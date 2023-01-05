Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma, Coalinga - Avenal by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 23:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 05:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Coalinga - Avenal; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; West Side Mountains north of 198; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Kings and south central Fresno Counties through 500 AM PST At 436 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northeast of Coalinga, or 31 miles west of Hanford, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lemoore, Coalinga, Lanare, Huron, Riverdale and Lemoore NAS. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flood Warning issued for Amador, El Dorado, Sacramento by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 20:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 12:20:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. For more hydrologic information and stage definitions refer to the following web site: wrh.noaa.gov/sto/hydro_data.php The next statement will be issuedthis evening at 1015 PM PST. Target Area: Amador; El Dorado; Sacramento The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in California Cosumnes River At Michigan Bar affecting El Dorado, Amador and Sacramento Counties. .Heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours is expected to produce a significant rise on the Cosumnes River. Flood stage is forecast to be exceeded at Michigan Bar this evening. For the Cosumnes River...including Michigan Bar, McConnell...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cosumnes River at Michigan Bar. * WHEN...From this evening to early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water flows on to the road near Wilton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM PST Monday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 12.1 feet late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.2 feet on 04/03/1958. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Weather Statement issued for Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 02:12:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 20:00:00 PST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Amador; Calaveras; El Dorado THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN TUOLUMNE NORTHEASTERN SACRAMENTO...NORTHEASTERN STANISLAUS...WESTERN EL DORADO...SOUTHWESTERN PLACER...CALAVERAS...SOUTHEASTERN YUBA SOUTHWESTERN NEVADA AND AMADOR COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 445 AM PST The storms which prompted the warning have weakened, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, Stanislaus by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 10:51:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 10:15:00 PST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Nevada; Placer; Sacramento; Stanislaus THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN TUOLUMNE NORTHEASTERN SACRAMENTO...NORTHEASTERN STANISLAUS...WESTERN EL DORADO...SOUTHWESTERN PLACER...CALAVERAS...SOUTHEASTERN YUBA SOUTHWESTERN NEVADA AND AMADOR COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 445 AM PST The storms which prompted the warning have weakened, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 04:40:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 04:45:00 PST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Amador; Calaveras; El Dorado; Nevada; Placer; Sacramento; Stanislaus; Tuolumne; Yuba THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN TUOLUMNE NORTHEASTERN SACRAMENTO...NORTHEASTERN STANISLAUS...WESTERN EL DORADO...SOUTHWESTERN PLACER...CALAVERAS...SOUTHEASTERN YUBA SOUTHWESTERN NEVADA AND AMADOR COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 445 AM PST The storms which prompted the warning have weakened, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Tuolumne, Yuba by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 21:04:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 17:30:00 PST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Tuolumne; Yuba THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN TUOLUMNE NORTHEASTERN SACRAMENTO...NORTHEASTERN STANISLAUS...WESTERN EL DORADO...SOUTHWESTERN PLACER...CALAVERAS...SOUTHEASTERN YUBA SOUTHWESTERN NEVADA AND AMADOR COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 445 AM PST The storms which prompted the warning have weakened, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Calaveras, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tuolumne by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 04:09:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 04:45:00 PST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Calaveras; San Joaquin; Stanislaus; Tuolumne THE TORNADO WARNING FOR WESTERN TUOLUMNE...EAST CENTRAL SAN JOAQUIN...NORTH CENTRAL STANISLAUS AND SOUTHWESTERN CALAVERAS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 415 AM PST The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning has been cancelled. However, small hail and damaging winds remain likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area.
Avalanche Warning issued for Mono by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 22:09:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Mono The following message is transmitted at the request of the Eastern Sierra Avalanche Center. The Eastern Sierra Avalanche Center in Mammoth Lakes has continued a BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING for the following areas: NWS Reno NV - CA-073 (Eastern Sierra in Mono County) * WHAT...The avalanche danger is High at all elevations. Very dangerous avalanche conditions are expected to continue through Wednesday morning(1/11). * WHERE...The eastern slopes of the Sierra Nevada mountain range between Virginia Lakes to the north to Bishop Creek to the south. * WHEN...In effect from Mon 07:00 PST to Wed 07:00 PST. * IMPACTS...Very heavy snowfall and extreme winds will create difficult travel conditions and widespread areas of unstable snow. * PRECAUTIONARY / PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain. Consult http://www.esavalanche.org/ or www.avalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center.
Flood Warning issued for Merced by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 04:45:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 05:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 100 PM PST. Target Area: Merced Forecast flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity for the following rivers in California Bear Creek above Mckee Road affecting Merced County. For the Bear Creek...including Mckee Road...Major flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bear Creek above Mckee Road. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 24.7 feet, Flood of record - 4/4/2006. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:56 AM PST Tuesday the stage was 26.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:45 AM PST Tuesday was 26.2 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 26.0 feet this morning. It will then fall late this afternoon. It will rise to 24.7 feet late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 24.7 feet on 04/04/2006. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Location Fld Observed Forecasts (5 am PST) -------- Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Bear Creek Mckee Road 23.0 25.9 Tue 3 am PST 23.7 20.8 19.2
Flood Watch issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 21:43:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Northern Sacramento Valley; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County; Southern Sacramento Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Motherlode, Sierra Foothills, and the Mountains of Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County. * WHEN...From Midnight PST tonight through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are likely. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. Continued rises on mainstem rivers will lead to several river forecast points rising above flood stage, especially along the Sacramento and Cosumnes Rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Several more rounds of moderate to heavy rain are forecast across interior NorCal into next week which will lead to rises on area rivers, creeks and streams. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
