Read full article on original website
Related
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Cowboys to Lose Pollard, Sign 'Frankenstein' RB Replacement?
If the prophecy of one NFL guesser comes to fruition, Dallas Cowboys fans better enjoy the antics of Tony Pollard while they still can over the next few weeks. ... though another guesser offers a David Montgomery answer.
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Bracket 2023: AFC, NFC Picture and Super Bowl Predictions
On the final weekend of the 2022 NFL regular season, the last three playoff berths found a home. Saturday night, the Jacksonville Jaguars escaped the Tennessee Titans. And on Sunday, the Miami Dolphins—starting a third-string quarterback—snagged the AFC's final spot before the Seattle Seahawks landed the NFC's remaining wild-card bid.
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture 2023: Dissecting AFC, NFC Scenarios Before Final Games
Sunday marks the final day of the 2022 NFL regular season, and there are 14 games on the slate. By the end of the night, the 14-team playoff field will be set, and preparations will begin for the Wild-Card Round the following weekend. Twelve teams have already clinched spots in...
Bleacher Report
Russell Wilson Trolled by NFL Twitter After Geno Smith Sets Seahawks Passing Record
It has been a year to forget for Russell Wilson, and it just took another turn Sunday. During the Seattle Seahawks' overtime victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Geno Smith eclipsed Wilson's franchise record for the most passing yards in a single season. The future Hall of Famer threw for 4,219 yards during the 2016 campaign, but Smith surpassed that mark in his first season as a starter with the Seahawks (albeit with one extra game) after the NFC West team traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos.
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers, Packers Mocked by NFL Fans for Losing Playoff Spot After Loss to Lions
Aaron Rodgers will still have as many Super Bowl appearances in his career as Rex Grossman at the end of the 2022 campaign. That is because the Green Bay Packers blew their win-and-in playoff opportunity with a stunning 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Lambeau Field. All the Packers had to do was defend home-field advantage to turn a 4-8 start to the season into a five-game winning streak and playoff appearance, but the Lions had other ideas and played spoiler.
Bleacher Report
NFL Week 18: Biggest Takeaways, AFC Playoff Implications from Saturday Doubleheader
Intrigue abounded Saturday as the initial portion of the NFL's Week 18 slate began, and the outcomes couldn't have been more different. On one side, the Kansas City Chiefs did what they do. Chaos didn't rule with a Chiefs loss. Instead, Patrick Mahomes and Co. took care of business and looked in control throughout Saturday's meeting with the rival Las Vegas Raiders.
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Odds 2023: Early Lines for Wild Card Games and Super Bowl
Fourteen teams will enter the NFL postseason, but only two will be good enough to reach the Super Bowl in Arizona. Some of the usual Super Bowl contenders from the last few years are once again vying for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23: Full AFC Bracket After Week 18's Clinching Scenarios
The final domino in the AFC playoff picture fell with Sunday afternoon's Week 18 games. There wasn't much to be decided on the final day, especially after Saturday. The Kansas City Chiefs secured the conference's top seed with their 31-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. In addition, the Jacksonville Jaguars won the AFC South for the first time since 2017 after they beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16.
Bleacher Report
2023 NFL Draft Order: Full List of Picks for Every Team After Saturday Week 18
The 2023 NFL draft order is coming into focus, with just one day left to play in the regular season. There is still a race to the bottom of the standings to determine the No. 1 overall pick between the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears. The Texans will clinch the league's worst record with a loss or tie against the Indianapolis Colts.
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23: Updated AFC, NFC Standings After Week 18
The Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks survived the chaos of NFL Week 18 to advance to the postseason. The Dolphins used three field goals to beat the New York Jets, and they received help from the Buffalo Bills to secure a postseason berth. Miami entered Sunday behind the New England...
Bleacher Report
NFL Teams Most Likely to Make Texas' Bijan Robinson a 1st-Round Pick in 2023
With the NFL season nearing its end, a lot of fans (and franchises) are already looking ahead to the 2023 draft. Quarterbacks and blue-chip defenders, such as Alabama's Will Anderson Jr., will get a lot of the predraft attention. However, one player figures to be a complete wild card between...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 18 Rankings: Final Season Position-by-Position Review
Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season will, once and for all, crystallize the real-life playoff picture. It will also decide all of the remaining championship races in the fantasy football world. If you're still in the running for the trophy—and, more importantly, the bragging rights—you cannot afford a misstep....
Bleacher Report
The 7 Greatest NFL Wide Receiver Seasons Since 2000
As the 2022 NFL season nears its conclusion, Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson is putting the final touches on one of the greatest seasons for a wide receiver. But before Jefferson's dynamic year takes its place in history, which wideouts since 2000 have done something similar?. Randy Moss, that's for...
Texans fire coach Lovie Smith after one season
The Houston Texans fired head coach Lovie Smith after finishing the 2021-22 season with a 3-13-1 record, the team announced.
Bleacher Report
Report: Ravens' Lamar Jackson Believes He Can Return from Knee Injury for Playoffs
Lamar Jackson has already been ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the 2019 NFL MVP is optimistic he will return for the postseason. Per NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, the Baltimore Ravens star has "indicated" to people close to him that he's "confident" about playing in the...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Schedule 2023: Wild-Card Matchups, Bracket Dates and Start Times
The final NFL playoff seedings truly came down to the wire in Week 18. The outcome of Sunday Night Football between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions had a major outcome on the wild-card picture in the NFC. The Packers had a win-and-they're-in opportunity, but couldn't get out of their own way in a 20-16 loss.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Michael Thomas Restructures Saints Contract Ahead of Possible Free Agency
Wide receiver Michael Thomas reportedly restructured his contract with the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, potentially clearing the way for him to become a free agent. According to ESPN's Field Yates, Thomas had his base salary for 2023 reduced from $15.5 million to $1.165 million, and a $31.755 million roster bonus was added for the 2024 league year.
Bleacher Report
Jarrett Stidham Ridiculed by Raiders Fans for Poor Play in Week 18 Loss to Chiefs
If the Las Vegas Raiders are going to trade Derek Carr this offseason, allowing Jarrett Stidham to serve as their starting quarterback in 2023 should not be the move. The Raiders fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 31-13 on Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium in their regular-season finale, falling to 6-11 and capping off a disappointing first season under head coach Josh McDaniels.
Bleacher Report
Report: Commanders Players Frustrated with Scott Turner's Predictable Play-Calling
Washington Commanders players appear dissatisfied with offensive coordinator Scott Turner's play-calling amid the team's four-game winless streak, which has knocked them out of playoff contention. Sam Fortier of the Washington Post spoke with a host of players who aren't happy as the once-promising season hit its low point last Sunday...
Comments / 0