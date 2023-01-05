ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Bracket 2023: AFC, NFC Picture and Super Bowl Predictions

On the final weekend of the 2022 NFL regular season, the last three playoff berths found a home. Saturday night, the Jacksonville Jaguars escaped the Tennessee Titans. And on Sunday, the Miami Dolphins—starting a third-string quarterback—snagged the AFC's final spot before the Seattle Seahawks landed the NFC's remaining wild-card bid.
Bleacher Report

Russell Wilson Trolled by NFL Twitter After Geno Smith Sets Seahawks Passing Record

It has been a year to forget for Russell Wilson, and it just took another turn Sunday. During the Seattle Seahawks' overtime victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Geno Smith eclipsed Wilson's franchise record for the most passing yards in a single season. The future Hall of Famer threw for 4,219 yards during the 2016 campaign, but Smith surpassed that mark in his first season as a starter with the Seahawks (albeit with one extra game) after the NFC West team traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos.
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

Aaron Rodgers, Packers Mocked by NFL Fans for Losing Playoff Spot After Loss to Lions

Aaron Rodgers will still have as many Super Bowl appearances in his career as Rex Grossman at the end of the 2022 campaign. That is because the Green Bay Packers blew their win-and-in playoff opportunity with a stunning 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Lambeau Field. All the Packers had to do was defend home-field advantage to turn a 4-8 start to the season into a five-game winning streak and playoff appearance, but the Lions had other ideas and played spoiler.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

NFL Week 18: Biggest Takeaways, AFC Playoff Implications from Saturday Doubleheader

Intrigue abounded Saturday as the initial portion of the NFL's Week 18 slate began, and the outcomes couldn't have been more different. On one side, the Kansas City Chiefs did what they do. Chaos didn't rule with a Chiefs loss. Instead, Patrick Mahomes and Co. took care of business and looked in control throughout Saturday's meeting with the rival Las Vegas Raiders.
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23: Full AFC Bracket After Week 18's Clinching Scenarios

The final domino in the AFC playoff picture fell with Sunday afternoon's Week 18 games. There wasn't much to be decided on the final day, especially after Saturday. The Kansas City Chiefs secured the conference's top seed with their 31-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. In addition, the Jacksonville Jaguars won the AFC South for the first time since 2017 after they beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16.
Bleacher Report

2023 NFL Draft Order: Full List of Picks for Every Team After Saturday Week 18

The 2023 NFL draft order is coming into focus, with just one day left to play in the regular season. There is still a race to the bottom of the standings to determine the No. 1 overall pick between the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears. The Texans will clinch the league's worst record with a loss or tie against the Indianapolis Colts.
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 18 Rankings: Final Season Position-by-Position Review

Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season will, once and for all, crystallize the real-life playoff picture. It will also decide all of the remaining championship races in the fantasy football world. If you're still in the running for the trophy—and, more importantly, the bragging rights—you cannot afford a misstep....
Bleacher Report

The 7 Greatest NFL Wide Receiver Seasons Since 2000

As the 2022 NFL season nears its conclusion, Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson is putting the final touches on one of the greatest seasons for a wide receiver. But before Jefferson's dynamic year takes its place in history, which wideouts since 2000 have done something similar?. Randy Moss, that's for...
Bleacher Report

Jarrett Stidham Ridiculed by Raiders Fans for Poor Play in Week 18 Loss to Chiefs

If the Las Vegas Raiders are going to trade Derek Carr this offseason, allowing Jarrett Stidham to serve as their starting quarterback in 2023 should not be the move. The Raiders fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 31-13 on Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium in their regular-season finale, falling to 6-11 and capping off a disappointing first season under head coach Josh McDaniels.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy