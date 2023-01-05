ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

territorysupply.com

9 Must-Hike Trails in Kansas City, Missouri

As surprising as it may sound for a landlocked city, Kansas City’s best hikes all have something in common: water. Some hikes follow creeks past waterfalls and swimming holes. Other trails circumnavigate lakes created by the Army Corps of Engineers. In fact, Kansas City itself sits at the meeting place of two mighty rivers – the Kansas and Missouri.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Merriam woman hospitalized after rear-ended by Topeka man on KC interstate

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Merriam woman was sent to the hospital over the weekend after she was rear-ended by a Topeka man on an interstate in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of I-635 and I-70 in Kansas City with reports of an injury crash.
MERRIAM, KS
kcur.org

This 11-year-old Kansas kid’s lemonade sells out in hours at Hy-Vee

The all-natural, fresh-squeezed lemonade made by 11-year-old Tre Glasper and his family in a Manhattan, Kansas, commercial kitchen is making its way to Kansas City thanks to a tart partnership with one of the Midwest’s leading grocery chains. Tre typically sells about 100 bottles of Tre’s Squeeze — an...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

KCMO woman seriously injured in Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 52-year-old woman was left with serious injuries after the vehicle she was a passenger in Friday was struck on U.S. Highway 50 at Route F. A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the Kansas City, Missouri, woman was injured when a 2015 Ram driven by a 36-year-old man from Pleasant Hill, Missouri, struck the passenger side of the Chevrolet.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
Kansas Public Radio

Headlines for Sunday, January 8, 2023

KBI Investigating Homicide at Lansing Correctional Facility. LANSING, Kan. (KPR) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas Department of Corrections are investigating a homicide at the Lansing Correctional Facility. The KBI says corrections officers were called to a cell Friday night where they found 62-year-old Gary Raburn unresponsive. He appeared to have been attacked and strangled. Raburn was declared dead about an hour later. The KBI is charged by law to investigate the deaths of prisoners who are not under the regular care of a physician or deaths that are not ruled natural by autopsy.
LANSING, KS
WIBW

Katie the dog invites you to adopt a furry friend in the new year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society has adoption specials to start the new year. Katie, a 10-year-old female Pointer mix, visited Eye on NE Kansas with Emi Griess of HHHS to detail the shelter’s upcoming events. It includes an effort in February to encourage spaying and neutering of pit bull and pit bull mixes. Emi says they see a lot pit bull mixes in the shelter, and hope to reduce those numbers.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Advent Health Shawnee Mission tower gets $30 million overhaul

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Advent Health Shawnee Mission is getting ready to cut the ribbon on a $30 million dollar renovation that’s been decades in the making. The original hospital tower was built in 1972 and hasn’t been remodeled since. The renovation encompasses all patient rooms, corridors,...
SHAWNEE, KS
greenabilitymagazine.com

Bald eagles have landed, here’s how to see these amazing birds

If you’ve made it your new year’s resolution to spend more time outdoors, exercise more, or even to find more calm, look no further than bald eagle viewing season. January offers some of the best views of bald eagles in Missouri and Kansas. Here are viewing locations and...
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Man rushed to Topeka hospital after Highway 24 crash near St. George

ST. GEORGE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was rushed to a Topeka hospital after a crash along Highway 24 near St. George. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 24 and Flush Rd. near St. George with reports of a crash.
TOPEKA, KS
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Grain Valley Teen Injured in JoCo Rollover

A Grain Valley teenager was injured in a one-vehicle rollover that occurred Saturday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2009 Ford Focus, driven by 19-year-old Gracie R. Havard of Grain Valley, was on US 50, west of NW 251st Road (near Montserrat) just before 2:30 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
GRAIN VALLEY, MO

