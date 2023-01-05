Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Cowboys to Lose Pollard, Sign 'Frankenstein' RB Replacement?
If the prophecy of one NFL guesser comes to fruition, Dallas Cowboys fans better enjoy the antics of Tony Pollard while they still can over the next few weeks. ... though another guesser offers a David Montgomery answer.
Russell Wilson Trolled by NFL Twitter After Geno Smith Sets Seahawks Passing Record
It has been a year to forget for Russell Wilson, and it just took another turn Sunday. During the Seattle Seahawks' overtime victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Geno Smith eclipsed Wilson's franchise record for the most passing yards in a single season. The future Hall of Famer threw for 4,219 yards during the 2016 campaign, but Smith surpassed that mark in his first season as a starter with the Seahawks (albeit with one extra game) after the NFC West team traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos.
NFL Rumors: Michael Thomas Restructures Saints Contract Ahead of Possible Free Agency
Wide receiver Michael Thomas reportedly restructured his contract with the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, potentially clearing the way for him to become a free agent. According to ESPN's Field Yates, Thomas had his base salary for 2023 reduced from $15.5 million to $1.165 million, and a $31.755 million roster bonus was added for the 2024 league year.
Texans fire coach Lovie Smith after one season
The Houston Texans fired head coach Lovie Smith after finishing the 2021-22 season with a 3-13-1 record, the team announced.
NFL Teams Most Likely to Make Texas' Bijan Robinson a 1st-Round Pick in 2023
With the NFL season nearing its end, a lot of fans (and franchises) are already looking ahead to the 2023 draft. Quarterbacks and blue-chip defenders, such as Alabama's Will Anderson Jr., will get a lot of the predraft attention. However, one player figures to be a complete wild card between...
Report: Commanders Players Frustrated with Scott Turner's Predictable Play-Calling
Washington Commanders players appear dissatisfied with offensive coordinator Scott Turner's play-calling amid the team's four-game winless streak, which has knocked them out of playoff contention. Sam Fortier of the Washington Post spoke with a host of players who aren't happy as the once-promising season hit its low point last Sunday...
The 7 Greatest NFL Wide Receiver Seasons Since 2000
As the 2022 NFL season nears its conclusion, Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson is putting the final touches on one of the greatest seasons for a wide receiver. But before Jefferson's dynamic year takes its place in history, which wideouts since 2000 have done something similar?. Randy Moss, that's for...
Aaron Rodgers, Packers Mocked by NFL Fans for Losing Playoff Spot After Loss to Lions
Aaron Rodgers will still have as many Super Bowl appearances in his career as Rex Grossman at the end of the 2022 campaign. That is because the Green Bay Packers blew their win-and-in playoff opportunity with a stunning 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Lambeau Field. All the Packers had to do was defend home-field advantage to turn a 4-8 start to the season into a five-game winning streak and playoff appearance, but the Lions had other ideas and played spoiler.
NFL Week 18: Biggest Takeaways, AFC Playoff Implications from Saturday Doubleheader
Intrigue abounded Saturday as the initial portion of the NFL's Week 18 slate began, and the outcomes couldn't have been more different. On one side, the Kansas City Chiefs did what they do. Chaos didn't rule with a Chiefs loss. Instead, Patrick Mahomes and Co. took care of business and looked in control throughout Saturday's meeting with the rival Las Vegas Raiders.
Jared Verse Will Return to FSU for 2023 Season; Projected 1st-Round NFL Draft Pick
Florida State defensive end Jared Verse, a potential first-round pick, announced he is forgoing the 2023 NFL draft and will return to the Seminoles next season. Bleacher Report's latest 2023 draft rankings had Verse as the No. 25 overall player. Verse told ESPN's Andrea Adelson that the NFL's feedback was "consistent" with projections that would have him be a top-20 selection.
NFL Playoffs Wild Card Weekend Matchups Breakdown and Early Predictions
On Sunday night, the Seattle Seahawks locked in the final playoff spot (via a Green Bay Packers loss) to cement the 2023 NFL postseason picture for Wild Card Weekend, though we saw some action with seeding on the line earlier in the day. In the first wave of games, the...
2023 NFL Draft Order: Full List of Picks for Every Team After Saturday Week 18
The 2023 NFL draft order is coming into focus, with just one day left to play in the regular season. There is still a race to the bottom of the standings to determine the No. 1 overall pick between the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears. The Texans will clinch the league's worst record with a loss or tie against the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23: Full AFC Bracket After Week 18's Clinching Scenarios
The final domino in the AFC playoff picture fell with Sunday afternoon's Week 18 games. There wasn't much to be decided on the final day, especially after Saturday. The Kansas City Chiefs secured the conference's top seed with their 31-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. In addition, the Jacksonville Jaguars won the AFC South for the first time since 2017 after they beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16.
Report: Bernie Kosar Removed from Radio Show After $19K Bet on Browns vs. Steelers
Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar was removed from the team's pregame radio show on Sunday for placing a bet on the Week 18 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to ESPN's Jake Trotter. Steelers GameDay yet once again I was informed by the Browns that my services are no...
NFL Black Monday 2023: Coaches on Hot Seat, Rumors and Firing News
The final Sunday of the NFL season often comes with the elation of teams making the playoffs and jockeying for position. The following Monday often comes with a flurry of coaches who will be updating their resumes. Black Monday in the league generally serves as a reminder that expectations in...
NFL Playoff Bracket 2023: AFC, NFC Picture and Super Bowl Predictions
On the final weekend of the 2022 NFL regular season, the last three playoff berths found a home. Saturday night, the Jacksonville Jaguars escaped the Tennessee Titans. And on Sunday, the Miami Dolphins—starting a third-string quarterback—snagged the AFC's final spot before the Seattle Seahawks landed the NFC's remaining wild-card bid.
Report: Indianapolis Turns Down NFL Request to Host Neutral Site AFC Title Game
Indianapolis has reportedly turned down a request from the NFL to host a potential neutral site AFC Championship Game later this month at Lucas Oil Stadium, according to Joe Schroeder of Fox59 News. The city declined to host the title game because of scheduling conflicts, per Mickey Shuey of the...
NFL Rumors: Broncos Receive Permission from Saints to Interview Sean Payton
The Denver Broncos have been granted permission to speak with former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton for their open head coaching position, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Payton served as the Saints' head coach from 2006 to 2021, amassing a 152-89 record and guiding New Orleans to seven NFC South division titles and one Super Bowl victory.
NFL Playoff Odds 2023: Early Lines for Wild Card Games and Super Bowl
Fourteen teams will enter the NFL postseason, but only two will be good enough to reach the Super Bowl in Arizona. Some of the usual Super Bowl contenders from the last few years are once again vying for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are...
