ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Detroit Free Press

Customers line up at Avalon Bakery's flagship store on bittersweet day

Sunday was a bittersweet day for Jackie Victor as she helped her employees make coffee drinks and serve loafs of bread and sweet treats to a seemingly unending line of customers at Avalon International Bakery in Midtown Detroit. "This is a really hard, really almost a tortured decision, to be honest," said Victor, as she prepared herself for the permanent closure of the flagship store that she opened in 1997 on Willis Street, long before Midtown became...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Gleaners and Kroger team up for January food collections

If you're looking to help metro Detroiters in need, you can start the new year off by helping in the battle against hunger. Throughout January, Kroger Co. of Michigan will host food drives to aid Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan. Gleaners, according to its website, supplies food to more than 600 partner soup kitchens, food pantries, shelters and other agencies across the region.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
michiganchronicle.com

DEI Commitment Outlook at Wayne State University

This is the second installment of a three-part series highlighting the racial equity commitments of three community non-profits, higher education and media organizations based in Detroit. Universities and colleges are one of the largest mixing grounds for thousands of people from varied backgrounds to come together. As either students, staff...
DETROIT, MI
DBusiness Magazine

Usher Oil in Detroit Acquired by Valicor Environmental Services

Valicor Environmental Services, a large provider of non-hazardous wastewater treatment and recycling services, today announced it has acquired Usher Oil, a centralized wastewater treatment facility founded in 1930 in Detroit. […] The post Usher Oil in Detroit Acquired by Valicor Environmental Services appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

New Midwest Coalition Prioritizes BIPOC Health for Seniors

That’s how many COVID cases have cropped up around the United States since March 2020 with a total number of deaths of over 1 million, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many people are well aware that many Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) members...
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

Lapeer Food Truck Festival 2023 – What You Need To Know

If you think Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, think again. The most wonderful time of the year is when food trucks come out. Dates for the annual Frankenmuth Funtown Chowdown Food Truck Festival 2023 and dates for the Lapeer Food Truck Festival have recently been announced.
LAPEER, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Voluntary departures save Detroit Free Press from forced layoffs

The Free Press will narrowly avoid forced layoffs later this month because eight employees have volunteered to leave their jobs, including some top editors, staff members were told Friday. The newspaper had been facing the possibility of as many as 14 layoffs amid financial challenges at its parent company, Gannett. This week was the deadline for employees to volunteer to leave. ...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Financial concerns prompt oversight at National Shrine of the Little Flower

Concerns about administrative and financial practices at a Royal Oak Catholic parish has led the Archdiocese of Detroit to bring in a financial administrator for six months. In a letter Sunday to parishioners of the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica, Auxiliary Bishop Arturo Cepeda said that the Rev. Walter Hurley, bishop emeritus of the Diocese of Grand Rapids and former auxiliary bishop of Detroit, would serve as a delegate of fiscal affairs through June, "with the possibility his appointment may be extended."
ROYAL OAK, MI
lazytrips.com

26 Best Road Trips from Detroit

Detroit is known as the automobile capital of the world, but it has so much more to offer. It's one of the friendliest and most ethnically diverse cities in the country, with a vibrant downtown filled with urban parks and hot new restaurants. Detroit's musical Motown past echoes through its streets, though today's creative residents are defining their own vibe with cool hotels, eateries and culture hotspots.
DETROIT, MI
Arab American News

Gov. Whitmer appoints attorney Nabih Ayad to Detroit Wayne Port Authority Board

LANSING – On December 22, Gov. Whitmer appointed attorney and civil right advocates Nabih Ayad to the Detroit Wayne County Port Authority Board. Ayad, of New Boston, is an attorney and has been in private practice at Ayad Law for 22 years. He received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Wayne State University and his Juris Doctorate from Michigan State University College of Law.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy