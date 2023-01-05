Aaron Rodgers will still have as many Super Bowl appearances in his career as Rex Grossman at the end of the 2022 campaign. That is because the Green Bay Packers blew their win-and-in playoff opportunity with a stunning 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Lambeau Field. All the Packers had to do was defend home-field advantage to turn a 4-8 start to the season into a five-game winning streak and playoff appearance, but the Lions had other ideas and played spoiler.

