La Espuela Cantina & Grill Opening New Location in Lafayette
There is another Mexican restaurant coming to Lafayette. La Espuela Cantina & Grill will be opening in the former Picante and Sombrero location at 3255 NW Evangeline Thruway. The name of this restaurant may sound familiar because this family-owned business started out in St. Martinville. The newest expansion to North...
Acadiana Better Business Bureau Tips on Avoiding Puppy Scams
According to U.S. Census data, about 38 percent of households in Louisiana provides a home for at least one dog. Most people think of their dog as an extension of their family. The Better Business Bureau of Acadiana has a cautionary tale about purchasing a four-legged friend. If you are...
Another Lafayette Restaurant Announces Closing Date
Another Lafayette restaurant has announced that they are closing its doors. Lotus Garden which is located at 2865 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Ste 137 in Lafayette, La announced earlier today that its last day will be January 11, 2023. The owners, Michael and Michelle, posted to the Lotus Garden Lafayette Facebook...
The Secret Off Menu Item at Don’s Seafood in Lafayette You Have to Try
The food, hospitality, culture, and sports make it one of my favorite places on planet earth. Did I mention the food? Yeah? Well, let me mention it again. Don's Seafood restaurant features a wide menu of Cajun cuisine, opening its doors at its first location back in 1934 by founder Don Landry.
Heymann Performing Arts Center Says Goodbye to Ticketmaster
It has been announced that the Heymann Performing Arts Center will no longer offer tickets through Ticketmaster. Tickets for events that will be held at the Heymann Performing Arts Center will now be offered through an online platform called Tixly. We are excited to be the first in the U.S....
Kid in East Baton Rouge Parish Dies After Being Mauled by Dog
Some terrible news to share. WBRZ is reporting that a 7-year-old girl in East Baton Rouge Parish has died as a result of the injuries she sustained in an attack by a dog. The child was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, where she later died from her injuries.
Players from Louisiana Who Will Compete in the College Football National Championship Game
It all comes down to this - the University of Georgia vs. the Texas Christian Horned Frogs in the College Football National Championship Game!. Georgia is the defending champions and have looked the part for most of this season as they dominated five of the six Top 25 teams they played and were the only FBS team to go undefeated.
Youngsville Police Respond to Body Found on East Milton Avenue
YOUNGSVILLE, La, (KPEL News) - Law enforcement are currently on the scene in Youngsville after the discovery of a body on East Milton Avenue. The Youngsville Police Department is investigating, according to KLFY. The victim's identity has yet to be released, as the family has not yet been notified, according...
Youngsville Man Arrested in St. Landry Parish with More Than $22,000 Worth of Meth
ST. LANDRY PARISH (KPEL News) - A Youngsville man with more than $20,000 worth of methamphetamines was arrested along I-49 in St. Landry Parish. On December 14, 2022, Johnathan Bourque, 35, of Youngsville was pulled over on I-49 while the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office was conducting criminal patrol, according to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. Bourque was driving a white GMC Yukon when he was pulled over.
Juvenile Dies, Can You Help New Iberia Police Identify a Shooter?
Sergeant Daesha Huges with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office says the victim who was shot this weekend has succumbed to their injuries. Officials need information about this homicide. You can make an anonymous call to the Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers Office at 337-364-TIPS (8477). If you prefer, you can anonymously...
LSU Football Adds Cornerbacks from Ohio State and Syracuse Through Transfer Portal
The LSU football team has added two more defensive players via the transfer portal. Ohio State cornerback JK Johnson and Syracuse cornerback Darian Chestnut have both announced via Twitter that they have transferred to the LSU football program. Johnson was a redshirt freshman for the Buckeyes this past season. He...
Lafayette Sheriff’s Deputies Search for Endangered Runaway
Officials with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office need help from the public in finding 16-year-old Wyatt Myers. Sheriff's Department Spokeswoman Valerie Ponseti says Meyer was last seen on Friday, January 6. The young man was last known to be in the 200 block of Trewhill Parkway in Lafayette. Officials say...
WBRZ Obtained Traffic Video of Addis Police Chase That Killed Two Teenage Girls
WBRZ's Chris Nakamoto managed to obtain traffic camera video that captured the heartstopping moment during a police chase that claimed the lives of two local beloved teenage girls. The Brusly community started 2023 in mourning after a fatal accident during a police pursuit claimed the lives of high school students...
