtime soap actor Quinn Redeker, known for his roles on NBC‘s Days of Our Lives and CBS‘s The Young and Restless, died on December 20 in Los Angeles at the age of 88. Redeker, whose television career spans over three decades, is best known for his portrayal of Alex Marshall on Days of Our Lives from 1979 to 1987, as well as his 200-episode credit on The Young and Restless as Rex Sterling. Redeker was nominated twice for a Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for the former series. Once in 1989 and again in 1990 for Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role: Daytime for The Young and the Restless.
