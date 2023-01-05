ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Prince Harry received ‘cold-blooded’ Christmas present from Princess Margaret

Prince Harry recalls his relationship with his late great aunt, Princess Margaret, in his new memoir Spare.The Duke of Sussex’s tell-all memoir that details family feuds, adolescent rebellion and the inner workings of the royal family, has officially released today (10 January), after being leaked five days prior.In it, Harry discusses his relationship with his great aunt, Princess Margeret, Queen Elizabeth II’s sister who died in 2002.Recalling his early memories of “Aunt Margo”, Prince Harry explains that he felt “nothing for her, except a bit of pity and a lot of jumpiness”.“She could kill a houseplant with one scowl,”...
William

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Albany Herald

A New Installment in 'The Wedding Veil' Series Is Here! Everything You Need to Know about 'The Wedding Veil Expectations'

Last year, Hallmark Channel premiered The Wedding Veil trilogy of movies starring Lacey Chabert, Autumn Reeser, and Alison Sweeney. Much to no one's surprise, the trilogy of films revolving around three friends and an antique wedding veil quickly became a fan favorite. Now, Hallmark Channel unveils a new chapter in The Wedding Veil series with three new movies this month.
Albany Herald

‘Hunters’ Star Logan Lerman on What’s Different About Jonah in Season 2

It’s been some time since viewers last joined Hunters, the series about a group of vigilantes on a mission to make Nazis in hiding pay for their crimes. Now the wait for Season 2 is nearly over as Jonah (Logan Lerman) once again leads a ragtag team on their biggest job to date: finding Hitler.
musictimes.com

GloRilla Arrested: Rapper Shares Hilarious Reason Why She Spent 3 Years in Jail

GloRilla might be one of the biggest female rappers in the industry today, but it wasn't an easy journey for her as she worked hard to achieve her dreams. Recently, an old interview of the rapper resurfaced in which it was revealed that she spent time behind bars due to a bizarre reason.
Albany Herald

‘Sister Wives’: Robyn Shares Thoughts on Kody Having More Wives

Robyn Brown is the last wife standing of the once polygamous Brown family, as family patriarch Kody Brown has gone through three break-ups over the past year, essentially leaving him in a monogamous marriage. It’s not the kind of marriage Robyn envisioned for herself, but the Sister Wives star also...
Albany Herald

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy are expecting their third child

"Homeland" star Claire Danes and fellow actor Hugh Dancy will be welcoming another baby into the family this year. This will be the couple's third child, their representative told People. They already have sons Cyrus and Rowan, aged 10 and 4, respectively.
Albany Herald

Quinn Redeker: ‘Days of Our Lives’ & ‘The Young and Restless’ Actor Dies at 86

Longtime soap actor Quinn Redeker, known for his roles on NBC‘s Days of Our Lives and CBS‘s The Young and Restless, died on December 20 in Los Angeles at the age of 88. Redeker, whose television career spans over three decades, is best known for his portrayal of Alex Marshall on Days of Our Lives from 1979 to 1987, as well as his 200-episode credit on The Young and Restless as Rex Sterling. Redeker was nominated twice for a Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for the former series. Once in 1989 and again in 1990 for Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role: Daytime for The Young and the Restless.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy