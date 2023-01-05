Read full article on original website
Kansas City, Missouri, woman seriously injured in crash on U.S. 50
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman has been seriously injured in a crash Friday evening in Jackson County.
territorysupply.com
9 Must-Hike Trails in Kansas City, Missouri
As surprising as it may sound for a landlocked city, Kansas City’s best hikes all have something in common: water. Some hikes follow creeks past waterfalls and swimming holes. Other trails circumnavigate lakes created by the Army Corps of Engineers. In fact, Kansas City itself sits at the meeting place of two mighty rivers – the Kansas and Missouri.
WIBW
Merriam woman hospitalized after rear-ended by Topeka man on KC interstate
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Merriam woman was sent to the hospital over the weekend after she was rear-ended by a Topeka man on an interstate in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of I-635 and I-70 in Kansas City with reports of an injury crash.
kcur.org
What are the 'hidden gems' of Kansas City? This is what locals had to say
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. KCUR recently asked Kansas Citians to share their favorite hidden gems from around the area. We received hundreds of responses from every corner of the metro’s...
kcur.org
This 11-year-old Kansas kid’s lemonade sells out in hours at Hy-Vee
The all-natural, fresh-squeezed lemonade made by 11-year-old Tre Glasper and his family in a Manhattan, Kansas, commercial kitchen is making its way to Kansas City thanks to a tart partnership with one of the Midwest’s leading grocery chains. Tre typically sells about 100 bottles of Tre’s Squeeze — an...
WIBW
KCMO woman seriously injured in Jackson County crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 52-year-old woman was left with serious injuries after the vehicle she was a passenger in Friday was struck on U.S. Highway 50 at Route F. A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the Kansas City, Missouri, woman was injured when a 2015 Ram driven by a 36-year-old man from Pleasant Hill, Missouri, struck the passenger side of the Chevrolet.
Kansas City, Missouri, police locate 91-year-old woman
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, have located a 91-year-old woman who had been missing since September 2022.
Former Kansas City Chiefs running back hospitalized after rescuing kids from ocean
Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Peyton Hillis is hospitalized in the ICU after rescuing his kids from the ocean in Pensacola, Florida.
Kansas Public Radio
Headlines for Sunday, January 8, 2023
KBI Investigating Homicide at Lansing Correctional Facility. LANSING, Kan. (KPR) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas Department of Corrections are investigating a homicide at the Lansing Correctional Facility. The KBI says corrections officers were called to a cell Friday night where they found 62-year-old Gary Raburn unresponsive. He appeared to have been attacked and strangled. Raburn was declared dead about an hour later. The KBI is charged by law to investigate the deaths of prisoners who are not under the regular care of a physician or deaths that are not ruled natural by autopsy.
WIBW
Katie the dog invites you to adopt a furry friend in the new year
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society has adoption specials to start the new year. Katie, a 10-year-old female Pointer mix, visited Eye on NE Kansas with Emi Griess of HHHS to detail the shelter’s upcoming events. It includes an effort in February to encourage spaying and neutering of pit bull and pit bull mixes. Emi says they see a lot pit bull mixes in the shelter, and hope to reduce those numbers.
1 in serious condition after KCFD rescues vehicle from Brush Creek
One person is in serious condition after the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department rescued a vehicle from Brush Creek overnight.
bluevalleypost.com
🐶 JoCo’s best pet groomers and daycares — Our readers weigh in
Here’s who made the cut. Alright, this one technically isn’t in Johnson County — but this mobile pet groomer operates at homes around the metro, including in Johnson County. FurologyKC boasts no kennels or other barking dogs, and no unnecessary time spent at the groomer. Services start...
KCTV 5
Advent Health Shawnee Mission tower gets $30 million overhaul
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Advent Health Shawnee Mission is getting ready to cut the ribbon on a $30 million dollar renovation that’s been decades in the making. The original hospital tower was built in 1972 and hasn’t been remodeled since. The renovation encompasses all patient rooms, corridors,...
greenabilitymagazine.com
Bald eagles have landed, here’s how to see these amazing birds
If you’ve made it your new year’s resolution to spend more time outdoors, exercise more, or even to find more calm, look no further than bald eagle viewing season. January offers some of the best views of bald eagles in Missouri and Kansas. Here are viewing locations and...
Man dead, woman in life-threatening condition after shooting in KCMO
One person is dead and one person is in life-threatening condition after a shooting near a residence in Kansas City, Missouri.
Missing 91-year-old found safe, Kansas City police say
Kansas City police said 91-year-old Anna Marie Van Alst has been located and is safe.
WIBW
Man rushed to Topeka hospital after Highway 24 crash near St. George
ST. GEORGE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was rushed to a Topeka hospital after a crash along Highway 24 near St. George. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 24 and Flush Rd. near St. George with reports of a crash.
Johnson County resident claims $92M Powerball jackpot
A Johnson County resident started their new year off with a $92 million Powerball jackpot win, the Kansas Lottery announced Friday.
KCMO woman, 13-year-old boy airlifted by Life Flight after van struck tree
A 35-year-old woman and a 13-year-old male, both of Kansas City, Missouri, were injured after a van struck a tree Friday afternoon in Bates County.
Grain Valley Teen Injured in JoCo Rollover
A Grain Valley teenager was injured in a one-vehicle rollover that occurred Saturday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2009 Ford Focus, driven by 19-year-old Gracie R. Havard of Grain Valley, was on US 50, west of NW 251st Road (near Montserrat) just before 2:30 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
