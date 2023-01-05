ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another Lafayette Restaurant Announces Closing Date

Another Lafayette restaurant has announced that they are closing its doors. Lotus Garden which is located at 2865 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Ste 137 in Lafayette, La announced earlier today that its last day will be January 11, 2023. The owners, Michael and Michelle, posted to the Lotus Garden Lafayette Facebook...
Youngsville Man Arrested in St. Landry Parish with More Than $22,000 Worth of Meth

ST. LANDRY PARISH (KPEL News) - A Youngsville man with more than $20,000 worth of methamphetamines was arrested along I-49 in St. Landry Parish. On December 14, 2022, Johnathan Bourque, 35, of Youngsville was pulled over on I-49 while the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office was conducting criminal patrol, according to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. Bourque was driving a white GMC Yukon when he was pulled over.
