Customers line up at Avalon Bakery's flagship store on bittersweet day
Sunday was a bittersweet day for Jackie Victor as she helped her employees make coffee drinks and serve loafs of bread and sweet treats to a seemingly unending line of customers at Avalon International Bakery in Midtown Detroit. "This is a really hard, really almost a tortured decision, to be honest," said Victor, as she prepared herself for the permanent closure of the flagship store that she opened in 1997 on Willis Street, long before Midtown became...
Canine to Five to open second Detroit location
It will be the doggy daycare’s fourth outpost
michiganchronicle.com
National, Local Health Partners to Host Free Flint Community Health Fair on MLK Jr. Day
The National Minority Quality Forum (NMQF), a national nonprofit leading the Cancer Stage Shifting Initiative aligned with President Joe Biden’s Cancer Moonshot 2.0, will host the Flint Community Cancer Screening and Health Fair on Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service on Monday, January 16th. NMQF is...
fox2detroit.com
Artist tries to turn childhood home into community center, fights Land Bank attempt to take house
DETROIT (FOX 2) - After a difficult childhood on Detroit's east side, a local artist is teaching and mentoring and helping in his neighborhood - but now, he needs a little help himself. He wants to transform his childhood home into a community center but he's running into some road blocks.
Gleaners and Kroger team up for January food collections
If you're looking to help metro Detroiters in need, you can start the new year off by helping in the battle against hunger. Throughout January, Kroger Co. of Michigan will host food drives to aid Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan. Gleaners, according to its website, supplies food to more than 600 partner soup kitchens, food pantries, shelters and other agencies across the region.
michiganchronicle.com
DEI Commitment Outlook at Wayne State University
This is the second installment of a three-part series highlighting the racial equity commitments of three community non-profits, higher education and media organizations based in Detroit. Universities and colleges are one of the largest mixing grounds for thousands of people from varied backgrounds to come together. As either students, staff...
Chick-fil-A is opening another metro Detroit restaurant
The fried-chicken-sandwich slinger’s latest store is coming to Livonia
wemu.org
Downtown Ypsilanti investment surging with ownership changes, Michigan Medicine addition
With some ownership changes, the western part of downtown Ypsilanti is beginning the process of getting a makeover. The Ypsilanti institution Abe’s Coney Island closed last year. It will become Dos Hermanos Mexican Grill. It’s the restaurant version of the grocery store on the same block. A couple doors down, Earthen Jar will open up a restaurant.
fox2detroit.com
Volunteers of America in dire need of winter clothes, home good donations
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - The traditional season of giving may be over but the need is still so great. Volunteers of America Michigan says donations are way down and they are in desperate need of supplies to help struggling veterans, seniors and families. "I always find something," said shopper...
Usher Oil in Detroit Acquired by Valicor Environmental Services
Valicor Environmental Services, a large provider of non-hazardous wastewater treatment and recycling services, today announced it has acquired Usher Oil, a centralized wastewater treatment facility founded in 1930 in Detroit. […] The post Usher Oil in Detroit Acquired by Valicor Environmental Services appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
michiganchronicle.com
New Midwest Coalition Prioritizes BIPOC Health for Seniors
That’s how many COVID cases have cropped up around the United States since March 2020 with a total number of deaths of over 1 million, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many people are well aware that many Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) members...
Covenant House provides critical services for homeless youth in Detroit
The staff at Covenant House works with homeless youth to develop a case plan that is tailored to their specific needs and goals.
Historic Boston-Edison Home on Market Looks Like Something From ‘Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous’
This is the BLAC home of the week where we feature a dream property every Thursday to add to your Detroit Home bucket list. The post Historic Boston-Edison Home on Market Looks Like Something From ‘Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous’ appeared first on BLAC Media.
Broken pipes, water damage force Southeastern H.S. in Detroit back to virtual learning
Over the holiday break, water pipes at Southeastern High School in Detroit broke, flooding most of the classrooms and forcing a shift to online learning for the foreseeable future.
Lapeer Food Truck Festival 2023 – What You Need To Know
If you think Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, think again. The most wonderful time of the year is when food trucks come out. Dates for the annual Frankenmuth Funtown Chowdown Food Truck Festival 2023 and dates for the Lapeer Food Truck Festival have recently been announced.
Voluntary departures save Detroit Free Press from forced layoffs
The Free Press will narrowly avoid forced layoffs later this month because eight employees have volunteered to leave their jobs, including some top editors, staff members were told Friday. The newspaper had been facing the possibility of as many as 14 layoffs amid financial challenges at its parent company, Gannett. This week was the deadline for employees to volunteer to leave. ...
Detroit News
Financial concerns prompt oversight at National Shrine of the Little Flower
Concerns about administrative and financial practices at a Royal Oak Catholic parish has led the Archdiocese of Detroit to bring in a financial administrator for six months. In a letter Sunday to parishioners of the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica, Auxiliary Bishop Arturo Cepeda said that the Rev. Walter Hurley, bishop emeritus of the Diocese of Grand Rapids and former auxiliary bishop of Detroit, would serve as a delegate of fiscal affairs through June, "with the possibility his appointment may be extended."
lazytrips.com
26 Best Road Trips from Detroit
Detroit is known as the automobile capital of the world, but it has so much more to offer. It's one of the friendliest and most ethnically diverse cities in the country, with a vibrant downtown filled with urban parks and hot new restaurants. Detroit's musical Motown past echoes through its streets, though today's creative residents are defining their own vibe with cool hotels, eateries and culture hotspots.
Activists dig in for potential standoff over woman’s eviction in Detroit
Taura Brown is being kicked out of a home that is part of a community of tiny houses
Arab American News
Gov. Whitmer appoints attorney Nabih Ayad to Detroit Wayne Port Authority Board
LANSING – On December 22, Gov. Whitmer appointed attorney and civil right advocates Nabih Ayad to the Detroit Wayne County Port Authority Board. Ayad, of New Boston, is an attorney and has been in private practice at Ayad Law for 22 years. He received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Wayne State University and his Juris Doctorate from Michigan State University College of Law.
